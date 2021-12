Got Hitman 3 in the Epic-store sale (using a coupon to get another 10 Euros off... Damn you Epic) and I have played the first two missions. They are great just like in the first two games. Can recommend all three games, but if you get them, get them during a sale, if you don't like repeating the same missions over and over hunting for achievements or trying different ways of solving them. I can't be arsed to do that, so I wouldn't pay full price for the games...