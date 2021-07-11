It was Fallout 3 for me I think where I started going back to a controller from keyboard and mouse for most games. The controller didn't make me more competitive or my shooting in the game more accurate in the way that you seem to have benefitted in the AC battles, but it just felt like a better, more natural feeling way to experience the game.



I think for the big battle instances in AC it was just the fluidity of movement wasn't there with M+KB so the combinations and blocking didn't flow as well. Hades is similar. Some weapons seem much, much harder if you're not on a controller. Think their own staff noticed it during development when forced to play on M+KB and did dial down the difference a bit.Installed my controller earlier today as I was asked to give the game I'm in beta for some feedback on its controls. It has a 'light press B for skip cutscene' and 'hold B for return to main menu' thing where I kept sending myself back to the main menu trying to skip the cutscenes. Absolutely convinced I've just sent feedback in to them that proves beyond all doubt they should never let me near one of their games again. D:---Keep returning to Shadow Empire for travelling. One man's crazy adventures in game development where he turned his traditional style war game engine into a 4x. Definitely one for rolling with the stories you create for yourself rather than trying to 'win'. Kind of game I'd really love to see expanded to the same sort of scale as Emperor of the Fading Suns rather than being just a one city reunifying one planet. It's got that kind of Dune universe vibe to it, as well as a fair amount of Aurora 4x micromanagement and research.