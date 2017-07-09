Report: Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy Is In the Works, Including for Switchign.com/grand-theft-auto-iii/164461/news/report-grand-theft-auto-remastered-trilogy-is-in-the-works-including-for-switch
Is this 3, VC and SA with current gen graphics?I would play the mother fucking shit out of that.
Needs updated controls though too - I played the old games not too long ago and could cope with the blocky graphics but not the outdated controls
I read the article and it was a bit shit really. Something about "mixture of old and new graphics" whatever the fuck that means. Probably a fudge but it'll sell regardless.
Dunno. It's in Unrealwhich is really odd as Rockstar have their RAGE engineMight be wise to not expect GTAV-level graphics / controls, but I'd LOVE it to be a remake rather than "remaster" (which is an assets refresh)
I have no idea what Im taking about
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Giving the Mass Effect trilogy a go on PS5
Humankind releasing today on pc. Civ 6 like 4x game, will be booting that up at 5pm. Also picked up World War Z on PSN Ffor £6 for some multiplayer action...
Humankind releasing today on pc. Civ 6 like 4x game, will be booting that up at 5pm. Also picked up World War Z on PSN Ffor £6 for some multiplayer action...
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
The real issue with the FFX remaster is they didn't include an option to turn off the voice acting or to switch to Japanese, hence continuing to subject us to the horrendous English voice acting. I'm still amazed how much people are able to love this game when the voice acting is this bad. Or maybe a lot of people are also just happy with bad dubbing in movies and TV. Who's to say?
they can fuck right off with that as well the cheeky c*nts. make a new fucking game.
Skyrim's getting another next-gen upgrade, coming out 11th Nov. Yeah fuck it, why not.https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/19/22633130/skyrim-next-gen-upgrade-update-anniversary-special-edition-bethesda
I enjoyed the ffx remaster when I played it a few years ago, because I'm not sure I ever actually completed it back in the day. (un?)fortuantely I really trivialised the end fights by using an exploit in the battle arena place meaning that my characters were going 99999 damage with a basic attack.
Page created in 0.147 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.2]