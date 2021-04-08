« previous next »
Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 65630 times)

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1320 on: April 8, 2021, 10:31:44 pm »
I had a go on Super Hot on my young cousins VR and it reminded me of the kind of game youd play on an arcade machine in a bowling alley during the 90s. Thought it wasnt for me in the slightest, dont see the appeal at all personally.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1321 on: April 11, 2021, 11:18:02 am »
Civ VI

Their head artist made a mod to make it look like Civ V
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1702339134
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1322 on: April 11, 2021, 12:50:05 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 11, 2021, 11:18:02 am
Civ VI

Their head artist made a mod to make it look like Civ V
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1702339134

Is Civ 5 better than Civ 6? Started a game on Civ 5 yesterday to distract me from the VAR shambles.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1323 on: April 11, 2021, 04:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Jake on April 11, 2021, 12:50:05 pm
Is Civ 5 better than Civ 6? Started a game on Civ 5 yesterday to distract me from the VAR shambles.

I hated Civ V. Changed way too much from IV and it felt way too abstract and 'arcadey'. One unit per tile on a map of the world broke my logic.

I've been playing Forza Horizon 4 which is new to Steam and on sale this weekend. Gorgeous looking thing.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1324 on: April 11, 2021, 05:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on April 11, 2021, 04:30:33 pm
I hated Civ V. Changed way too much from IV and it felt way too abstract and 'arcadey'. One unit per tile on a map of the world broke my logic.

And in Civ 6 you can stack em, forming armies!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1325 on: April 11, 2021, 06:22:57 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on April 11, 2021, 05:32:58 pm
And in Civ 6 you can stack em, forming armies!

Exactly as it should be (though the AI in IV used to build crazy stacks as I don't think there was any limit. You'd have to sit there as the animation for unit after unit attacked your city, all the while watching the health of whatever was defending it slowly deplete and hoping that the next attacker would be the last).

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1326 on: April 17, 2021, 09:45:14 pm »
leveling a second character in World of Warcraft and I don't know how I missed this the first time.
Discovered a nice titled quest

space bar isn t working

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1327 on: April 25, 2021, 05:51:56 pm »
Finished Days Gone story mode on Normal mode in just under a week, fantastic game.

Pity they won't be a sequel.

Just downloaded Horizon Zero Dawn yesterday and going to have another crack at that, another fine game.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1328 on: April 25, 2021, 07:20:40 pm »
I found Days Gone exceedingly average. Might try it on PC tho. It'll look better at least
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1329 on: April 27, 2021, 02:15:33 am »
X4 Foundations with all the DLC. It's an insane game and I've just really gotten started. Really into it and have spent most of my free time playing it recently. I like those kind of space games and played some of the earlier X-games and I love both the original Elite and Elite Dangerous. Having said that, I like the economy and management part in X4 compared to Elite. I'm starting my empire at the moment and have been thinking for ages about what my next station should be. I have to say, having seen some videos on youtube and the fleets and stations some of the people there have amassed, I'm not sure that I'll ever get even close to them. At the same time, the game is really hard to get into, because it doesn't really explain anything during playing and you have to read up in the in game encyclopedia or watch stuff on Youtube. It also is a bit clunky in terms of the interface and also there are still some bugs in it. Still, I like it...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1330 on: April 27, 2021, 03:45:35 am »
I quite liked x4F, but you're spot on. Fuck me it has a steep learning curve. Shame too that there's no VR.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1331 on: April 27, 2021, 11:51:49 am »
And I have to say it's a pain in the arse how long saving the game takes and even worse there's no fucking autosave at important points. I did the mission where you explore some old building or whatever, which was kind of annoying with the constant getting in and out of the ship, but in the end I made it through. Docked at the place where I was supposed to, got the cut-scene and then wanted to go back to my home regions which was pretty far away. Forgot that I was in a place where I shouldn't be. Got through the first jump gate without an issue, but when I tried to get into the second one I was detected and about five million ships turned hostile in an instant. Wouldn't have been an issue, but I was too fast and missed the jump gate so I got blown to bits. Went back to the menu to load an old save and to my horror I had to realise that there was no autosave after I had finished the mission. Luckily, I had a quick save from the mission where I had done most of the stuff and only had to kill a couple of turrets or whatever and solve the last puzzle. Still, that's stupid in a game that has only come out a little over three years ago...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1332 on: April 27, 2021, 04:45:54 pm »
XCOM 2, without save scumming. I enjoyed it more when I cheated because then I didnt have to start the campaign over all the time. Its the hardest and most rewarding game I have ever played.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1333 on: April 28, 2021, 12:54:59 am »
Quote from: stoa on April 27, 2021, 11:51:49 am
And I have to say it's a pain in the arse how long saving the game takes and even worse there's no fucking autosave at important points. I did the mission where you explore some old building or whatever, which was kind of annoying with the constant getting in and out of the ship, but in the end I made it through. Docked at the place where I was supposed to, got the cut-scene and then wanted to go back to my home regions which was pretty far away. Forgot that I was in a place where I shouldn't be. Got through the first jump gate without an issue, but when I tried to get into the second one I was detected and about five million ships turned hostile in an instant. Wouldn't have been an issue, but I was too fast and missed the jump gate so I got blown to bits. Went back to the menu to load an old save and to my horror I had to realise that there was no autosave after I had finished the mission. Luckily, I had a quick save from the mission where I had done most of the stuff and only had to kill a couple of turrets or whatever and solve the last puzzle. Still, that's stupid in a game that has only come out a little over three years ago...

Haha.  Yeah, I had similar types of experiences mate and on occasions wasn't as lucky with the saved games.  I think that it was the frustrations which the game has (and which for the most part could have been easily avoided) that killed it for me in the end rather than flat-out boredom.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1334 on: April 28, 2021, 02:05:05 am »
It's also unnecessarily clunky in some places. I managed to build my first production station which is a pretty simple one. It takes ore and energy cells to produce metal. However, I had to watch videos again on how to set it up to find out, that you can create various rules, how you ships, managers and stations should behave. So, with ath I managed to set it up now in a way, that my miners mine in the sector where the station is, no ore from other sources gets bought, energy cells are only sold when there's a certain amount of them around and my trade ships sell the metal, but don't sell the energy cells.

I just feel all that is just so unnecessary, because you basically have a manager running the station and you can't just directly tell him what to do. You have to do it with a various rules. And it all gets even messier when you have the AI misbehaving. I have built the station in a sector where there's quite a lot of ore according to my resource probes. But that didn't seem good enough for the station manager, because he decided to send my miners into the next sector where there's much less ore. Apparently that didn't bother him. So, I had to do forbid my miners to go into any other sector except the one where the station is in. Now, it works. Same for the trading ships. I basically wanted them to sell the final product, i.e. the metal, but of course that's not what they did. They just kept selling energy cells which don't make as much money and which I'm already selling from the headquarter. So, again I had to make a rule that prevents my station from selling the energy cells to my traders. I'm fine with selling the excess energy cells, but only if other traders come and get them. That works now. At the same time, I had to do another rule saying only sell to my ships, so the metal is distributed by my ships and can't be bought by other traders from the station. It just all feels so backward. It would just be so much easier to be able to tell my ships and stations what to do instead of making five million rules to get what I want. The whole stuff with the rules and the AI managing things might come in handy later when you have far more ships and stations, because it does give you quite a lot of options once you get the whole concept. I'm just not sure, whether it has to be so complicated...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1335 on: April 28, 2021, 07:07:42 am »
Recently finished AC Valhalla (great game) and Ratchet and Klank 2016 (great fun).

Just completed Super Mario 3D World on the Switch and now onto Bowsers Fury - both are predictably great.

I will say though that the 100% requirements for SM3DW are ridiculous. Getting all the stars and flags is fine but to get the last 5 stamps you have to complete every single level with all 5 of the playable characters which is just ridiculous. I just cant see why anyone would bother with that much repetition for its own sake.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1336 on: April 28, 2021, 07:28:55 am »
Stoa: yeah, I agree with pretty much eveeything that you've said there. It's all a bit of an echo of what I felt. As I mentioned, I did enjoy the game up to a point, but some better decision making from the devs and it could have been something a bit more special. In the end though, due to many of the things that you touch on it just ended up feeling like a bit of a chore.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1337 on: May 6, 2021, 07:42:35 am »
Finally got round to picking up Greedfall as it's on a really good sale at the moment. Frustrating game because it's so close to being so very good but all those little things in AAA titles it's aspiring to be are just not quite there. Impressive achievement from a small development team even so. It reminds me a lot of Mass Effect: Andromeda, and while that's a dunk on the makers of that game, it's not a bad place to be for a smaller studio. Just really wish they'd got someone to go over the script and make it more naturally English sounding before setting voice actors onto it as I could forgive a whole lot of clunkiness and 'my face is tired' animation if it didn't sound quite so ham RPG.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1338 on: May 6, 2021, 02:40:06 pm »
How long have new games been £55? I haven't bought anything new for a few years and was going to pick up the Mass Effect remaster but was a a bit surprised at the price.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1339 on: May 6, 2021, 03:00:26 pm »
Quote from: leinad on May  6, 2021, 02:40:06 pm
How long have new games been £55? I haven't bought anything new for a few years and was going to pick up the Mass Effect remaster but was a a bit surprised at the price.

they'll say that's because it's 3 games.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1340 on: May 6, 2021, 03:07:42 pm »
Quote from: leinad on May  6, 2021, 02:40:06 pm
How long have new games been £55? I haven't bought anything new for a few years and was going to pick up the Mass Effect remaster but was a a bit surprised at the price.

Prices are a bit of a joke now, I just end up waiting for price drops to around £40 unless I'm really desperate. Will likely pick up Mass Effect early on though. New Ratchet and Clank game is £70 to preorder!

Speaking of Mass Effect I saw they released a box art creator which is quite a fun bit of marketing - can pick your favourites to be on the cover. https://www.ea.com/games/mass-effect/mass-effect-legendary-edition/my-shepard-art-creator
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1341 on: May 6, 2021, 03:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Stand Free on May  6, 2021, 03:07:42 pm
Speaking of Mass Effect I saw they released a box art creator which is quite a fun bit of marketing - can pick your favourites to be on the cover. https://www.ea.com/games/mass-effect/mass-effect-legendary-edition/my-shepard-art-creator

Bit disappointing, that the guy flying the ship is not there as a pick. I always liked him even though he was not a companion. And I want a part for some of the fallen guys you remember fondly like Mordin. To this day, that was the most emotional moment I ever felt playing a video game...  :'(
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1342 on: May 6, 2021, 04:14:53 pm »
Due to texture mods etc on pc I will grab the ME remaster at some point in the future when it's in a sale or if I find a 'free' version, but if I was a console-er I'd probably be well up for it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1343 on: May 7, 2021, 07:08:22 am »
Any idea if the ME remaster is just a texture update or will it be on the latest incarnation of the Unreal engine?


On the subject of mods, that's always been one of the major draws of PC gaming for me. As an example I have built a reshade for Valhalla to give it the look of The Last Kingdom and it looks SO much better now than stock imo. I love the fact that if there's something that you don't like in a game often you can do something about it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1344 on: May 7, 2021, 09:52:05 am »
From what I've read it will use Unreal Engine 3 and of course all three games will run on the same engine. I think they also "updated" the gameplay of the first ME to be more like 2 and 3, because it was a lot more clunky than those. I usually hate remasters and have never bought one, but I'm really tempted for this, because I still think ME is the best trilogy ever and is up there with the best games ever. That said, I'm not sure I would play through all three of them again like I did with the original versions, so I will probably not be getting it for release and will wait for it to drop in priece or be available in one of the services like EA Play or Gamepass if that ever happens...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1345 on: May 7, 2021, 11:07:10 am »
I agree that's it's the best game trilogy ever (opinion only, obviously) and have very fond memories of my time with the games.  That said, I'm not particularly excited over the remaster. Regardless of any visual upgrades, I just don't feel that given the nature of the game the experience is that great the second time around.  Nostalga had me trying to replay through from the start of ME1 and on another occasion start with ME2 in the past, but both times I lost interest a couple of hours in.  I just feel that it's something of a double-edged sword when it comes to the ME game series, in that what makes the games such a wonderful experience the first time around actually goes against it when it comes to replay value.  Same goes with Bioshock Infinite.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1346 on: May 7, 2021, 05:26:18 pm »
Yeah, I'm the same. I've tried playing it again at various times, but never really got anywhere with that. It is very much game that sucks you in when you're playing it the first time, but after you've gone through it, it "loses" some of its appeal. That's why I don't really get the hype surrounding all those remasters recently. Just because I loved a game 15 years ago, doesn't mean I need to play it again just with shinier new graphics. That said, I would be prepared to make an exception for a Jagged Alliance 2 remaster. With ME it is that I never really got to play that all the way through with just one Sheppard. I played the first one on Xbox 360 I think and the other two on PC and I don't think I imported the characters, but just did those questionnaires about what decisions you've made. Not sure, I got all of them right. That would maybe make it worthwhile playing through all three of them in a row, but we'll see.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1347 on: May 8, 2021, 02:04:42 pm »
Booted up the Xbox One X-remastered version of The Witcher (TWH) on the Series X. Only played it on the original Xbox One previously. Looks great! The water simulation is some of the best I've seen.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1348 on: May 9, 2021, 10:50:59 pm »
Anyone ever played Oxenfree? Nice little self-contained story.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1349 on: Yesterday at 09:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on May  8, 2021, 02:04:42 pm
Booted up the Xbox One X-remastered version of The Witcher (TWH) on the Series X. Only played it on the original Xbox One previously. Looks great! The water simulation is some of the best I've seen.

There was a Witcher 3 remaster?? I just bought TW3 GOTY on sale for like 6 quid... didn't know there was a remaster :(
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 03:44:23 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 09:36:47 pm
There was a Witcher 3 remaster?? I just bought TW3 GOTY on sale for like 6 quid... didn't know there was a remaster :(

Nah, not really.  It's an 'enhanced version' that has slightly improved textures, texture filtering, AO and better resolution.  The proper next gen remaster isn't due out until later this year and that will be free to all owners of the current gen version of the game, so you're good.
