Andromeda has the best combat of all of them. I played it through once but towards the end it was obligation for having got that far. The whole story was so obviously cut and then pulled back together. Kind of interested in what they're currently cooking up for continuing it though.



I have to say, I didn't really care when the trailer for the next Mass Effect was released, but having finished the trilogy again, I'm really interested in where they are going with this. It could be great getting another game with (some) of the characters from the original trilogy. At the same time, there's also a lot of room for them to completely fuck this up, because a lot of the trilogy is about the way the characters develop and about small details, you don't even notice at first glance. Like how having different squad mates with you in a mission can change what they say (without it changing anything about the mission) or how they interact with each other. Stuff like having Javik with you on Thessia or when you see a Yahg being killed in ME3 and Shepard makes a comment about the Shadow Broker (if you have played the DLC in ME2) complete with Liara reacting to it and Garrus chiming in, if they're in your squad for that mission. Stuff like that takes a lot of additional work to implement. You need to write the stuff, record the dialogue and make sure it works in the game. That's quite some effort for something only some players will actually see in their game depending on their choices. I'm not sure whether they can be arsed with stuff like that. At the same time, I'm convinced it plays a huge part in why players like the original trilogy.Having said that, I'm kind of looking for what to play next as I still have about half a week off from work. Tried Biomutant, but I don't really think that's for me. Fired up Fallout76 today on Xbox Gamepass to see whether it's actually worth playing now with the additional content they've come up with since the original release, but the UI is just so horrible for the game. I also don't really like that you now have to eat and drink and the base building is just as awful as it was in F4. Might give Solasta: Crown of the Magister a try. It definitely sounds interesting.