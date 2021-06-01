« previous next »
 Just started a second (NG+) playthrough of HZD. Had forgotten just how beautiful the world is and am actually appreciating the game in general more the second time around. Fantastic job all around by Guerrilla Games. Gutted that I'll have to wait for years (if ever) for Forbidden West on pc.

Also started Automobilista 2. Bloody fantastic in VR.
Quote from: Zeb on May 31, 2021, 07:26:33 pm
Andromeda has the best combat of all of them. I played it through once but towards the end it was obligation for having got that far. The whole story was so obviously cut and then pulled back together. Kind of interested in what they're currently cooking up for continuing it though.

I have to say, I didn't really care when the trailer for the next Mass Effect was released, but having finished the trilogy again, I'm really interested in where they are going with this. It could be great getting another game with (some) of the characters from the original trilogy. At the same time, there's also a lot of room for them to completely fuck this up, because a lot of the trilogy is about the way the characters develop and about small details, you don't even notice at first glance. Like how having different squad mates with you in a mission can change what they say (without it changing anything about the mission) or how they interact with each other. Stuff like having Javik with you on Thessia or when you see a Yahg being killed in ME3 and Shepard makes a comment about the Shadow Broker (if you have played the DLC in ME2) complete with Liara reacting to it and Garrus chiming in, if they're in your squad for that mission. Stuff like that takes a lot of additional work to implement. You need to write the stuff, record the dialogue and make sure it works in the game. That's quite some effort for something only some players will actually see in their game depending on their choices. I'm not sure whether they can be arsed with stuff like that. At the same time, I'm convinced it plays a huge part in why players like the original trilogy.


Having said that, I'm kind of looking for what to play next as I still have about half a week off from work. Tried Biomutant, but I don't really think that's for me. Fired up Fallout76 today on Xbox Gamepass to see whether it's actually worth playing now with the additional content they've come up with since the original release, but the UI is just so horrible for the game. I also don't really like that you now have to eat and drink and the base building is just as awful as it was in F4. Might give Solasta: Crown of the Magister a try. It definitely sounds interesting.
Replaying TLOU2 with the 60fps PS5 patch. A fantastic game made even better.
Just copped Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Ive a good weekend ahead of me.
Quote from: Darren G on May 22, 2021, 05:18:08 am
Interested in giving that a go myself. Let me know your thoughts when you're further in.

Sure mate, just got to finish TW3 again first ;D
Any chance of ME collection landing on Switch?
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June  4, 2021, 06:39:00 pm
Just copped Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Ive a good weekend ahead of me.

Having never played the originals, this is most definitely on the list!
Coming to the end of FF7 Remake as I'm in the Shinra building. Had my doubts about it at first, especially since I'd played a demo a few years ago and didn't like it then, mostly because of the perceived cheesiness of the voice acting and confusing combat. A few posters on here said to stick with and it would grow on me and it did just that.

I played the original back in the day and am totally on board with rating it among the best ever games so there was a lot at stake with this remake for me. I've loved playing it although it hasn't been able to replicate that feeling I got in 1997 on the PS1 of 'this changes everything' - an impossible ask, and incidentally something which seems to be rarer these days as changes between hardware are less seismic.

Quote from: stoa on June  2, 2021, 12:40:51 am
I have to say, I didn't really care when the trailer for the next Mass Effect was released, but having finished the trilogy again, I'm really interested in where they are going with this. It could be great getting another game with (some) of the characters from the original trilogy. At the same time, there's also a lot of room for them to completely fuck this up, because a lot of the trilogy is about the way the characters develop and about small details, you don't even notice at first glance. Like how having different squad mates with you in a mission can change what they say (without it changing anything about the mission) or how they interact with each other. Stuff like having Javik with you on Thessia or when you see a Yahg being killed in ME3 and Shepard makes a comment about the Shadow Broker (if you have played the DLC in ME2) complete with Liara reacting to it and Garrus chiming in, if they're in your squad for that mission. Stuff like that takes a lot of additional work to implement. You need to write the stuff, record the dialogue and make sure it works in the game. That's quite some effort for something only some players will actually see in their game depending on their choices. I'm not sure whether they can be arsed with stuff like that. At the same time, I'm convinced it plays a huge part in why players like the original trilogy.


Having said that, I'm kind of looking for what to play next as I still have about half a week off from work.

They tried the fan service reference in Andromeda too with Liara. Didn't really work, especially not as that whole branch of the story of how Andromeda began died on its backside with not much further learned. I was up for just making something different, stepping away from Shep and doing something new, just not sure the gaming world is in the same place as it was when ME was made. Focus on games as a service and how that presents problems for RPGs attempting to show meaningful consequences makes me sceptical we'll see a proper comparison to ME trilogy on this turn of the wheel.

---

Keep being sent Warhammer games at the moment. Been mucking about with Necromunda:Hired Gun, a 40k firstperson shooter (nuDoom style) done by the makers of the weirdly fascinating but janky E.Y.E. Reviews of their Necromunda seem a bit mean to me. There's a solid base there, just a lot of jank to animations and some weird balance decisions like the insta-gib autoheal trivialising any sense of difficulty. Few technical issues I've run into such as the odd bit of microstutter when playing with gsync rather the ingame vsync. What it does do well is give a sense of the 40k ludicrous fascist-esque monuments and scale of a world which has essentially become one joined-up city building constantly on top of itself. Its gun play works well enough but I'm no huge fan of the trend of throwing out +0.1 accuracy upgrades every two minutes. Sense that if it's given support and time that it'll polish up pretty well but while everyone's rushing to dunk on it then the chances of that become slimmer.
Quote from: AndyMuller on June  4, 2021, 08:46:30 pm
Having never played the originals, this is most definitely on the list!

Definitely worth playing. :thumbsup
Started The Last of Us for the first time on a second hand PS4 pro I picked up.

Its OK so far, bit slow. Just met some girl called Ellie who I gather becomes a big part of the story.
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June  4, 2021, 06:39:00 pm
Just copped Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Ive a good weekend ahead of me.

My femshep, she is very pretty.

Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June  5, 2021, 01:28:35 am
My femshep, she is very pretty.



Fit her  ;D
wanted a racing game to piss around with so got forza 7 for not very much (but legitimate)
Quote from: voodoo ray on June  5, 2021, 09:14:18 am
wanted a racing game to piss around with so got forza 7 for not very much (but legitimate)

Are you on a controller or a wheel?
Quote from: Darren G on June  6, 2021, 06:34:56 am
Are you on a controller or a wheel?

controller. which was another part of the reason
Working from home today I decided to boot up gran turismo sport and buy some cars in between working  :D

Purchased 21 in total, I don't usually use my in game credits and just collect them as rewards but thought i'd treat myself! Among my favourites that I bought are the Supra GT '88, the NSX Type R '92, 911 Turbo '81 and the Enzo '02

What i'd give for one of these in real life!
