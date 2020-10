i was similar with both red dead games. i played maybe a quarter of them... then took a break for a bit, then went back and was fully into them for a while doing as much side stuff as possible. but takes me a while with those sort of games to get my head into committing to them



It really does feel like a commitmentI know I'll enjoy it, I think the issue being that when Red Dead Redemption released in 2010, I was still in college doing my A Levels and willing to let them slide to invest a major amount of time into it.I always say that your personal circumstance at the time of release informs a lot of your favourite games purely because of the time you have to invest - Oblivion which came out when I was 12/13 maybe meant I had endless free time to play and become immersed in the world. To this day my favourite game of all time.