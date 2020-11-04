Got some CEX vouchers to use, and fancy some Xbox games for when the new one comes next Tuesday (maybe if I order tonight it'll come for Tues... probably not).



I picked up THPS1+2 finally, gave that a little bash yesterday. Just got that and FIFA to enjoy at launch really, plus anything on Games with Gold.



There are many francises I've never touched that I really should try,



I'm thinking the mafia trillogy, Borderlands, Watchdogs, Farcry, Assassins Creed(but theres about ten thousand of them), Wolfenstein, Dark Souls, Saints Row, Doom, Walking Dead,



I'd also like to try Final Fantasy main games but I think they didn't get released on disc other than 15 which I played. I see Type-O HD is on there,is that a mainline game with a story like the ones ive played 7,8,9,13 and 15?



And there are so many Zombie games out now I'm spoiled for choice. I've played all the Dead Risings, but there's others which look tempting, my mate recommended 7 days to die.



I also need to get the expansions for Witcher 3 (as long as my save goes across to the new Xbox)



So where should i start boys and girls? Some of my favourite games I played on the Xbone were Fallout 4 (2 quid on CEX) and MGS5 (£3 on CEX) so I must be able to pick up some bargains?