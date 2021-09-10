« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Down

Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 83677 times)

Offline leinad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1680 on: September 10, 2021, 11:07:20 pm »
Have any of you ever had a problem with the worldwide region? I've read a few people in the UK say they sometimes don't work here for some reason.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,540
  • Fuck VAR
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1681 on: September 11, 2021, 01:48:11 pm »
Just got some Civ6 mega edition thats apparently 100 plus quid for just over a tenner.

I'll give that a go then.

edit - well I thought I did but no code has come through yet, didn't log in just paid with paypal login and its not come out of that account either.
« Last Edit: September 11, 2021, 02:27:05 pm by Jake »
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,990
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1682 on: September 11, 2021, 01:49:10 pm »
Quote from: leinad on September 10, 2021, 11:07:20 pm
Have any of you ever had a problem with the worldwide region? I've read a few people in the UK say they sometimes don't work here for some reason.

I've not had any issues with anything I've bought off there, but I'm not sure if any of them were listed as 'worldwide'
Logged

Offline leinad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 220
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1683 on: September 11, 2021, 06:07:49 pm »
Cheers mate, the price difference compared to steam is crazy.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,990
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1684 on: September 11, 2021, 06:21:11 pm »
it is cheap as shit aye, which made me very suspicious the first time I used it.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,540
  • Fuck VAR
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1685 on: September 11, 2021, 06:53:57 pm »
Yeah CD keys wont let me sign in or make a new account or anything. Ah well
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,990
  • feck off
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1686 on: September 11, 2021, 07:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Jake on September 11, 2021, 06:53:57 pm
Yeah CD keys wont let me sign in or make a new account or anything. Ah well

I don't think I've ever had to log in.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,925
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1687 on: September 12, 2021, 08:58:32 am »
As long as your Paypal email address is one you can still access you can use CDkeys without logging in, I just bought Deathloop that way

check your spam etc. the CDkeys email is pretty automated lookin

you do get tokens towards money off if you use an account tho
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1688 on: September 12, 2021, 08:42:21 pm »
Im not the worlds best gamer, but Im decent enough, Doom Eternal is kicking my arse.  Im on the third mission and Ive probably died a handful of times.  Considering going down a level, brilliant game though.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,476
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1689 on: September 13, 2021, 09:14:09 am »
You're definitely not alone in that. The expansion packs are worse!
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,279
  • BOBBINS!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1690 on: September 13, 2021, 01:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on September 12, 2021, 08:42:21 pm
Im not the worlds best gamer, but Im decent enough, Doom Eternal is kicking my arse.  Im on the third mission and Ive probably died a handful of times.  Considering going down a level, brilliant game though.
I loved Doom 2016 but I gave up pretty early on in Eternal - I just found it way too difficult, even on the easiest difficulty. I just realised I wasnt enjoying myself and didnt want to waste my time. They went in a different direction with Eternal which disappointed me after loving 2016.
Logged

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,279
  • BOBBINS!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1691 on: September 13, 2021, 01:14:59 pm »
For anyone with Gamepass, Id really recommend Psychonauts 2. Its not something I would ever have tried were it not for GP. I absolutely love it - such a beautiful, funny, entertaining game.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,925
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1692 on: September 13, 2021, 06:03:08 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on September 13, 2021, 01:13:24 pm
I loved Doom 2016 but I gave up pretty early on in Eternal - I just found it way too difficult, even on the easiest difficulty. I just realised I wasnt enjoying myself and didnt want to waste my time. They went in a different direction with Eternal which disappointed me after loving 2016.

I gave up when it introduced PLATFORMING

that was never Doom. Doom, the game where you couldn't jump!
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,610
  • ....mmm
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1693 on: September 13, 2021, 06:37:32 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on September  8, 2021, 06:25:46 pm
Battlefield 2042 will have large scale battles, high player count. It's not a battle royale in terms of mechanics but in terms of scale and teamwork it's an alternative. Can't really think of a proper alternative to Warzone. Apex maybe...

I guess we need to see what Battlefield 2042's 'Hazard Zone' is all about. People are speculating it's some sort of Tarkov / BR hybrid but DICE have been quiet.
Logged
:D

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,925
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1694 on: September 15, 2021, 01:24:12 pm »
Deathloop is ace!

Unless you didn't like Dishonored

But I did.
Logged

Offline TheKid.

  • Goat abuser
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,900
  • Vamos
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1695 on: September 15, 2021, 03:13:29 pm »
What if you didnt like Dishonoured but did like Dishonoured 2?
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,540
  • Fuck VAR
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1696 on: September 15, 2021, 11:48:20 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on September 13, 2021, 01:13:24 pm
I loved Doom 2016 but I gave up pretty early on in Eternal - I just found it way too difficult, even on the easiest difficulty. I just realised I wasnt enjoying myself and didnt want to waste my time. They went in a different direction with Eternal which disappointed me after loving 2016.

I enjoyed it, it was a bit mad. Never finished it actually, I probably should go back to it.

Would die a few times a level at least, often 5-10 times at the same section. Solid game.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1697 on: September 16, 2021, 07:24:25 am »
Im really enjoying Doom Eternal, but it is tough.  Im playing on the second from lowest difficulty and Ive managed to drag myself to the fifth stage.  Funnily enough it isnt the combat that I find the most difficult (although that can be hard) but some of the timing needed for the platform element.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,925
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1698 on: September 16, 2021, 11:32:42 am »
Quote from: TheKid. on September 15, 2021, 03:13:29 pm
What if you didnt like Dishonoured but did like Dishonoured 2?

I'd be interested as to why, but what I disliked about Dishonoured 2 was the floaty controls

Deathloop is tighter though not perfect, it feels good, similar powers like Blink

It's way way more narrative and is more linear than I expected though!
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1699 on: September 16, 2021, 07:32:38 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September 15, 2021, 01:24:12 pm
Deathloop is ace!

Unless you didn't like Dishonored

But I did.

Looks really good. Gonna wait till it drops in price a bit though!
Logged

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1700 on: September 16, 2021, 10:38:22 pm »
last two days been playing ghost of tsushima , deathloop , life is strange true colors & tales of arise . booted up the artful escape for half hour on game pass expecting have a quick look and delete . two hours later i'm glued to it ! normally not my kind of game ! it's awesome play it .
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,386
  • Well Red.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1701 on: Yesterday at 11:05:24 am »
I've just downloaded Hitman 3 as it's £26 on games with gold.

Not started it yet. Anyone dabbled? It's supposed to be fantastic.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,180
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1702 on: Yesterday at 12:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Yesterday at 11:05:24 am
I've just downloaded Hitman 3 as it's £26 on games with gold.

Not started it yet. Anyone dabbled? It's supposed to be fantastic.

I havent, but that reminds me that I did download the free trial on Playstation.

Note for PS Plus subscribers - if you download that free trial, and then pick up Hitman 2 as the free PS Plus game this month, you can play Hitman 2 through the Hitman 3 free trial (with all the accompanying upgrades, including being able to play it on PS5)
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,180
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1703 on: Yesterday at 12:57:30 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on September 16, 2021, 10:38:22 pm
last two days been playing ghost of tsushima , deathloop , life is strange true colors & tales of arise . booted up the artful escape for half hour on game pass expecting have a quick look and delete . two hours later i'm glued to it ! normally not my kind of game ! it's awesome play it .

Started GoT on Sunday and was dubious at the start whether I'd get into it. I've now sunk at least 24 hours into it (was off work sick, at not the worst time ever) and thoroughly loving it.

Am loving just doing everything I can. Even exploring and clearing shroud is nice. Maybe it's the fact I haven't played all that many massive open world games like this that makes me less jaded to the concept, but I'v been all in.

Not tried to finish Act 1 yet (still got the Ronin to get) but my only concern is I migt have got too far along with upgrades and unlocking techniques/stances/bow for the combat to be challenging.

Maybe I should switch to Hard? What did people in here do?
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,461
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1704 on: Yesterday at 05:51:20 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 12:57:30 pm
Started GoT on Sunday and was dubious at the start whether I'd get into it. I've now sunk at least 24 hours into it (was off work sick, at not the worst time ever) and thoroughly loving it.

Am loving just doing everything I can. Even exploring and clearing shroud is nice. Maybe it's the fact I haven't played all that many massive open world games like this that makes me less jaded to the concept, but I'v been all in.

Not tried to finish Act 1 yet (still got the Ronin to get) but my only concern is I migt have got too far along with upgrades and unlocking techniques/stances/bow for the combat to be challenging.

Maybe I should switch to Hard? What did people in here do?
I'd switch to hard. I think there's a difficulty above it? Lethal or something. Switch to that. You might think it'll make the game harder, and it does, but it also makes combat more rewarding the better you get. One hit can kill you. Conversely, it also makes your katana more deadly as it should. But don't worry too much about the progression. That's one thing this game gets right, as opposed to something like Horizon where the progression system was rendered pointless after about half way through the game. Ghost still rewards you and makes you want to use new abilities even in the latter stages.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:57:49 pm by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,063
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 12:26:25 am »
Playing Farming Simulator 19 at the moment.

It's amazing. Loads of free mods and crap you can get hold of. Makes a difference when you finally save up and get rid of your shit 15mph Fiat and get to the heady high-octane rip-roaring truck-dragging madness of doing 31 mph!


I love it, it's dead relaxinig and quite satisfying doing stuff for people without blowing anyone up and shooting anything :D
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Mr Miyage.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,063
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 12:27:17 am »
Also playing Noita - wowzers - a real rogue-like with 'FFS just ONE more go then!"
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,106
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 01:20:12 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:26:25 am
Playing Farming Simulator 19 at the moment.

It's amazing. Loads of free mods and crap you can get hold of. Makes a difference when you finally save up and get rid of your shit 15mph Fiat and get to the heady high-octane rip-roaring truck-dragging madness of doing 31 mph!


I love it, it's dead relaxinig and quite satisfying doing stuff for people without blowing anyone up and shooting anything :D

Playing the easy version I see, you should update to Farming Simulator 21, no more exploiting cheap foreign labour, no more EU subsidies, hours of fun filling in extra paperwork for exports to Europe and good luck finding drivers to get your produce into the shops ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43]   Go Up
« previous next »
 