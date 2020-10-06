« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 6, 2020, 08:36:46 PM
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on October  2, 2020, 01:20:58 PM
Finished Ghost of Tsushima.

Next Up:
Guacamelee 2
Ori and the Will of the Whisps
The Last Campfire
Ancestors Humnkind Odyssey

Hope that takes me through towards Christmas when I can ask santa for Cyberpunk and the new AC ;D

Both the ori games are class. Loved playing them
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 6, 2020, 11:42:33 PM
Very late to the party as usual but currently playing Hollow Knight.

Absolutely fantastic.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 7, 2020, 12:42:01 AM
Quote from: Redcap on October  6, 2020, 11:42:33 PM
Very late to the party as usual but currently playing Hollow Knight.

Absolutely fantastic.

So good! Can't wait for the sequel.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 7, 2020, 02:59:27 AM
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  6, 2020, 04:32:58 PM
"my wife just began her morning discourse on the subject of my faults" is one of the funniest lines I've heard in anything for a while let alone a game.

 That from Red Dead? Deffo sounds familiar and possibly from John, but can't quite place where I've heard it.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 7, 2020, 09:03:40 AM
Quote from: Darren G on October  7, 2020, 02:59:27 AM
That from Red Dead? Deffo sounds familiar and possibly from John, but can't quite place where I've heard it.

yeah it's from the bloke who owns the ranch that you start in the epilogue. actually had to pause the game because I was laughing so much, it's the delivery as much as the line itself.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 7, 2020, 02:33:28 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  7, 2020, 09:03:40 AM
yeah it's from the bloke who owns the ranch that you start in the epilogue. actually had to pause the game because I was laughing so much, it's the delivery as much as the line itself.

Jesus, you're at the epilogue already? That was fast.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 7, 2020, 02:46:46 PM
Quote from: Darren G on October  7, 2020, 02:33:28 PM
Jesus, you're at the epilogue already? That was fast.

the current state of the world means I've been spending a lot of time at home!
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 7, 2020, 03:25:18 PM
I kinda wanna try Stellaris but seems so big I am a bit weary of starting it haha
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 7, 2020, 03:30:50 PM
Quote from: PhilV on October  7, 2020, 03:25:18 PM
I kinda wanna try Stellaris but seems so big I am a bit weary of starting it haha

give it a go, but know that it requires micromanagement, you won't know what's going on sometimes and it absolutely will fuck you over. despite that it's fun, at least until it gets towards the end where I thought it became a bit of a chore to keep everything in check. or try to anyway. but that only happens after a number of hours.

soundtrack is good too.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 7, 2020, 06:15:45 PM
Quote from: voodoo ray on October  7, 2020, 02:46:46 PM
the current state of the world means I've been spending a lot of time at home!

Regardless, good effort man!   ;D
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 8, 2020, 05:21:33 PM
Haven't really played many (any) AAA offerings this year, but 'Hades' has to be a strong contender for GOTY - no matter what the competition. This game is crisp as a fresh winter morning, sharp as a scalpel and full of content like Trump's Twitter feed is full of bullshit. It's a remarkable case study for early access done right. Graphics are delightful, animations and characters full of individuality and expression but the sounds and music - oh my, I'd pay for the soundtrack alone - having a game to go with it is just icing on the cake. These guys and girls from Supergiant Games have been dancing on the verge of perfection for a while - but they've nailed it here. Check this game, if you're even marginally interested in RPG/roguelikes this is the game to buy. 

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
October 8, 2020, 05:29:37 PM
If anyone's playing Mortal Kombat 11, they just announed the three new characters in the next fighter pack-- Rain, Mileena...and Rambo.

That's right, the game will have Robocop, Terminator, and Rambo as playable characters
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 03:43:51 AM
Had two weeks vacation and didn't have anything new to play in the last few days, so I got back into Elite Dangerous. Had played a little when it came out and afterwards, but hadn't touched the game for probably two years. Still had all my stuff and have made some more money. I have now three ships and I'm not sure whether I should continue being a trader or becoming a space taxi-driver. It's quite nice finding good prices for goods and make a profit, but flying passengers from one station to another is getting you shitloads of money...
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 12:40:45 PM
Quote from: stoa on Today at 03:43:51 AM
Had two weeks vacation and didn't have anything new to play in the last few days, so I got back into Elite Dangerous. Had played a little when it came out and afterwards, but hadn't touched the game for probably two years. Still had all my stuff and have made some more money. I have now three ships and I'm not sure whether I should continue being a trader or becoming a space taxi-driver. It's quite nice finding good prices for goods and make a profit, but flying passengers from one station to another is getting you shitloads of money...

Taxi is quite nice, I liked doing the tours where you got a bit of the ingame lore as well as the sightseeing but I never upgraded past a Dolphin. Another fun one was doing the space station rescues. I ended up switching to trading cos I wanted to build cash and rep for an Imperial Cutter. Think they've rebalanced mining which is where I made bank while it was ludicrously easy to make cash. Think I'm still parked out in the middle of nowhere heading to the galactic fringes to pick up Elite in exploration, been a while since I've played though. Kind of looking to the expansion with interest with them finally bringing in the avatar for the player being able to move about.
Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 04:10:34 PM
Didn't know that they're planning another expansion. I don't know what state Star Citizen is in and what their newest plans are, but I get the feeling that sooner rather than later Elite Dangerous will be the game Star Citizen might never become... ;)

The only issue I have with the game is that I've played it for a good few hours and still no nothing about most of the stuff. Will have to get clued up on exploration and stuff when I have more money. Still a bit undecided on what to do going forward, but I kind of like trading a bit better. It doesn't make you as much money as being a space taxi, if you can't be arsed with looking up the best routes, but it's also less hassle without all the additional stuff the passengers want... The nice thing about the Dolphin is that it has an advanced landing computer and the other assistant for star-cruise or whatever that's called. It turns flying around into pushing a couple of buttons... ;D
