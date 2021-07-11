« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

voodoo ray - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 11, 2021, 10:58:11 pm
Control was great fun when you start throwing the scenery around
Chakan - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 12, 2021, 12:02:26 am
Started playing Crowfall, pretty decent MMO so far
Darren G - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 12, 2021, 04:15:57 am
Quote from: Zeb on July 11, 2021, 10:56:06 pm
Cyberpunk's a mess but it's a mess in similar ways to TW3 for me. Just shorter and some of the flaws far more glaring because of the story and world setting. I've left it until they decide they're going to release the DLC they've got waiting. The best parts of it are in the side stories but they're easily missed and can be a grind to get to, especially with the obnoxiously long intro segment. There are some really nice moments to it but it's not only confused about what type of game it wants to be but also which story it wants to tell.

Been messing about with Control. Really like how the story is told and the atmosphere it builds. Not such a huge fun of the twitchier segments. May be one of those games where I need to switch to the controller to do combat, much as I found some of the newer Assassin Creed games to only really feel 'right' when not playing with mouse and keyboard.

Yeah, I can understand that. I like the precision of mouse and keyboard for straight out shooters, but with open world stuff I far prefer using a controller.
Zlen - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 12, 2021, 09:57:58 am
Burned through THPS 1+2 on Switch and will do so again and again and again. What a joy this game is. Hoping very much they release THPS 3 as a DLC, which they could and should since the level design and gameplay is fairly similar. THPS 4 is a different beast with open roaming approach. But yeah, nice work by Activision on releasing this. Now if those shitbags from EA would remaster and release Skate 1-3 and hurry up with Skate 4.
Zeb - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 12, 2021, 02:43:44 pm
Quote from: Darren G on July 12, 2021, 04:15:57 am
Yeah, I can understand that. I like the precision of mouse and keyboard for straight out shooters, but with open world stuff I far prefer using a controller.

Later Assassin's Creed stand out to me for just how fluid it felt with the controller over the mouse and keyboard. Was getting frustrated with the battles in the Greek one as I'd gone a full assassin build without realising, switched to controller and it's a breeze. Will set up controller tomorrow when I've got chance to play about with it. Muscle memory is going to punish me hard. Like Voodoo said there, Control does have some nice ideas to it. Feels like it deserves a better chance than I've given in it.
voodoo ray - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 12, 2021, 03:00:28 pm
Quote from: Zlen on July 12, 2021, 09:57:58 am
Burned through THPS 1+2 on Switch and will do so again and again and again. What a joy this game is. Hoping very much they release THPS 3 as a DLC, which they could and should since the level design and gameplay is fairly similar. THPS 4 is a different beast with open roaming approach. But yeah, nice work by Activision on releasing this. Now if those shitbags from EA would remaster and release Skate 1-3 and hurry up with Skate 4.

I gave that a try and realised that as nice as it is for nostalgia, I'm not good enough to play it any more.
Zlen - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 12, 2021, 08:52:04 pm
Took me a week to get anywhere close to my late teens levels of dexterity. Can easily rack up 100k+ combos, used to nail half mil ones.
Darren G - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 12, 2021, 11:50:12 pm
Quote from: Zeb on July 12, 2021, 02:43:44 pm
Later Assassin's Creed stand out to me for just how fluid it felt with the controller over the mouse and keyboard. Was getting frustrated with the battles in the Greek one as I'd gone a full assassin build without realising, switched to controller and it's a breeze. Will set up controller tomorrow when I've got chance to play about with it. Muscle memory is going to punish me hard. Like Voodoo said there, Control does have some nice ideas to it. Feels like it deserves a better chance than I've given in it.

It was Fallout 3 for me I think where I started going back to a controller from keyboard and mouse for most games.  The controller didn't make me more competitive or my shooting in the game more accurate in the way that you seem to have benefitted in the AC battles, but it just felt like a better, more natural feeling way to experience the game. 
ToneLa - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 13, 2021, 12:30:54 am
I use a controller for any PC game that's also on consoles.

The best ones let you mix and match. Like, red dead, dualshock in left hand to move but mouse for aiming!
voodoo ray - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 13, 2021, 08:36:50 am
I kb & m pretty much everything. within reason, obviously, I mean I'm not playing driving/racing games like that
AndyMuller - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 13, 2021, 09:13:41 am
I'm on the PS5 update of Marvel's Avengers at the min. It is pretty shite but easy to pick up and just batter enemies as Captain America etc to kill a bit of time.
Ed-Zeppelin - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 13, 2021, 10:54:07 am
I finished Cloudpunk recently which i really enjoyed overall. Quite a fun world just to travel around in, which is pretty much all you do. I just really liked the vibe of the city and the music was good and really helped the atmosphere. Some of the stories and dialogue/voice acting were a bit ropey but overall a solid 8/10 for me.

Am now finishing off a season of F1 2020 and getting into Forza Horizon 4. Have played a lot of Disneyland Adventures with the kids recently which we've really enjoyed with not being able to go to an actual Disneyland park this year. It's pretty basic from a gameplay perspective but quite a nice way to waste some time and ideal for a 3 and 7 year old to get into. I have found myself playing it in the evenings and just wandering around the park collecting things!
Zeb - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 13, 2021, 12:09:34 pm
Quote from: Darren G on July 12, 2021, 11:50:12 pm
It was Fallout 3 for me I think where I started going back to a controller from keyboard and mouse for most games.  The controller didn't make me more competitive or my shooting in the game more accurate in the way that you seem to have benefitted in the AC battles, but it just felt like a better, more natural feeling way to experience the game. 

I think for the big battle instances in AC it was just the fluidity of movement wasn't there with M+KB so the combinations and blocking didn't flow as well. Hades is similar. Some weapons seem much, much harder if you're not on a controller. Think their own staff noticed it during development when forced to play on M+KB and did dial down the difference a bit.

Installed my controller earlier today as I was asked to give the game I'm in beta for some feedback on its controls. It has a 'light press B for skip cutscene' and 'hold B for return to main menu' thing where I kept sending myself back to the main menu trying to skip the cutscenes. Absolutely convinced I've just sent feedback in to them that proves beyond all doubt they should never let me near one of their games again. D:

---

Keep returning to Shadow Empire for travelling. One man's crazy adventures in game development where he turned his traditional style war game engine into a 4x. Definitely one for rolling with the stories you create for yourself rather than trying to 'win'. Kind of game I'd really love to see expanded to the same sort of scale as Emperor of the Fading Suns rather than being just a one city reunifying one planet. It's got that kind of Dune universe vibe to it, as well as a fair amount of Aurora 4x micromanagement and research.
voodoo ray - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 13, 2021, 12:11:27 pm
Quote from: Zeb on July 13, 2021, 12:09:34 pm
'light press B for skip cutscene' and 'hold B for return to main menu'

to be fair to you that sounds like, well I'll be nice and say an odd decision.
Darren G - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 13, 2021, 12:22:50 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 13, 2021, 12:11:27 pm
to be fair to you that sounds like, well I'll be nice and say an odd decision.

 ;D

If by "odd" you in fact mean "fucking stupid" then I'll second the notion.
Zeb - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 13, 2021, 12:26:38 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on July 13, 2021, 12:11:27 pm
to be fair to you that sounds like, well I'll be nice and say an odd decision.

That's reassuring. I thought it was me just not getting how the controls should be with the controller, especially in a genre I'd never consider using a controller for (turn based strategy).
Classycara - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 13, 2021, 03:52:41 pm
Think I'm approaching the final stages of Senua's Sacrifice

Was a slow burn to start but became a lot more engaging as the environment changed and the atmosphere developed (and the mythology kicked in)

Hoping the story concludes well

EDIT: it did! i liked the mini making of they have with the game too. Nice to see some of the process, and to appreciate the creativity of those involved (and the care in depicting psyschosis)
dalarr - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 13, 2021, 10:05:30 pm
On vacation and confined to my old laptop. Currently switching between Empire Total War, Thimbleweed Park and Papers Please. Any point-and-click adventure gamers in here at all? If you havent checked out Thimbleweed Park, you should.
Drinks Sangria - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 14, 2021, 11:29:22 am
Quote from: Classycara on July 13, 2021, 03:52:41 pm
Think I'm approaching the final stages of Senua's Sacrifice

Was a slow burn to start but became a lot more engaging as the environment changed and the atmosphere developed (and the mythology kicked in)

Hoping the story concludes well

EDIT: it did! i liked the mini making of they have with the game too. Nice to see some of the process, and to appreciate the creativity of those involved (and the care in depicting psychosis)
I really enjoyed it, I thought it was quite harrowing in places and an interesting depiction of the psychosis, as you say. Fairly simple formula in terms of the puzzles and combat but it was a good play. I'll play the sequel as it'll be game one day pass.

I've been playing PES' season update, it's got a lot of charm and a lot of annoying idiosyncrasies though. The actual football is better than Fifa though.
naYoRHa2b - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 05:48:41 pm
Got F1 2021 yesterday. Just started a career mode and so far it plays well. Nothing is hugely different in the gameplay sense between this and last year...however the DualSense is for me has taken my enjoyment to another level. Feeling the tension on the brakes if I'm about to lock up and the haptics when I'm putting stress on the tyres round a corner, or wheelspinning out of a corner. On top of that there's so much more range with the triggers so your able to apply throttle and brake much more finely.
Darren G - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 05:39:29 am
You should buy a wheel. It's well worth the  cost. You'll never want to play with a controller again.
naYoRHa2b - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 07:53:59 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 05:39:29 am
You should buy a wheel. It's well worth the  cost. You'll never want to play with a controller again.

I used to play with a wheel and pedals mate but I don't have the room to get Max (unintended pun!  ;D) enjoyment. Used to be a hassle having to get it out and put it away after a session. Really would like one of those omega cockpits. Just have to get rid of the wife and turn the bedroom into a game room!
Darren G - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 08:17:37 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:53:59 am
I used to play with a wheel and pedals mate but I don't have the room to get Max (unintended pun!  ;D) enjoyment. Used to be a hassle having to get it out and put it away after a session. Really would like one of those omega cockpits. Just have to get rid of the wife and turn the bedroom into a game room!

Sounds like a reasonable trade off.  I've actually been thinking about getting one of those cockpits recently.  I used to think that sort of stuff was a bit extreme for a game, but since getting into VR with AMS2 and the like I'm going further than I thought that I would down that particular rabbit hole.  Also, given that Max, Lando and Charles have them now, I'm a little less inclined to feel like a wanker.  ;D Looking at getting some proper load cell pedals too.   VR racing with wheel and pedals is the closest thing in gaming to the real life experience that there is in my opinion, possibly along with flight sims.   


Not buying the "unintended" pun either.  Hang your head in shame mate.  ;D
ScouserAtHeart - Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 10:05:51 am
Picked up Quake 3 Arena on GOG just for the nostalgia. Still plays pretty well for a 22-year-old game
