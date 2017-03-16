That was pathetic last night, players let Klopp down badly. Cant understand how 11 players plus 5 subs all chucked in an absolute shocker at the same time. Couldnt give a single player 7/10, couldnt give half of them 6/10.
Crowd was awful though, we all have to take responsibility. Pure complacency right through the fans, staff, players everyone. Just thought we had to turn up to win, its only Europa league, these are nothing special...
What made me sicker than anything were the hundreds and hundreds piling out of the ground with 10 minutes left. One goal would have made a huge difference to the tie but they just abandoned the team. Disgusting.