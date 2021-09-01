« previous next »
Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 81148 times)

Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
September 1, 2021, 04:19:01 pm
Started playing Control a couple of days ago, Im already about ten hours in, gloriously weird, quite tough in places.
Offline emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 09:21:48 am
kaesarsosei:
Can anyone give me a rundown on Hades? I'm seeing a lot of talk about it recently.

Hades is my favourite game since Breath of the Wild.

It's classified as a rogue-lite, a genre I hadn't been familiar with before.

Basically it feels a bit like mid-90s action game but with worlds of depth.

You play as Zagreus, the son of Hades, the god of the Underworld in Greek Mythology. And your goal is to escape the underworld and fight your way up to the surface through a series of rooms with increasingly difficult opponents. Neat: If you die, you go where all the dead go: back to the bottom of the Underworld, inside the House of Hades, which is where you started your escape.

But: Each time you die (and you WILL, OFTEN), you keep some of the items you collected on your previous escape attempt and use them to permanently upgrade yourself.

As you're escaping, you collect rewards by completing rooms (a successful escape attempt will take you through anything between 40 and 70 rooms). Some of those rewards are boons by Greek gods such as Zeus, Athena and Ares who are actively trying to aid your escape. These boons will increase/change your various attacks and can be combined with the boons from other Gods for maximum effect.

As you progress in the game, you will have increasing (but not complete) control over which Gods' boons you get. Which means you will start trying to go for specific builds (i.e. combinations), which is the most fun part of the game, because there's a big variety of combinations and many of them substantially change the way the game plays.

In short: While you basically try to complete the exact same challenges over and over (beat 6-10 rooms, boss fight 1, beat the next 6-10 rooms, boss fight 2 etc.), the replay value is almost unlimited. I've already clocked up over 160 escape attempts and each new one still feels fun!

To top it off, the story dives deep into Greek Mythology and goes on for way after you're first successful escape (in fact, the story only really takes off at this point). Also, the voice acting and the soundtrack are top class.

The game rightly topped many year-end lists and has won countless gaming awards.

Just give it a go. You won't regret it!
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 11:11:28 am
Hades is on Gamepass, optimised for X/S series. I have it downloaded, Ill give it a go after Control.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 11:18:04 am
I'll give Hades a go when I've a bit more spare time, it sounds great.

Anyone tried The Ascent on Game Pass? Had it downloaded a while but not had chance to have a go yet.
Offline emergency exit

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 12:10:02 pm
I forgot to mention that Hades was developed by Supergiant, an independet studio with very limited resources.

I think only about 20 or so people worked on this game which makes what they've achieved even greater in my opinion.

So don't let yourself be deterred if you don't find Hades on sale anywhere. The team behind the game deserve every penny.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 04:44:11 pm
I forgot all about Control, I will give that a go soon - I have just re-subscribed to Plus.

I put Cyberpunk in (was an Xmas pressie) and played the first mission, seemed pretty decent on the Pro but didn't really have much to do.

But, I really want to play Control so I think that will be my next one.

I tried, but I couldn't really get too far with Nier, and now my PS Now month has run out....
Offline stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 11:27:09 pm
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous was released today. Have downloaded it and will give it a go on the weekend. I really liked the first one so looking forward to it.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 11:42:38 pm
I only downloaded Psychonauts 2 to get an achievement for a rewards task, but I ended up playing it - its really fun. Im probably only a quarter of the way through, so the novelty may wear off, but its great so far.
Online MBL?

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 12:06:43 am
emergency exit:
Hades is my favourite game since Breath of the Wild.

It's classified as a rogue-lite, a genre I hadn't been familiar with before.
This has a look as in 2.5d or something? Its the sort of look Ive never been drawn to and Ive never played a game from that aspect for more than a few minutes. In saying that everybody raves about this game so it must be worth a go. Im definitely more a ps person but it would make it a lot easier if I was on game pass to give it a go since this is not the style of game I generally go for. Will probably wait till its reduced before trying.

naYoRHa2b:
Just started playing Ghost of Tsushima on PS5. Did plan on getting it on PS4 but never got round to it.
Same here. Loving the game. The combat just doesnt get boring and the world is amazing. How are you getting on with it?
Online Zeb

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 12:18:37 am
Drinks Sangria:
I'll give Hades a go when I've a bit more spare time, it sounds great.

Anyone tried The Ascent on Game Pass? Had it downloaded a while but not had chance to have a go yet.

Hades is brilliant so long as the core gameplay roguelite loop is something you buy into, which is made a lot easier by just how much character the game has and how it plays on that loop by opening up relationships and stories with each new run. It's a game which is just full of joy and was so happy that finally the dev team behind it had managed to find a gameplay formula which matches up with their storytelling and art direction skills. Deserved every accolade it got. Couldn't agree more with emergency exit on it.

Tried The Ascent on Steam. It's alright for what it is. The settings are beautifully done and it's a perfectly fine arcadey type shooter with some RPG elements to it. The downside to the RPG elements is that it feels a bit disconnected from the actual gameplay to have to keep going backwards and forwards across the map to do quests. Need to try it on co-op, which I think is where it would really shine, but I had a fun dozen hours just mindlessly blowing stuff up in it.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 12:19:28 am
Walshy nMe®:
I forgot all about Control, I will give that a go soon - I have just re-subscribed to Plus.

I put Cyberpunk in (was an Xmas pressie) and played the first mission, seemed pretty decent on the Pro but didn't really have much to do.

But, I really want to play Control so I think that will be my next one.

I tried, but I couldn't really get too far with Nier, and now my PS Now month has run out....

Im absolutely loving Control, balls to the wall mental. Havent enjoyed a game this much in years.
