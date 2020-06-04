« previous next »
What games are you playing at the moment?

Stand Free

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 4, 2020, 12:49:19 PM
Bioshock collection on ps4 and zelda on switch. Ended up pretty much starting with bioshock 2 as played 45 mins of the first, it froze and then put me back right to the start so went in a mood with it!
Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 6, 2020, 06:21:42 AM
Quote from: Stand Free on June  4, 2020, 12:49:19 PM
Bioshock collection on ps4 and zelda on switch. Ended up pretty much starting with bioshock 2 as played 45 mins of the first, it froze and then put me back right to the start so went in a mood with it!

 At least it was 'only' 45 minutes.  I had to restart Red Dead Redemption 2 after 40-odd HOURS*

*see drunken rant in RDR2 thread for details.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 9, 2020, 09:55:52 PM
Ashamed to say that after three months indoors Ive properly got into Cities: Skylines on the PC...
ToneLa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 10, 2020, 12:23:36 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June  9, 2020, 09:55:52 PM
Ashamed to say that after three months indoors Ive properly got into Cities: Skylines on the PC...

Ah don't be ashamed, it's good on PC! You can mod it... tip, don't play it hammered like I did, cause you'll end up writing your name with roads and houses burning down  ;D
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 18, 2020, 05:47:31 PM
Got into Witcher 3 on Switch having not played it before. Some top writing, quests and characters, very good game. Two annoying things though. One is playing as Ciri episodes - just hate these. Other may be due to Switch, but controlling the character is abysmal. Geralt gets stuck everywhere, has a turning radius of a battle cruiser, cant climb a mild slope and Ive spent more time rotating him to pick up loot than actually finishing quests. Dont even get me started on the fucking horse which I havent used since I was level 5.
gazzalfc

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 18, 2020, 05:59:07 PM
Very late to the game but Mario Odyssey
AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 18, 2020, 06:02:39 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 18, 2020, 05:59:07 PM
Very late to the game but Mario Odyssey

Great game.

Im on TLOU Remastered and Tom Nooks Mortgage Simulator.
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 18, 2020, 07:30:20 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 18, 2020, 06:02:39 PM
Great game.

Im on TLOU Remastered and Tom Nooks Mortgage Simulator.

 :lmao I am also still grinding away for the benefit of Mr. Nook.

Also playing Lonely Mountains Downhill. OK, and I admit it, and Ring Fit Adventure. Which while half of me wants to mock mercilessly, I fucking love it. Sweat on after every session, I was worried it would be shit but actually really enjoying it. I was quite a fan of the Wii Fit to be honest  ;D
TheKid.

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 18, 2020, 09:46:14 PM
Didnt really get into the first one, but Ive really enjoyed playing Dishonoured 2 this week
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 19, 2020, 12:10:34 AM
Im all over the place at the moment. Alternating between Persona 5 Royal on console and Civ 6/Cities Skylines on PC over the last month...

... and now Ive just started a new playthrough of BoTW ;D I was struggling to get into it the first time round so I wanted a fresh start. Liking it more so far although rain and weapon durability still irks me.

To be fair Witcher 3 took me three attempts over two years to get to the Bloody Baron and then the rest was history and it became one of my all-time favourites.
S

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 19, 2020, 03:57:06 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June 19, 2020, 12:10:34 AM
... and now Ive just started a new playthrough of BoTW ;D I was struggling to get into it the first time round so I wanted a fresh start. Liking it more so far although rain and weapon durability still irks me.
Found that game equal parts beautiful and frustrating.

The weather and the weak items you mention were painfully annoying. I thought it would be something I would get used to but it was still a nuisance at the end of the game.
Scottymuser

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 19, 2020, 04:38:59 PM
Started a new Minecraft Server last week with some friends - chose to try Sevtech Ages as the modpack, and am really enojoying it and how it changes the whole formula up
dalarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 24, 2020, 06:10:31 PM
Desperados 3. If you played Commandos:  Behind Enemy Lines back in the day, youll enjoy this one. Great soundtrack and voice acting.
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 25, 2020, 09:24:54 AM
The thing about the Commandos games is that the first few missions were always enjoyable, but I always reached a point where I couldn't be arse anymore waiting for a long time and watching where all the fucking guards are looking... ;)

Still playing Farming Simulator 19 which is weirdly fascinating. It's also great how much work modders are doing with the game and what kind of stuff they implement. There's one mod that completely changes the way you play the game compared to the vanilla version...
F-T-9

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 25, 2020, 09:56:48 AM
Commandos is so nostalgic for me, used to watch my brother and cousins play the hell out of it (barely played myself until I got older). Really wish they'd make another one, just one more adventure with the Green Beret pls.
dalarr

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 25, 2020, 12:16:54 PM
You both should check out Desperados then. Its the same mechanics just more fluid and modern. Commandos is extremely hard and unforgiving, I find this more casual.
stoa

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
June 25, 2020, 02:50:36 PM
Played the original Desperados and maybe even the second one, but those kind of games are not my cup of tea anymore. Still waiting for a worthwhile successor to Jagged Alliance 2 in terms of strategy games. But that will probably never come. All the 3d JA games that have come out since are just not that good. Had some hopes for the xcom games, but again didn't really like them...
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 1, 2020, 05:54:05 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on June 19, 2020, 12:10:34 AM
Im all over the place at the moment. Alternating between Persona 5 Royal on console and Civ 6/Cities Skylines on PC over the last month...

... and now Ive just started a new playthrough of BoTW ;D I was struggling to get into it the first time round so I wanted a fresh start. Liking it more so far although rain and weapon durability still irks me.

To be fair Witcher 3 took me three attempts over two years to get to the Bloody Baron and then the rest was history and it became one of my all-time favourites.

So when I first played BoTW I didn't really get what I was supposed to be doing - saw the main quests and was like "is that it"? You fool, Sian.

I'm now 100 hours in on my second attempt. Defeated the Divine Beasts, got the Master Sword, done half the shrines, got my house, built Tarrey Town - and the first time I saw a dragon crossing Hylia Bridge early on was one of the best moments I've experienced in gaming. It's class.

Zelda wants me to go help her now but she'll have to wait ;D As will all those other games I've bought (add Stardew Valley to the list as of a couple days ago).
JerseyKloppite

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 1, 2020, 06:01:46 PM
BOTW is just wonderful. Cant wait for the new one, cant justify buying the game again after flogging my copy on finishing it ;D

Stardew Valley is fun too. Not a million miles from AC but a lot more to it.

Had We. The Revolution for Switch. Was really interesting and quite fun but developed a game crashing bug which happened all three times I tried to play it through. Watched the last 40% of the game on a YouTube play through and the ending was utterly mental, quite glad I never got there :lmao
Jake

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 2, 2020, 12:46:32 AM
A Way Out

Coop game where two blokes try and break out of a prison.

I've got a mate moved in for a few weeks, bought two CODs for the coop campaign and there isn't one. Downloaded Halo 5 for the coop campaign and there isn't one. Wtf happened to coop games in these staples?
AndyMuller

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 4, 2020, 10:23:34 PM
Started Iron Man VR earlier, loved it!
Zlen

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
July 4, 2020, 10:48:49 PM
Mark of the ninja on Switch. Lovely little 2D stealth game, so many ways to go through levels, really rewarding. Aside from classics like Thief and Metal gear this may be one of the best stealth games Ive played.
ScottScott

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 12:16:56 AM
A game called Observation on Xbox One through GamePass. Think it's on PC and PS as well. It's phenomenal. You play as an AI in a space station and have to piece together what's happened. One of the best games I've played in years due to the premise of it all
Zeb

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Yesterday at 06:34:47 AM
Needed something undemanding for the laptop. Got Warhammer 40k: Gladius. Sat there for the first couple of hours just griping to myself about how anyone could make a turn based 4x with diplomacy and an interesting tech tree and all the AAA bits and bobs cut out. And then I got into it and spent the next 6 hours on the train happily just pumping out units and playing a combat focused 4x. It's still a deeply weird game and I'm not sure it's got much single player longevity but it hits the mark for what it sets out to do.
aka_da_saus

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 12:05:34 AM
Quote from: Jake on July  2, 2020, 12:46:32 AM
A Way Out

Coop game where two blokes try and break out of a prison.

I've got a mate moved in for a few weeks, bought two CODs for the coop campaign and there isn't one. Downloaded Halo 5 for the coop campaign and there isn't one. Wtf happened to coop games in these staples?

A way out so good ! Its Getting herself to play something bar the bloody sims 4!
Darren G

Re: What games are you playing at the moment?
Today at 04:00:22 AM
About to start Heavy Rain on PC, which I'm sure the console players are familiar with. Bit of a change in pace for me, but looking forward to it.
