last two days been playing ghost of tsushima , deathloop , life is strange true colors & tales of arise . booted up the artful escape for half hour on game pass expecting have a quick look and delete . two hours later i'm glued to it ! normally not my kind of game ! it's awesome play it .



Started GoT on Sunday and was dubious at the start whether I'd get into it. I've now sunk at least 24 hours into it (was off work sick, at not the worst time ever) and thoroughly loving it.Am loving just doing everything I can. Even exploring and clearing shroud is nice. Maybe it's the fact I haven't played all that many massive open world games like this that makes me less jaded to the concept, but I'v been all in.Not tried to finish Act 1 yet (still got the Ronin to get) but my only concern is I migt have got too far along with upgrades and unlocking techniques/stances/bow for the combat to be challenging.Maybe I should switch to Hard? What did people in here do?