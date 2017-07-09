Just downloading the Halo:MCC as I've never played any of the games before. Are they good? Are they better than Gears of War or should I have gone for them first?



Where have you been for the last 20 years! I actually bought an Xbox as it's a much better console for local gaming for me. That was top of the list, took a few months but my mate and I just completed them all again. Although it doesn't have the bells and whistles Halo 2 is probably my favourite, they've done a great job tightening the mechanics and the cutscenes are immense. Why would they remove Co-op from Halo 5, literally one of the pillars of the series and they remove itGlad it's back for the new Halo out later this year.Just started Gears again, forgot how good it was really enjoying it. Personally I prefer first-person shooters to third-person hence why I've always been more of a Halo fan, but Gears is good fun.