Im all over the place at the moment. Alternating between Persona 5 Royal on console and Civ 6/Cities Skylines on PC over the last month...



... and now Ive just started a new playthrough of BoTW I was struggling to get into it the first time round so I wanted a fresh start. Liking it more so far although rain and weapon durability still irks me.



To be fair Witcher 3 took me three attempts over two years to get to the Bloody Baron and then the rest was history and it became one of my all-time favourites.



So when I first played BoTW I didn't really get what I was supposed to be doing - saw the main quests and was like "is that it"? You fool, Sian.I'm now 100 hours in on my second attempt. Defeated the Divine Beasts, got the Master Sword, done half the shrines, got my house, built Tarrey Town - and the first time I saw a dragon crossing Hylia Bridge early on was one of the best moments I've experienced in gaming. It's class.Zelda wants me to go help her now but she'll have to waitAs will all those other games I've bought (add Stardew Valley to the list as of a couple days ago).