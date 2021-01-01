Cyberpunk's a mess but it's a mess in similar ways to TW3 for me. Just shorter and some of the flaws far more glaring because of the story and world setting. I've left it until they decide they're going to release the DLC they've got waiting. The best parts of it are in the side stories but they're easily missed and can be a grind to get to, especially with the obnoxiously long intro segment. There are some really nice moments to it but it's not only confused about what type of game it wants to be but also which story it wants to tell.



Been messing about with Control. Really like how the story is told and the atmosphere it builds. Not such a huge fun of the twitchier segments. May be one of those games where I need to switch to the controller to do combat, much as I found some of the newer Assassin Creed games to only really feel 'right' when not playing with mouse and keyboard.



Yeah, I can understand that. I like the precision of mouse and keyboard for straight out shooters, but with open world stuff I far prefer using a controller.