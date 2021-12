The recent Hitman trilogy is superb, Iím constantly replaying missions, dread to think how many hours Iíve sunk into bumping off an old woman.



Got Hitman 2, with all DLC, and the Hitman 1 Legacy pack (i.e. all the Hitman 1 missions and DLC, to play in Hitman 2 engine) on steam the other day as a Xmas present for myself, using some steam vouchers I got from family as xmas pressies. Also bought Yakuza 0 (as I wanted to play through it on PC), Witcher 3 (ditto) and Just Cause 3. Looking at getting Like a Dragon too - currently 40% of at £32.49, but given it's cheaper on disc for ps4/ps5 I was hoping it might drop a bit more before the end of the Xmas sale. if not will buy it on the last day just to make sure I get it.Playing through Hitman 1 - went and did every single challenge etc. on the training before moving on to Paris, and just sneaking around on that trying to figure out all the different paths and kills before moving on to the next campaign mission