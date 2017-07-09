Just downloading the Halo:MCC as I've never played any of the games before. Are they good? Are they better than Gears of War or should I have gone for them first?
I'm a huge Halo fanboy, one of my favourite game series. I'm a sucker for the lore - an epic, mysterious sci-fi story spanning the galaxy. Though I personally put a lot
more hours into the online multiplayer element which will forever be my favourite competitive gaming experience.
I'm not sure how well the older ones hold up now to be honest, the combat in Halo:CE especially (the first one) might seem dated.
I'd be tempted to say start with Halo: Reach, it was the last one made by Bungie, the original company, but it's a prequel to the rest of the series, set before Halo 1, and I think it's arguably one of the best campaigns. The later installments (Halo 4 and Halo 5) were made by 343 Studios, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and were never as good as the Bungie titles imo.