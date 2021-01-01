« previous next »
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 02:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:02:20 pm
bought ME: Legendary Edition. dunno whether I can be arsed with mass effect 1 again, might just skip straight to 2

Craziness! ME1 is the only one I know for a fact I'd want to play through again (the only negative thing about it is the constant gear merry-go-round, going in and out of lockers to check what the squad have).

Just going to drop this (very) lengthy essay here for anyone who hasn't seen it:

https://www.shamusyoung.com/twentysidedtale/?p=27792

It's a whopping 50-part deconstruction on the series as a whole and how it changed over the 3 games. The author is also a fan of ME1 over the sequels and tried to delve into why.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 06:55:34 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:02:20 pm
I mean I know the inventory systems a mess but come on.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 07:42:07 am »
It took me three quarters of playing ME1 legendary edition to realise that you can mark items as trash instead of turning them into medi-gel one by one... ;D
