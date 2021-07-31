« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1560 on: July 31, 2021, 05:36:44 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 30, 2021, 03:01:15 pm
I tried outer wilds. Some people do say really good things about it but I couldn't really get on with it for some reason, not really sure why not.

Same mate. I'd read great things about the narrative and the like, but found it a chore and not engaging in the slightest.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1561 on: July 31, 2021, 02:51:04 pm »
Had Control for ages and just played a bit last night

WOW! Love how interactive it is. Shoot a board on the wall and it fragments sensibly..
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1562 on: August 2, 2021, 12:10:05 am »
Had a go of Highfleet. It's going to be a real cult classic. Dieselpunk alternative Russia/Central Asian steppes with hints of Dune and Mad Max to the setting where fleets of airships fire large calibre artillery pieces in broadsides at each other. Developed by a Russian bloke in his garage as a real mishmash of minigames tied together by the idea of you piloting an airship and commanding a fleet of them which you can upgrade and custom fit. The general game play is along the lines of old school sub warfare games where you're plotting out your targets with the main twist being that the combat is a 2d arcade game of flying up and around against up to 3 AI ships at a time. Loads to like about it, it's crazily ambitious and stumbles a fair bit for not considering there's reasons why games like Elite had docking computers you could buy to automate tedium, but the arcade combat just wasn't doing it for me sadly. Would love to see some form of WEGO bolted on instead, would really work with the systems the dev's thought to put in, not that such a thing is likely to happen. Even an alternative mode, if only to reduce the visual effects for those with epilepsy and not totally muck up the screen to simulate damage taken, would broaden the appeal of the game.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1563 on: August 2, 2021, 12:19:22 pm »
Downloaded Ascent to have a go, probably in Co-Op with my girlfriend. It's almost certainly not her sort of thing, she plays some Sims and enjoys co-op on some more 'cutesy' or childish games (we did have some fun with Moving Out when that was on Game Pass, before it ended up causing arguments  ;D) but she likes playing with me so we're giving this a go. I love a good twin-stick shooter and early reviews have been favourable.

If anyone has any recommendations in the above 'cutesy' co-op, please feel free to suggest! She did enjoy Limbo when we played through that whilst taking turns.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1564 on: August 2, 2021, 12:22:04 pm »
Overcooked? That still on Game Pass?

Human Fall Flat?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1565 on: August 2, 2021, 02:35:50 pm »
Im in limbo at the moment. Although I havent seen or tried the PS5, the PS4 just seems outdated and old. No games of interest, sick and tired of eternal loading screens. I live in a small market and PS5 consoles are expected late 2022 even though I signed up on day one. Have been playing Chaos Overlords (1996) on my old laptop lately.
Waiting for Far Cry 6 but again, I have to play it on my old and slow PS4.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1566 on: August 2, 2021, 02:51:49 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on August  2, 2021, 02:35:50 pm
Im in limbo at the moment. Although I havent seen or tried the PS5, the PS4 just seems outdated and old. No games of interest, sick and tired of eternal loading screens. I live in a small market and PS5 consoles are expected late 2022 even though I signed up on day one. Have been playing Chaos Overlords (1996) on my old laptop lately.
Waiting for Far Cry 6 but again, I have to play it on my old and slow PS4.

Can you get a Xbox series s. Not ideal but it's got quicker loads and Gamepass would tide you over till more PS5's become available.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1567 on: August 2, 2021, 03:07:35 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on August  2, 2021, 02:51:49 pm
Can you get a Xbox series s. Not ideal but it's got quicker loads and Gamepass would tide you over till more PS5's become available.
Im seriously considering it, mate. Especially after Microsoft bought Bethesda. Only thing keeping me from switching to XBOX is that Im old and used to PlayStation.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1568 on: August 2, 2021, 09:30:10 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on August  2, 2021, 03:07:35 pm
Im seriously considering it, mate. Especially after Microsoft bought Bethesda. Only thing keeping me from switching to XBOX is that Im old and used to PlayStation.
I've been a Playstation fan since 1999 but gotta recognise true value. Series S is super capable and one could say a steal at £250, even cheaper on Ebay.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1569 on: August 3, 2021, 08:59:03 am »
Battlefield V free on Amazon Prime today

https://gaming.amazon.com/loot/battlefieldv
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1570 on: August 3, 2021, 11:20:55 am »
Quote from: dalarr on August  2, 2021, 03:07:35 pm
Im seriously considering it, mate. Especially after Microsoft bought Bethesda. Only thing keeping me from switching to XBOX is that Im old and used to PlayStation.

Ive had every PlayStation (so probably classed as old!) but recently got a Series X with gamepass and thats currently my console of choice. Gamepass means youve always got loads of things to play and as a newbie to Xbox it means youve got things like Halo to experience for the first time. Am really enjoying Flight Simulator at the moment too.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1571 on: August 3, 2021, 12:51:30 pm »
im playing Civ6, I spent 1.5 years playing Warzone but im done now because of all the hackers.

Also playing Crusader Kings 3
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1572 on: August 4, 2021, 01:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Ed-Zeppelin on August  3, 2021, 11:20:55 am
Ive had every PlayStation (so probably classed as old!) but recently got a Series X with gamepass and thats currently my console of choice. Gamepass means youve always got loads of things to play and as a newbie to Xbox it means youve got things like Halo to experience for the first time. Am really enjoying Flight Simulator at the moment too.
What controls are you using for Flight Simulator? I'm thinking of buying an Xbox for it but I normally use mouse and keyboard, have no idea how it'd run on an Xbox
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1573 on: August 4, 2021, 01:25:51 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  4, 2021, 01:13:37 pm
What controls are you using for Flight Simulator? I'm thinking of buying an Xbox for it but I normally use mouse and keyboard, have no idea how it'd run on an Xbox

You can use a mouse and keyboard with the Xbox version as well. It's only available on the Series X and S though
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1574 on: August 4, 2021, 01:31:29 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  4, 2021, 01:13:37 pm
What controls are you using for Flight Simulator? I'm thinking of buying an Xbox for it but I normally use mouse and keyboard, have no idea how it'd run on an Xbox

Ive only used the Xbox controller so far which for general flying about in the simpler a/c works fine. Ive bought a usb extension to plug my keyboard in as on the A320 and 747 you do really need the extra buttons to fly it all properly. Im thinking of getting a thrustmaster hotas for it as well at some point. Generally though its worked well on the controller so far.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1575 on: August 4, 2021, 02:27:45 pm »
I'm having a go at Mass Effect: Andromeda. First ME game I've played..

I mean it looks great and the story so far is pretty good but fuuucking hell is it boring. Really not intuitive at all. Loads of shit hiding in the menus that you aren't told about!

Anyone else stuck with it?
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1576 on: August 4, 2021, 02:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August  4, 2021, 02:27:45 pm
I'm having a go at Mass Effect: Andromeda. First ME game I've played..

I mean it looks great and the story so far is pretty good but fuuucking hell is it boring. Really not intuitive at all. Loads of shit hiding in the menus that you aren't told about!

Anyone else stuck with it?

Well if it's the first mass effect game you've played, there's your first issue.

I found it picks up when you leave eos though. And make sure you  do leave eos when it tells you to as well. There no need to stick around
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1577 on: August 4, 2021, 08:36:04 pm »
I played it for a while and I think I even got pretty far, but in the end I just couldn't be arsed anymore. I don't even remember that much from it. I remember driving around in the Mako on some kind of ice/snow-planet and that's about it. I don't know how spoilery this is, but I'll put it in spoiler-tags just in case:

Spoiler
One thing that really annoyed my in ME:Andromeda was that you're supposed to be this explorer going to new worlds and meeting new species and when that happens it's basically no big deal and after the initial suprise it's the usual "I want xyz" "Okay, you'll get it, if you do abc" and no one really gives a fuck anymore.
[close]
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1578 on: August 5, 2021, 09:37:11 am »
The missus got a Switch so was having a look at the best games and got Mario Odyssey at the weekend. Fucking brilliant little game, especially in co-op
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1579 on: August 5, 2021, 11:01:27 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August  4, 2021, 02:27:45 pm
I'm having a go at Mass Effect: Andromeda. First ME game I've played..

I mean it looks great and the story so far is pretty good but fuuucking hell is it boring. Really not intuitive at all. Loads of shit hiding in the menus that you aren't told about!

Anyone else stuck with it?

Stop what you're doing, immediately, and go and play the trilogy instead.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1580 on: August 5, 2021, 11:11:39 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August  4, 2021, 02:27:45 pm
I'm having a go at Mass Effect: Andromeda. First ME game I've played..

I mean it looks great and the story so far is pretty good but fuuucking hell is it boring. Really not intuitive at all. Loads of shit hiding in the menus that you aren't told about!

Anyone else stuck with it?

Yeah, I went the whole way through, but wouldn't bother ever doing so again.  'Meh' from start to finish.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1581 on: August 5, 2021, 09:02:20 pm »
Started that Nier Automata today as its free on PS Now.

Really struggled through the first level but its growing on me a little. Very well received so Ill give it some time.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1582 on: August 6, 2021, 08:07:22 am »
Same here Walshy. Music is great in it
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1583 on: August 6, 2021, 08:25:23 am »
Yeah the soundtrack is brilliant. I listen to it regularly on Spotify.  Love the combat, story, characters. It's just great. Though it's not everyone's cup of tea.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1584 on: August 6, 2021, 09:19:41 am »
I really enjoy the changes of gameplay from hack and slash, to third person shooter, to spade invaders!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1585 on: August 6, 2021, 12:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on August  5, 2021, 09:02:20 pm
Started that Nier Automata today as its free on PS Now.

Really struggled through the first level but its growing on me a little. Very well received so Ill give it some time.

One of my favourite games of all time.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1586 on: August 6, 2021, 02:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on August  4, 2021, 02:27:45
I'm having a go at Mass Effect: Andromeda. First ME game I've played..

I mean it looks great and the story so far is pretty good but fuuucking hell is it boring. Really not intuitive at all. Loads of shit hiding in the menus that you aren't told about!

Anyone else stuck with it?

Yeah, I found moments to it but it was obligation rather than pleasure for a large part to finish it. The combat was the best bit to it with the jump pack and space magic. Snail's right that the original trilogy, if you've not played them, is far better in terms of story telling and characters and everything but the combat. Andromeda's a 'what might have been' game where you can see the outlines to what was intended and what was scaled back as they struggled in development ending up with a really disjointed game.

----

Been messing around with Cyberpunk 2077 to see how much, if anything, has changed since I last touched it. Supposedly a big new patch (and FLC) are due to be released soon (tm) so not fussed starting a new playthrough yet. It's definitely in a better shape for obvious bugs. Still think it has its charms as a game but the major problems are in the game's systems and there's no change there yet.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1587 on: August 6, 2021, 08:03:49 pm »
A few hours into Horizon Zero Dawn complete edition on PS4 and I'm really impressed so far.  Although the facial animations seem a bit creaky, the storyline is strong and I'm enjoying taking down the mechanical beast enemies.

Thing is with me and these huge open-world RPGs is that after a while I find the tasks and enemies too repetitive to keep going and often ditch them before I've completed the storyline.  Only Skyrim and Breath of the Wild kept me interested in their worlds right to the end of the story and beyond.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1588 on: August 7, 2021, 04:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on August  6, 2021, 02:37:44 pm
Been messing around with Cyberpunk 2077 to see how much, if anything, has changed since I last touched it. Supposedly a big new patch (and FLC) are due to be released soon (tm) so not fussed starting a new playthrough yet. It's definitely in a better shape for obvious bugs. Still think it has its charms as a game but the major problems are in the game's systems and there's no change there yet.

I fired it up again and it's just...

The same NPC walked by me three times in a row, three clones close together. Other games may do this but it's so obvious here as they're stylised and same clothes. I also couldn't get rid of the UI bits that should only show when you're in a car... even loading different saves. Uninstalled again for another six months
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1589 on: August 7, 2021, 05:51:35 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August  7, 2021, 04:04:58 pm
I fired it up again and it's just...

The same NPC walked by me three times in a row, three clones close together. Other games may do this but it's so obvious here as they're stylised and same clothes. I also couldn't get rid of the UI bits that should only show when you're in a car... even loading different saves. Uninstalled again for another six months

I didn't even finish it the first time round. Not touching it till the next gen update and I bet that'll need a patch too.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1590 on: August 7, 2021, 11:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Jake on August  7, 2021, 05:51:35 pm
I didn't even finish it the first time round. Not touching it till the next gen update and I bet that'll need a patch too.

you on console then?

I got it running on PC with a 3080 and just

Their next gen upgrade better be more than adding ray tracing cause that ain't enough

I do work in gaming, I work in QA, I have shipped games (signed NDAs). Not little ones. Not like this, but yknow. I don't want to overstate my qualification bur I offer it freely

I just reckon it is still, as of this week, 1 year from release assuming development and testing

What gets me is that's hardly a lone opinion.

mess of a project they advertised years too early
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-01-16/cyberpunk-2077-what-caused-the-video-game-s-disastrous-rollout
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1591 on: August 8, 2021, 09:24:39 am »
Starting this Sunday with "The Forgotten City". A "Skyrim" mod gone full game.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1592 on: August 8, 2021, 10:16:42 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on August  7, 2021, 04:04:58 pm
I fired it up again and it's just...

The same NPC walked by me three times in a row, three clones close together. Other games may do this but it's so obvious here as they're stylised and same clothes. I also couldn't get rid of the UI bits that should only show when you're in a car... even loading different saves. Uninstalled again for another six months

Are you using an old save? Have found that bugs persist across old saves even if it doesn't break the game strictly speaking, on a new save under current patch it is much better than it was for things like that. It still happens from time to time though and, as you say, is very noticeable because of how distinctive the clothing, tattoos, and cyberware is. I'm going to wait on the patch now. Getting to point where it's looking like it'll be end of the month or later to tie in with next gen version being released. Which I'm fine with cos I'll have my new GPU by then so silver linings to it for me.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1593 on: August 8, 2021, 01:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on August  8, 2021, 10:16:42 am
Are you using an old save? Have found that bugs persist across old saves even if it doesn't break the game strictly speaking, on a new save under current patch it is much better than it was for things like that. It still happens from time to time though and, as you say, is very noticeable because of how distinctive the clothing, tattoos, and cyberware is. I'm going to wait on the patch now. Getting to point where it's looking like it'll be end of the month or later to tie in with next gen version being released. Which I'm fine with cos I'll have my new GPU by then so silver linings to it for me.

The idea of starting a new game... no thanks  :-\

Might just.. yknow. Back to ignoring it for six months. Then try anew

I did install a GTAV-like driving mod which helped. But it's so empty....
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1594 on: August 8, 2021, 02:43:18 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on August  8, 2021, 01:32:50 pm
The idea of starting a new game... no thanks  :-\

Might just.. yknow. Back to ignoring it for six months. Then try anew

I did install a GTAV-like driving mod which helped. But it's so empty....

Would certainly wait til the next patch is out regardless, and then probably wait on a few dozen mods getting updated. Deeply flawed game but I keep finding things to really like about it too.


Just thrown Bioshock Infinite onto the hard drive this morning. I don't really do fps games but I make a huge exception for this one. Jennifer Hale (voice of female Lutece twin, and female Shep heh) is a goddess.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1595 on: Today at 06:52:26 am »
Report: Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy Is In the Works, Including for Switch

ign.com/grand-theft-auto-iii/164461/news/report-grand-theft-auto-remastered-trilogy-is-in-the-works-including-for-switch
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1596 on: Today at 06:55:46 am »
Just started flight sim on the series x. Good fun, though the screens I've seen are a bit misleading as you have to get that right moment for a quality screen, sometimes the buildings can look really rough and even 2d  ;D
