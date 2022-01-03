« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 103173 times)

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2160 on: January 3, 2022, 12:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on December 30, 2021, 03:17:44 pm
Anyone played Disco Elysium? Looks interesting, thought Id give it a go.

GOAT contender - just take the plunge.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Ed-Zeppelin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,278
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2161 on: January 3, 2022, 12:47:08 pm »
Cheers for the advice on RDR2, will go for a wander around d later and maybe try some hunting!
Logged
"We come here for the winning!"

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2162 on: January 3, 2022, 10:11:13 pm »
back playing GTA V. had got close to the end on xbox 360 a few years back but the dvd drive on my console stopped working.

i got it again for xbox one.  i must be one of the few that preferred GTA IV. i just dont like the characters as much in this one and i dont have the same patience for travelling from A to B nowadays.

i just finished super metroid also. i got metroid dread for the switch and wanted to play super metroid before playing that one. i had a megadrive back in the early 90s so never got to play it then. what a great game though. thoroughly enjoyed it. amazes me how older simpler games can still outshine some of the bloated trash with nice graphics thats released nowadays.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,795
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2163 on: January 3, 2022, 10:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on January  3, 2022, 12:47:08 pm
Cheers for the advice on RDR2, will go for a wander around d later and maybe try some hunting!

don't get too attached to your horse because you might ride it accidentally over a cliff like I did.

Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,030
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2164 on: Yesterday at 05:55:33 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on January  3, 2022, 10:21:10 pm
don't get too attached to your horse because you might ride it accidentally over a cliff like I did.

Reminds me of when I stopped playing RDR1. I'd taken my time soaking in the world, doing all the side quests, until I got to the much praised Mexico bit when Jose Gonzalez kicks in. Took everything in, savouring the moment. I fell off a railway track and me and my horse died. Last time the game saved for me was about 45 mins beforehand. Nope. Just turned it off and never went back.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,001
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 02:19:26 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on January  3, 2022, 10:11:13 pm
back playing GTA V. had got close to the end on xbox 360 a few years back but the dvd drive on my console stopped working.

i got it again for xbox one.  i must be one of the few that preferred GTA IV. i just dont like the characters as much in this one and i dont have the same patience for travelling from A to B nowadays.

i just finished super metroid also. i got metroid dread for the switch and wanted to play super metroid before playing that one. i had a megadrive back in the early 90s so never got to play it then. what a great game though. thoroughly enjoyed it. amazes me how older simpler games can still outshine some of the bloated trash with nice graphics thats released nowadays.
Been saying it for years. Game design has nose dived off a cliff in the industry. They haven't a clue anymore.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 06:21:42 am »
To counter that, I'm currently plying my way through Sekiro and I consider it to be extremely well designed, that goes for all of From Software's games.  The latest Hitman trilogy is also up there.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Up
« previous next »
 