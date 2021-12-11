Bioshock Infinite overrated? Not for me. It's brilliant in my opinion. The story alone, with the whole Sixth Sense "ah, now that makes sense" or "how did I not notice that" stuff, where so much of what is said or done has a different context with the knowledge acquired as the game reaches it's climax is exceptional and makes the game stand head and shoulders above the vast majority of titles from a narrative standpoint. Then there's the art direction and depth of imagination, which combine to bring Columbia to life and even eight years on the game still looks damned pretty. The gameplay evolves throughout, unlike many games, with new ways provided to tackle situations in addition to a great amount of freedom with which to do so. It's also just really good fun. For me personally, I'd say top five games I've ever played.



Nice, I'm going through all 3 at the moment. Played Bioshock a long time ago and loved it and it's still great. I understand that Bioshock 2 would have been less of an interesting game for some, despite being a Big Daddy, it plays very similarly to 1 and the atmosphere's very similar. I've nearly finished it and have enjoyed it, it still has a strong narrative which isn't just a retread of the first game and the NPC's are interesting in their own right.Am looking forward to Infinite, for one, it just looks different to the first two which will make a nice change and it got really good reviews (although most said it still wasn't as good as the first game). From your description, it looks a great game as well, hoping to start it soon after once I've finished Bioshock 2.