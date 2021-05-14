The CK-series is great. The whole intrigue, personal relationships and roleplay like stuff is great. Played CK3 quite a bit when it was released, but always had the feeling that the whole thing was still pretty buggy. Might give it a try again in a bit.



However, first I have to finish Mass Effect Legendary Edition. I did give it a try as I've said and it still feels great. Have finished the first one (I did most of the side-stuff, but couldn't be arsed with some of collectables and in the end got a bit sick of basically doing the same mission again and again in slightly different environments so skipped some of the side stuff. Got basically all the important stuff done, but did the Tali-mission too late and couldn't give her what she wanted. I also tried to go for a more renegade-ish run, because I remember when I first played it, I was more on the paragon side. Sadly, I still ended up with a lot of paragon points. Don't know how that happend. Have now started the second one and will try and be meaner than in the first one.



Still not sure about the whole remaster thing. Having the first one with better graphics and also shorter loading times is certainly great, but I feel they should have tried and get the UI and menues up to modern standards. Even in the second one a lot of the stuff looks and feels clunky. Don't think peope who have played the original will mind very much, but I'm not sure that those old menues are really going to appeal to people who play it for the first times and have gotten used to modern standards. Having said that, not playing this because of the engine and some of the technical stuff would be a shame, because it is still an insanely great game. I somehow feel that I'm also "getting" the story more than I did when I first played it. Playing it again knowing roughly what it's all about and what is going to happen, everything looks much clearer. And there are still those moments, where you're just sitting there happy about meeting an NPC again from the first game or seeing the Normandy again. It's just a special game...