Haven't really played many (any) AAA offerings this year, but 'Hades' has to be a strong contender for GOTY - no matter what the competition. This game is crisp as a fresh winter morning, sharp as a scalpel and full of content like Trump's Twitter feed is full of bullshit. It's a remarkable case study for early access done right. Graphics are delightful, animations and characters full of individuality and expression but the sounds and music - oh my, I'd pay for the soundtrack alone - having a game to go with it is just icing on the cake. These guys and girls from Supergiant Games have been dancing on the verge of perfection for a while - but they've nailed it here. Check this game, if you're even marginally interested in RPG/roguelikes this is the game to buy.