bought ME: Legendary Edition. dunno whether I can be arsed with mass effect 1 again, might just skip straight to 2



Craziness! ME1 is the only one I know for a fact I'd want to play through again (the only negative thing about it is the constant gear merry-go-round, going in and out of lockers to check what the squad have).Just going to drop this (very) lengthy essay here for anyone who hasn't seen it:It's a whopping 50-part deconstruction on the series as a whole and how it changed over the 3 games. The author is also a fan of ME1 over the sequels and tried to delve into why.