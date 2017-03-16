Worst its ever been? I assume you sung yourself hoarse to try and change things?



Yeah those Spion Kop lads are clearly responsible for the atmosphere in the entire ground, its incredible what waving a load of flags can do do to 60K odd people, mad that they're all influenced by lads that wave flags



Nothing to do with the flags. The flags dont make any noise, they create the atmosphere to help the board sell some hospitality tickets. Couldnt care whether they were waving or notIm talking about the amount of empty seats, the amount of people who cant be arsed doing anything in the Kenny but theyre determine to keep a seat in the ground and the main one is the SHARING OF TICKETS with F&F!!!I was in the 100s of the kop. Been to every home cup game and stood on the kop since Rodgers and the atmosphere has slowly got worse. If someone gets something going Im getting involved but it was so flat.