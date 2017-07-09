« previous next »
Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 79923 times)

Offline Jake

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1600 on: August 14, 2021, 01:42:27 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August 13, 2021, 06:52:26 am
Report: Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy Is In the Works, Including for Switch

ign.com/grand-theft-auto-iii/164461/news/report-grand-theft-auto-remastered-trilogy-is-in-the-works-including-for-switch

Is this 3, VC and SA with current gen graphics?

I would play the mother fucking shit out of that.
Offline TheKid.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1601 on: August 14, 2021, 03:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Jake on August 14, 2021, 01:42:27 pm
Is this 3, VC and SA with current gen graphics?

I would play the mother fucking shit out of that.

Needs updated controls though too - I played the old games not too long ago and could cope with the blocky graphics but not the outdated controls
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1602 on: August 14, 2021, 03:07:05 pm »
I read the article and it was a bit shit really. Something about "mixture of old and new graphics" whatever the fuck that means. Probably a fudge but it'll sell regardless.

And the pc version will be later than the others as per fucking usual.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1603 on: August 15, 2021, 05:27:22 am »
Quote from: Jake on August 14, 2021, 01:42:27 pm
Is this 3, VC and SA with current gen graphics?

I would play the mother fucking shit out of that.

It is indeed

Quote from: TheKid. on August 14, 2021, 03:02:04 pm
Needs updated controls though too - I played the old games not too long ago and could cope with the blocky graphics but not the outdated controls

Yeah, I'm way too used to GTA V style controles now, makes playing Vice City again especially really difficult

Quote from: voodoo ray on August 14, 2021, 03:07:05 pm
I read the article and it was a bit shit really. Something about "mixture of old and new graphics" whatever the fuck that means. Probably a fudge but it'll sell regardless.

For sure. I'm playing GTA III and Vice City on the PS5  ;D
Offline ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1604 on: August 15, 2021, 10:11:08 am »
Quote from: Jake on August 14, 2021, 01:42:27 pm
Is this 3, VC and SA with current gen graphics?

I would play the mother fucking shit out of that.

Dunno. It's in Unreal

which is really odd as Rockstar have their RAGE engine

Might be wise to not expect GTAV-level graphics / controls, but I'd LOVE it to be a remake rather than "remaster" (which is an assets refresh)
« Last Edit: August 15, 2021, 10:12:39 am by ToneLa »
Offline Crimson

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1605 on: August 15, 2021, 10:37:10 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August 15, 2021, 10:11:08 am
Dunno. It's in Unreal

which is really odd as Rockstar have their RAGE engine

Might be wise to not expect GTAV-level graphics / controls, but I'd LOVE it to be a remake rather than "remaster" (which is an assets refresh)

Alas, I'm pretty sure it's the latter. This is purely down to £££. But as long as it plays and looks well, I'll pick it up down the line when I'm bored with some of the other titles.
Offline chromed

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1606 on: August 15, 2021, 10:38:28 pm »
My virgin media has been down all weekend, broadband, tv the lot... so Ive started a 2nd play through on red dead 2.

What a game.
Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1607 on: August 16, 2021, 05:05:49 pm »
Giving the Mass Effect trilogy a go on PS5
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1608 on: August 16, 2021, 05:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on August 16, 2021, 05:05:49 pm
Giving the Mass Effect trilogy a go on PS5

enjoy it. if you don't then you have no taste.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1609 on: August 16, 2021, 05:39:15 pm »
Replaying the Kingdom Hearts games via the collection on PS4. Great memories.
Offline wige

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1610 on: August 17, 2021, 11:14:39 am »
Humankind releasing today on pc. Civ 6 like 4x game, will be booting that up at 5pm. Also picked up World War Z on PSN Ffor £6 for some multiplayer action...
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1611 on: August 17, 2021, 04:34:30 pm »
Quote from: wige on August 17, 2021, 11:14:39 am
Humankind releasing today on pc. Civ 6 like 4x game, will be booting that up at 5pm. Also picked up World War Z on PSN Ffor £6 for some multiplayer action...

Nearly went ahead and bought this, as I've played Civ 6 to death and wanted something similar to play.... just before buying on Steam thought I would check on the MS Store and it is available on Gamepass.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1612 on: August 17, 2021, 04:58:55 pm »
Revisited FFX, they really screwed up the faces with the remaster. Still a great game though. Just started Hades, seems good and went back to BF4 but that was a big mistake! 720p still  ;D they never updated it from the base Xbox one version 
Online Redcap

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1613 on: August 18, 2021, 04:06:24 am »
The real issue with the FFX remaster is they didn't include an option to turn off the voice acting or to switch to Japanese, hence continuing to subject us to the horrendous English voice acting. I'm still amazed how much people are able to love this game when the voice acting is this bad. Or maybe a lot of people are also just happy with bad dubbing in movies and TV. Who's to say?
Offline Dench57

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1614 on: August 20, 2021, 11:13:17 am »
Skyrim's getting another next-gen upgrade, coming out 11th Nov. Yeah fuck it, why not.



https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/19/22633130/skyrim-next-gen-upgrade-update-anniversary-special-edition-bethesda
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1615 on: August 20, 2021, 11:29:22 am »
they can fuck right off with that as well the cheeky c*nts.


make a new fucking game.
Offline scatman

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1616 on: August 20, 2021, 12:49:10 pm »
Quote from: wige on August 17, 2021, 11:14:39 am
Humankind releasing today on pc. Civ 6 like 4x game, will be booting that up at 5pm. Also picked up World War Z on PSN Ffor £6 for some multiplayer action...
yeah I've bought it too, i'd already seen gameplay months before on youtube and that decided it for me. Think it's going to be developing rapidly (i've seen that modders will be supported and they've already patched issues that were highlighted) and looking forward to seeing what will be in the steam workshop.
Offline ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1617 on: August 20, 2021, 01:18:58 pm »
That Quake remake is crap.

Well, for someone who has Darkplaces installed.

https://icculus.org/twilight/darkplaces/

Just.. Don't see the point. Runs in 4K but the same blocky ass Quake from 1996. With worse movement.
And they didn't update the UI.

If the GTA remasters are like this, folks are gonna be upset.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1618 on: August 20, 2021, 01:53:49 pm »
Just started playing Ghost of Tsushima on PS5. Did plan on getting it on PS4 but never got round to it.
Offline bailey90

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1619 on: August 20, 2021, 02:19:24 pm »
Been playing that Scarlett Nexus.

Feel like it hasn't had much publicity but I'm really enjoying it.
Offline carling

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1620 on: August 20, 2021, 02:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Redcap on August 18, 2021, 04:06:24 am
The real issue with the FFX remaster is they didn't include an option to turn off the voice acting or to switch to Japanese, hence continuing to subject us to the horrendous English voice acting. I'm still amazed how much people are able to love this game when the voice acting is this bad. Or maybe a lot of people are also just happy with bad dubbing in movies and TV. Who's to say?

I started it, but wish they did something similar to FF7 where you could speed battles up.  Just haven't got the patience for all the random battles these days. 
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1621 on: August 20, 2021, 02:49:43 pm »
I enjoyed the ffx remaster when I played it a few years ago, because I'm not sure I ever actually completed it back in the day.

(un?)fortuantely I really trivialised the end fights by using an exploit in the battle arena place meaning that my characters were going 99999 damage with a basic attack.
Offline kev_goss

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1622 on: August 21, 2021, 11:12:36 pm »
Currently playing Onward and Propagation. Both VR games and fuck me Onward is superb for a shooter but Propagation makes you shit your pants, especially when the spiders come.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1623 on: Yesterday at 12:55:54 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 20, 2021, 11:29:22 am
they can fuck right off with that as well the cheeky c*nts.


make a new fucking game.
Quote from: Dench57 on August 20, 2021, 11:13:17 am
Skyrim's getting another next-gen upgrade, coming out 11th Nov. Yeah fuck it, why not.



https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/19/22633130/skyrim-next-gen-upgrade-update-anniversary-special-edition-bethesda
I'd agree that they need to get a move on offering up The Elder Scrolls VI, but to be fair, the new 10 year anniversary edition is available for free to anyone who has the special editions of PC, PS4 or Xbox One already, including Game Pass users.
Offline Jake

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1624 on: Yesterday at 10:37:11 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 20, 2021, 02:49:43 pm
I enjoyed the ffx remaster when I played it a few years ago, because I'm not sure I ever actually completed it back in the day.

(un?)fortuantely I really trivialised the end fights by using an exploit in the battle arena place meaning that my characters were going 99999 damage with a basic attack.

I was playing the FFXI remaster on Xbox but I got quite close to the end (I think) and stopped suddenly. I really should get back into that.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 01:56:08 am »
Last Stop on Xbox through Gamepass, very good so far, can't really say what it's about as it would probably spoil it, but if you have Gamepass then you should check it out.
Online Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 05:48:45 am »
Decided to give Cyberpunk a bit more of a go, mainly through boredom. Just got a new series s/x controller and the paddles won't work on the game, which is apparently a common problem. Bravo CDPR!
