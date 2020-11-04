« previous next »
Author Topic: What games are you playing at the moment?  (Read 53274 times)

Offline dalarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1120 on: November 4, 2020, 06:03:06 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November  4, 2020, 03:40:53 PM
Finally finished the Outer Worlds. Enjoyed it, a solid 7/10 game with reasonable gun play, a bit of Borderlands-style loot collecting and a reasonable enough storyline with some funny bits in it.
Interesting. It got too mundane and one dimensional for me after a while. Story, weapons and characters were good, the enemies got boring pretty quick. I didnt expect much from a AA-game but I just couldnt go on.
I loved that each character had their own story and that the choices you made really mattered.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1121 on: November 4, 2020, 08:05:00 PM »
Quote from: dalarr on November  4, 2020, 06:03:06 PM
Interesting. It got too mundane and one dimensional for me after a while. Story, weapons and characters were good, the enemies got boring pretty quick. I didnt expect much from a AA-game but I just couldnt go on.
I loved that each character had their own story and that the choices you made really mattered.
To be fair, I played it in snatches over several months and only two rallys sunk any considerable time I time into it during a rare gaming binge last weekend. Maybe it never gave itself chance to wear on me because really, its very, very short and very light on content compared to past Obsidian outings. I think I clocked 25 hours, beating the game and doing every single side quest and companion mission also. This was on the standard difficulty.

I did find some parts somewhat unfinished. Given the emphasis on your choices having effect and the multiple tangents certain missions can head in, there was one right at the end that I botched (the only one in the game) because despite it seeming ripe to play out in multiple ways, there was literally only one way to do it. It felt like theyd not finished the game properly.

I agree on the enemies being boring, not nearly enough variety. 4 types I think? Their AI was atrocious if you sat back with a sniper rifle as well. Like I said, I enjoyed it, but far from without its flaws. Some great dialogue that did remind me of FNV though.
Offline Trada

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1122 on: November 4, 2020, 08:56:48 PM »
Right now I'm playing this month's free game on PS Plus Middle-earth Shadow of War
Offline gray19lfc

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1123 on: November 5, 2020, 06:48:46 PM »
Any recommendations for a horror game on PS5/PS4?

Nothing with zombies. In terms of horror films I prefer the ones where whats unfolding could actually happen in real life.
Offline Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1124 on: November 5, 2020, 06:49:59 PM »
Alien Isolation?
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1125 on: November 5, 2020, 07:53:01 PM »
Outlast is pretty good. I also liked SOMA.
Offline gray19lfc

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1126 on: November 5, 2020, 08:11:00 PM »
Not into aliens or robot stuff. Outlast looks a good shout.
Offline Jake

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1127 on: November 5, 2020, 11:00:04 PM »
Got some CEX vouchers to use, and fancy some Xbox games for when the new one comes next Tuesday (maybe if I order tonight it'll come for Tues... probably not).

I picked up THPS1+2 finally, gave that a little bash yesterday. Just got that and FIFA to enjoy at launch really, plus anything on Games with Gold.

There are many francises I've never touched that I really should try,

I'm thinking the mafia trillogy,  Borderlands, Watchdogs, Farcry, Assassins Creed(but theres about ten thousand of them), Wolfenstein, Dark Souls, Saints Row, Doom, Walking Dead,

I'd also like to try Final Fantasy main games but I think they didn't get released on disc other than 15 which I played. I see Type-O HD is on there,is that a mainline game with a story like the ones ive played 7,8,9,13 and 15?

And there are so many Zombie games out now I'm spoiled for choice. I've played all the Dead Risings, but there's others which look tempting, my mate recommended 7 days to die.

I also need to get the expansions for Witcher 3 (as long as my save goes across to the new Xbox)

So where should i start boys and girls? Some of my favourite games I played on the Xbone were Fallout 4 (2 quid on CEX) and MGS5 (£3 on CEX) so I must be able to pick up some bargains?
Offline FiSh77

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1128 on: November 6, 2020, 02:54:40 PM »
Quote from: Jake on November  5, 2020, 11:00:04 PM
Got some CEX vouchers to use, and fancy some Xbox games for when the new one comes next Tuesday (maybe if I order tonight it'll come for Tues... probably not).

I picked up THPS1+2 finally, gave that a little bash yesterday. Just got that and FIFA to enjoy at launch really, plus anything on Games with Gold.

There are many francises I've never touched that I really should try,

I'm thinking the mafia trillogy,  Borderlands, Watchdogs, Farcry, Assassins Creed(but theres about ten thousand of them), Wolfenstein, Dark Souls, Saints Row, Doom, Walking Dead,

I'd also like to try Final Fantasy main games but I think they didn't get released on disc other than 15 which I played. I see Type-O HD is on there,is that a mainline game with a story like the ones ive played 7,8,9,13 and 15?

And there are so many Zombie games out now I'm spoiled for choice. I've played all the Dead Risings, but there's others which look tempting, my mate recommended 7 days to die.

I also need to get the expansions for Witcher 3 (as long as my save goes across to the new Xbox)

So where should i start boys and girls? Some of my favourite games I played on the Xbone were Fallout 4 (2 quid on CEX) and MGS5 (£3 on CEX) so I must be able to pick up some bargains?

Sounds like you're on console? if so give it a swerve for now, probably for good to be honest, Telltale had the publishing rights for console so it was stuck in limbo for a long time after things went tits up for them, Fun Pimps who are the developers/publishers on PC managed to regain the rights last year but they've not done anything with it, the PC version is great fun now but the console versions are 3 or 4 years behind with no plans to update them until the PC version goes gold (it's been in alpha for nearly 7 years ;D )
Offline Jake

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1129 on: November 7, 2020, 11:58:01 AM »
Yeah I'm on Xbox pal. So you're warning me off 7 days to die, gotcha ;D
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1130 on: November 7, 2020, 12:01:30 PM »
You cant really go wrong with Borderlands, great bang for your buck.
Offline Jake

« Reply #1131 on: November 7, 2020, 01:31:37 PM »
Do I need to play 1 or should I just grab the Handsome Collection and 3?

I've just got myself Hitman 2, Resident Evil 2 and Control. Never played Hitman before, only played Resi 5 and if I remember correctly I binned that off cos you had to pay extra for multiplayer (I may have dreamed that) and I'd never even heard of control but the concept looked interesting.

My OCD is kicking off though as Hitman and Resi I've not played 1, is it like picking up Mass effect 3 and not playing 1 or 2 or are they stand alone?

Still got about 12 quid in vouchers so I could pick up Borderlands.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1132 on: November 7, 2020, 01:37:25 PM »
Nah, you dont need to. Id definitely go with the Handsome Collection ahead of it.

Theres not much of a story on the original, the sequels where it picks up.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1133 on: November 7, 2020, 01:53:46 PM »
Quote from: Jake on November  7, 2020, 01:31:37 PM
Do I need to play 1 or should I just grab the Handsome Collection and 3?

I've just got myself Hitman 2, Resident Evil 2 and Control. Never played Hitman before, only played Resi 5 and if I remember correctly I binned that off cos you had to pay extra for multiplayer (I may have dreamed that) and I'd never even heard of control but the concept looked interesting.

My OCD is kicking off though as Hitman and Resi I've not played 1, is it like picking up Mass effect 3 and not playing 1 or 2 or are they stand alone?

Still got about 12 quid in vouchers so I could pick up Borderlands.

control's really fun.
Online Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1134 on: November 10, 2020, 06:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Jake on November  5, 2020, 11:00:04 PM
Got some CEX vouchers to use, and fancy some Xbox games for when the new one comes next Tuesday (maybe if I order tonight it'll come for Tues... probably not).

I picked up THPS1+2 finally, gave that a little bash yesterday. Just got that and FIFA to enjoy at launch really, plus anything on Games with Gold.

There are many francises I've never touched that I really should try,

I'm thinking the mafia trillogy,  Borderlands, Watchdogs, Farcry, Assassins Creed(but theres about ten thousand of them), Wolfenstein, Dark Souls, Saints Row, Doom, Walking Dead,

I'd also like to try Final Fantasy main games but I think they didn't get released on disc other than 15 which I played. I see Type-O HD is on there,is that a mainline game with a story like the ones ive played 7,8,9,13 and 15?

And there are so many Zombie games out now I'm spoiled for choice. I've played all the Dead Risings, but there's others which look tempting, my mate recommended 7 days to die.

I also need to get the expansions for Witcher 3 (as long as my save goes across to the new Xbox)

So where should i start boys and girls? Some of my favourite games I played on the Xbone were Fallout 4 (2 quid on CEX) and MGS5 (£3 on CEX) so I must be able to pick up some bargains?

 If you like zombie games and haven't already played it yet, then I'd highly recommend Dying Light.  Bloody fantastic game (no pun intended).

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6C9NFL6j44c" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6C9NFL6j44c</a>
Offline dalarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1135 on: November 12, 2020, 02:47:08 PM »
Bought Monkey Island 2 to honor Lucasarts 30th anniversary. Its the only one I have never finished. I keep switching between classic and remastered mode.
Its a shame adventure games went out of fashion. Thimbleweed Park was great but I would love a new Monkey Island game.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1136 on: November 13, 2020, 03:46:22 PM »
Not playing anything right now, but tempted to pick up Yakuza Like a Dragon as I love me some Yakuza and Turn based JRPGs, so it looks like its right up my street.  Such as a cool idea for the way it has changed the standard brawler combat etc
Offline Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1137 on: Yesterday at 12:18:36 PM »
Quote from: gray19lfc on November  5, 2020, 06:48:46 PM
Any recommendations for a horror game on PS5/PS4?

Nothing with zombies. In terms of horror films I prefer the ones where whats unfolding could actually happen in real life.
Oh yes.
Check Darkwood.
Brilliant indie horror game.
Online Zeb

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 07:28:56 AM »
Finally got round to picking up Supergiant Games' latest 'Hades'. Can confirm I'm still terrible at anything not turn based which is why I held off getting it on release. Beautifully done roguelike though, maybe not quite as compelling as I found 'Transistor' but visually a treat to play as you meet the Olympian pantheon on the way to trying to fight your way out of the Underworld. Actually plays very similarly to Transistor but for it being fully real time as opposed to your ability in Transistor to largely plan moves in advance.
