« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 98966 times)

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 06:31:35 am »
Quote from: Darkness on December 10, 2021, 05:45:36 pm
Bioshock as a series is soooooo overated to me, don't get me wrong the 1st one was amazing and revolutionary at the time. BioShock 2 was disappointing the story was inferior and just felt more of the same so the wow factor was gone, Bioshock infinite has to be one of the most overrated games of all time up there with Uncharted 3 they both got so many 10/10 across the board ::)

Bioshock Infinite overrated?  Not for me.  It's brilliant in my opinion.   The story alone, with the whole Sixth Sense "ah, now that makes sense" or "how did I not notice that" stuff, where so much of what is said or done has a different context with the knowledge acquired as the game reaches it's climax is exceptional and makes the game stand head and shoulders above the vast majority of titles from a narrative standpoint.  Then there's the art direction and depth of imagination, which combine to bring Columbia to life and even eight years on the game still looks damned pretty.  The gameplay evolves throughout, unlike many games, with new ways provided to tackle situations in addition to a great amount of freedom with which to do so.  It's also just really good fun.  For me personally, I'd say top five games I've ever played.   
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:35:40 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,217
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 08:51:18 am »
Waiting on a new PC monitor but right before the old one died I played Quake Remastered

Was initially cold on it but Horde mode is just boss. Those fan made additions are sound, Honey is amazing

So I am gonna go into a Quake flush. Darkplaces engine is great, Quakespasm is elite
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,920
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 11:52:20 am »
Big fan of Resident Evil 2 - do any of the others come close to being as good (PS4)? Heard theyre pretty hit and miss.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,954
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 12:27:13 pm »
Just finished 'inside' on Nintendo switch. For 1 pound 25 one of the best games I've played! Very addictive. Probably taken me around 3-4 hours in total.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 01:34:29 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 11:52:20 am
Big fan of Resident Evil 2 - do any of the others come close to being as good (PS4)? Heard theyre pretty hit and miss.

Resident Evil 3 is great, not as good as 2 but well worth playing. 7 & 8 are fantastic games but first person.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
  • Klopptimist
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 02:04:56 pm »
I'm unemployed for a bit over Christmas so rather than buy new, I'm going to go through my Steam library to give some impulse buys a chance. First up is Apotheon, a Greek myth side-scrolling hack 'em up that graphically looks like those ancient black and red vases from antiquity.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,655
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 03:00:24 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on December  9, 2021, 10:43:15 pm
Pretty sure I beat every fucker I could except the Headless that weren't underwater... I don't have that much Divine Confetti nor do I have the time to grind for it. But well done on finishing!!!
Thanks, I hated the Headless' and didn't kill any of them. The Terror mechanic is pretty shit to be honest, I think making it prevent healing and/or item usage would've been way better than how they implemented it.
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,897
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 10:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 06:31:35 am
Bioshock Infinite overrated?  Not for me.  It's brilliant in my opinion.   The story alone, with the whole Sixth Sense "ah, now that makes sense" or "how did I not notice that" stuff, where so much of what is said or done has a different context with the knowledge acquired as the game reaches it's climax is exceptional and makes the game stand head and shoulders above the vast majority of titles from a narrative standpoint.  Then there's the art direction and depth of imagination, which combine to bring Columbia to life and even eight years on the game still looks damned pretty.  The gameplay evolves throughout, unlike many games, with new ways provided to tackle situations in addition to a great amount of freedom with which to do so.  It's also just really good fun.  For me personally, I'd say top five games I've ever played.   

Nice, I'm going through all 3 at the moment. Played Bioshock a long time ago and loved it and it's still great. I understand that Bioshock 2 would have been less of an interesting game for some, despite being a Big Daddy, it plays very similarly to 1 and the atmosphere's very similar. I've nearly finished it and have enjoyed it, it still has a strong narrative which isn't just a retread of the first game and the NPC's are interesting in their own right.

Am looking forward to Infinite, for one, it just looks different to the first two which will make a nice change and it got really good reviews (although most said it still wasn't as good as the first game). From your description, it looks a great game as well, hoping to start it soon after once I've finished Bioshock 2.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,322
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 11:46:39 am »
Gave the first 30 minutes of Halo Infinites campaign a blast. Fun enough, will probably return back to it when I have some down time over Christmas. Pleasingly familiar, definitely gave me the feeling of being 10 on Christmas Day and popping Halo 2 into the old xbox.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,650
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 11:49:59 am »
well gta sa "definitive" is buggy as fuck, but it's still a good game (obviously) even if it's showing its age in many ways.

almost forgot that I acquired age of empires 4 a while back and have had a little poke on that. only started a little of the tutorial campaign but looks like it'll pass some time while pretending to work from home. almost like playable history lessons.
Logged

Online Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,519
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 12:47:16 pm »
Still BOTW and only BOTW at the minute.
Logged

Online TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,914
  • Vamos
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 10:14:39 pm »
Finally mentally prepared myself and have started The Last of Us 2.  Its going to be a long run though, I just cant play for more than an hour at a time without needing some time away from that world
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 