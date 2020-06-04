Got into Witcher 3 on Switch having not played it before. Some top writing, quests and characters, very good game. Two annoying things though. One is playing as Ciri episodes - just hate these. Other may be due to Switch, but controlling the character is abysmal. Geralt gets stuck everywhere, has a turning radius of a battle cruiser, cant climb a mild slope and Ive spent more time rotating him to pick up loot than actually finishing quests. Dont even get me started on the fucking horse which I havent used since I was level 5.