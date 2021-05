Started my new playthrough of Mass Effect Legendary Edition and it's kind of crazy how familiar everything still feels. Don't really remember what the first one originally looked like, but clearly this looks decent enough. It still feels a bit like a game from 2007 or whenever it was released and I would have liked it, if they had polished the UI a bit more to make it less clunky. They might have done some stuff, but some things are a bit annoying. For example I don't think you can choose your weapon with the number keys, but you have to use the mouse wheel... Other than that, I will stick with it and it looks like it could become a full playthrough of all three games...