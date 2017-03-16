« previous next »
Author Topic: European homes  (Read 445936 times)

Re: European homes
« Reply #4640 on: April 10, 2024, 12:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Djibriliant on April 10, 2024, 12:24:41 pm
A few drops from what I hear, assuming this goes to local sale and not all members?

Theres about 15 tickets left, it wont go to all members.
Logged

Re: European homes
« Reply #4641 on: April 10, 2024, 05:36:34 pm »
Unfortunately I'm feeling rough so won't be able to make it tomorrow. I've tried forwarding to my son who is on my F&F but it says the number of tickets has been exceeded.

Is this down to his NFC pass or something?
Logged

Re: European homes
« Reply #4642 on: April 10, 2024, 05:56:35 pm »
Quote from: apassant77 on April 10, 2024, 05:36:34 pm
Unfortunately I'm feeling rough so won't be able to make it tomorrow. I've tried forwarding to my son who is on my F&F but it says the number of tickets has been exceeded.

Is this down to his NFC pass or something?

Yeah needs to ensure its downloaded and active etc in his wallet
Logged

Re: European homes
« Reply #4643 on: April 10, 2024, 06:58:30 pm »
Sorted. His old pass had been deleted by accident.
Logged

Re: European homes
« Reply #4644 on: April 11, 2024, 12:58:50 pm »
Anyone know if I lose the credit if I don't scan the ticket tonight? At the races today so could swerve last minute if bets pay off  :D
Logged

« Reply #4645 on: April 11, 2024, 01:02:44 pm »
Quote from: MainStandUltra on April 11, 2024, 12:58:50 pm
Anyone know if I lose the credit if I don't scan the ticket tonight? At the races today so could swerve last minute if bets pay off  :D

For cup games the credit is with the purchase, so you still get the credit if you forward or if you dont attend.

Logged

Re: European homes
« Reply #4646 on: April 11, 2024, 05:59:10 pm »
atalanta sold out now, full house for the flood lights tonight - ynwa
Logged
Re: European homes
« Reply #4647 on: April 11, 2024, 06:32:03 pm »
Hi

Have a mate bailing last minute; How late can he forward a tkt to f&f this evening, if want to pair up with another mate?

Other mate already has a ticket; can he receive another from f&f? Or would that not work.

Thanks


Logged

Re: European homes
« Reply #4648 on: April 11, 2024, 08:58:56 pm »
Quote from: ant on April 11, 2024, 05:59:10 pm
atalanta sold out now, full house for the flood lights tonight - ynwa

Doesnt sound like a full house. Flat as anything.

No doubt itll be better second half with us chasing the goal but the buildup for a quarter final was silent. Worst its ever been, I wonder why..
Logged

Re: European homes
« Reply #4649 on: April 12, 2024, 10:03:26 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 11, 2024, 08:58:56 pm
Doesnt sound like a full house. Flat as anything.

No doubt itll be better second half with us chasing the goal but the buildup for a quarter final was silent. Worst its ever been, I wonder why..
Worst its ever been? I assume you sung yourself hoarse to try and change things?

Yeah those Spion Kop lads are clearly responsible for the atmosphere in the entire ground, its incredible what waving a load of flags can do do to 60K odd people, mad that they're all influenced by lads that wave flags  ::)
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: European homes
« Reply #4650 on: April 12, 2024, 10:07:44 am »
Quote from: ABJ on April 12, 2024, 10:03:26 am
Worst its ever been? I assume you sung yourself hoarse to try and change things?

Yeah those Spion Kop lads are clearly responsible for the atmosphere in the entire ground, its incredible what waving a load of flags can do do to 60K odd people, mad that they're all influenced by lads that wave flags  ::)

Nothing to do with the flags. But the kop were fucking shite until the second half. Anny Road had a few trying, but crap atmosphere all round
Logged

Re: European homes
« Reply #4651 on: April 12, 2024, 10:09:47 am »
Quote from: rk1 on April 12, 2024, 10:07:44 am
Nothing to do with the flags. But the kop were fucking shite until the second half. Anny Road had a few trying, but crap atmosphere all round

probably more to do with the thousands of forwarded on tickets from those that cba with going this round
Logged

« Reply #4652 on: April 12, 2024, 10:13:59 am »
Quote from: swoopy on April 12, 2024, 10:09:47 am
probably more to do with the thousands of forwarded on tickets from those that cba with going this round

Probably right, but its been noticeable on a few occasions when I'm at the match
Logged

Re: European homes
« Reply #4653 on: April 12, 2024, 10:18:32 am »
Quote from: rk1 on April 12, 2024, 10:13:59 am
Probably right, but its been noticeable on a few occasions when I'm at the match

So many cba with a European QF, maddening.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Re: European homes
« Reply #4654 on: April 12, 2024, 10:36:04 am »
Quote from: rk1 on April 12, 2024, 10:07:44 am
Nothing to do with the flags. But the kop were fucking shite until the second half. Anny Road had a few trying, but crap atmosphere all round
Yes I know that it was nothing to do with the flags although clearly thats what the poster was implying.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: European homes
« Reply #4655 on: April 12, 2024, 11:50:56 am »
That was pathetic last night, players let Klopp down badly. Cant understand how 11 players plus 5 subs all chucked in an absolute shocker at the same time. Couldnt give a single player 7/10, couldnt give half of them 6/10.

Crowd was awful though, we all have to take responsibility. Pure complacency right through the fans, staff, players everyone. Just thought we had to turn up to win, its only Europa league, these are nothing special...

What made me sicker than anything were the hundreds and hundreds piling out of the ground with 10 minutes left. One goal would have made a huge difference to the tie but they just abandoned the team. Disgusting.
Logged

Re: European homes
« Reply #4656 on: April 12, 2024, 12:06:02 pm »
It was a bit flat last night to say the least. Perhaps both the players & supporters thought they'd just turn up & win, we now know otherwise.
Logged

Re: European homes
« Reply #4657 on: April 12, 2024, 12:56:24 pm »
Quote from: The25thofmay on April 12, 2024, 11:50:56 am
That was pathetic last night, players let Klopp down badly. Cant understand how 11 players plus 5 subs all chucked in an absolute shocker at the same time. Couldnt give a single player 7/10, couldnt give half of them 6/10.

Crowd was awful though, we all have to take responsibility. Pure complacency right through the fans, staff, players everyone. Just thought we had to turn up to win, its only Europa league, these are nothing special...

What made me sicker than anything were the hundreds and hundreds piling out of the ground with 10 minutes left. One goal would have made a huge difference to the tie but they just abandoned the team. Disgusting.

I'd argue the team abandoned us when they took to the pitch
Logged

« Reply #4658 on: April 12, 2024, 01:38:09 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 12, 2024, 12:56:24 pm
I'd argue the team abandoned us when they took to the pitch

Some would argue the players were also protesting over the ticket price increase :P
Logged

Re: European homes
« Reply #4659 on: April 12, 2024, 01:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Luke 17 on April 12, 2024, 01:38:09 pm
Some would argue the players were also protesting over the ticket price increase :P

If it was up to me, after that performance yesterday, Id dock their wages to cover the money the club would make from the increase next season.
Logged

« Reply #4660 on: April 12, 2024, 02:26:27 pm »
2 Italians sat directly to the right of me in the Lower Kenny last night, I'm in the ACS and there's been different non-english people in those seats for every Europa League game this season. Read into that what you will.
Logged
Quote
But like the jet engine, there's sadly very little this country does better than having the raw materials to do something truly amazing that would benefit the whole of society only to piss it away due to a total lack of long term thinking and/or suspicion of anything European.

Re: European homes
« Reply #4661 on: April 12, 2024, 02:50:17 pm »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on April 12, 2024, 02:26:27 pm
2 Italians sat directly to the right of me in the Lower Kenny last night, I'm in the ACS and there's been different non-english people in those seats for every Europa League game this season. Read into that what you will.

Similar in the Kop around me, each game has had different people in the seats around us, all of those seats were in the ACS sale. Also seemed to be a lot of empty seats in the upper tier of the Anfield Road end.I wonder if those who sold on all of the group and knock games, or couldnt be arsed turning up last night, would have been as willing to sell their final ticket if we got there.I wish we could bin off every credit hunter that is in our fan base.
Logged

« Reply #4662 on: April 12, 2024, 02:52:17 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on April 12, 2024, 02:50:17 pm
Similar in the Kop around me, each game has had different people in the seats around us, all of those seats were in the ACS sale. Also seemed to be a lot of empty seats in the upper tier of the Anfield Road end.I wonder if those who sold on all of the group and knock games, or couldnt be arsed turning up last night, would have been as willing to sell their final ticket if we got there.I wish we could bin off every credit hunter that is in our fan base.
Yep, I was in 107 and a guy spent most of the game watching the match on his phone...
Logged
Re: European homes
« Reply #4663 on: April 12, 2024, 02:54:43 pm »
Quote from: anfieldpurch on April 12, 2024, 02:52:17 pm
Yep, I was in 107 and a guy spent most of the game watching the match on his phone...

WTF!

Had a similar moment in the Fulham game in December where the guy infront of was checking scores of the other games ongoing every single minute without fail. As soon as his phone went back into his pocket it was out 15 seconds later to check them all again.

Then, when VAR were checking one of the goals and there was a delay he brought our game up on his score app to see what it said...... the game is literally right infront of you.
Logged

« Reply #4664 on: April 12, 2024, 03:52:18 pm »
I was in 107 last night and it was dead..two of us tried singing so many times but no chance everyone was so miserable. Not a single person knew the Diaz song ...that includes some of the regulars which I recognized.
Logged

Re: European homes
« Reply #4665 on: April 12, 2024, 04:15:58 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on April 12, 2024, 10:03:26 am
Worst its ever been? I assume you sung yourself hoarse to try and change things?

Yeah those Spion Kop lads are clearly responsible for the atmosphere in the entire ground, its incredible what waving a load of flags can do do to 60K odd people, mad that they're all influenced by lads that wave flags  ::)

Nothing to do with the flags. The flags dont make any noise, they create the atmosphere to help the board sell some hospitality tickets. Couldnt care whether they were waving or not

Im talking about the amount of empty seats, the amount of people who cant be arsed doing anything in the Kenny but theyre determine to keep a seat in the ground and the main one is the SHARING OF TICKETS with F&F!!!

I was in the 100s of the kop. Been to every home cup game and stood on the kop since Rodgers and the atmosphere has slowly got worse. If someone gets something going Im getting involved but it was so flat.

« Last Edit: April 12, 2024, 04:18:44 pm by ScubaSteve »
Logged

« Reply #4666 on: April 12, 2024, 04:22:05 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on April 12, 2024, 04:15:58 pm
Nothing to do with the flags. The flags dont make any noise, they create the atmosphere to help the board sell some hospitality tickets. Couldnt care whether they were waving or not

Im talking about the amount of empty seats, the amount of people who cant be arsed doing anything but theyre determine to keep a seat in the ground and the main one is the SHARING OF TICKETS with F&F!!!

I was in the 100s of the kop. Been to every home cup game and stood on the kop since Rodgers and the atmosphere has slowly got worse. If someone gets something going Im getting involved but it was so flat.
Apologies, I got the wrong end of the stick, I thought that you were referring to the flags, sorry.

I stupidly dipped into Twitter last night (note to self, never do it after a defeat, especially a heavy one, as its an even bigger cesspit than usual) and was gobsmacked that people were actually blaming the very poor performance on the fact that the Spion Kop lads (rightly in my opinion) didn't do the the usual flags.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

« Reply #4667 on: April 12, 2024, 04:28:34 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on April 12, 2024, 04:22:05 pm
Apologies, I got the wrong end of the stick, I thought that you were referring to the flags, sorry.

I stupidly dipped into Twitter last night (note to self, never do it after a defeat, especially a heavy one, as its an even bigger cesspit than usual) and was gobsmacked that people were actually blaming the very poor performance on the fact that the Spion Kop lads (rightly in my opinion) didn't do the the usual flags.

No worries, I would never blame them mate. They do a selfless job every game on behalf of the club.

I stupidly posted a message at HT in frustration without providing any context
Logged

« Reply #4668 on: Yesterday at 12:38:50 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on April 12, 2024, 02:50:17 pm
Similar in the Kop around me, each game has had different people in the seats around us, all of those seats were in the ACS sale. Also seemed to be a lot of empty seats in the upper tier of the Anfield Road end.I wonder if those who sold on all of the group and knock games, or couldnt be arsed turning up last night, would have been as willing to sell their final ticket if we got there.I wish we could bin off every credit hunter that is in our fan base.

ACS just seems a mess in general. I don't think I've seen the same people around me for any ACS game for years, even CL.

I think it should at least have a credit for scanning in like the league.
Logged

« Reply #4669 on: Yesterday at 01:52:01 pm »
Quote from: NeoAdjuvant on April 12, 2024, 02:26:27 pm
2 Italians sat directly to the right of me in the Lower Kenny last night, I'm in the ACS and there's been different non-english people in those seats for every Europa League game this season. Read into that what you will.

Report the seat numbers mate, probably some local touting going on
Logged

« Reply #4670 on: Yesterday at 11:20:17 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 01:52:01 pm
Report the seat numbers mate, probably some local touting going on
Being a grass will get you nowhere.
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

« Reply #4671 on: Today at 12:14:54 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:20:17 pm
Being a grass will get you nowhere.

Were not in high school anymore mate. Touts need reporting, they make up a large part of the ticketing issues.
Logged
