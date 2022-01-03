Anyone played Disco Elysium? Looks interesting, thought Id give it a go.
Cheers for the advice on RDR2, will go for a wander around d later and maybe try some hunting!
don't get too attached to your horse because you might ride it accidentally over a cliff like I did.
back playing GTA V. had got close to the end on xbox 360 a few years back but the dvd drive on my console stopped working.i got it again for xbox one. i must be one of the few that preferred GTA IV. i just dont like the characters as much in this one and i dont have the same patience for travelling from A to B nowadays.i just finished super metroid also. i got metroid dread for the switch and wanted to play super metroid before playing that one. i had a megadrive back in the early 90s so never got to play it then. what a great game though. thoroughly enjoyed it. amazes me how older simpler games can still outshine some of the bloated trash with nice graphics thats released nowadays.
