Take back what I've said about Assassin's Creed Valhalla, actually really like it after a slow start



Does the landscape open up a bit?I packed it in mainly cause it didn't seem a patch on Ancient Greece (what did I expect with England)Was some daft thing as well. You know the awful modern day shite. The viking lass turned into that modern day lass for some light puzzling in fuckin VR or some shite. WTF