A few drops from what I hear, assuming this goes to local sale and not all members?
Unfortunately I'm feeling rough so won't be able to make it tomorrow. I've tried forwarding to my son who is on my F&F but it says the number of tickets has been exceeded.Is this down to his NFC pass or something?
Anyone know if I lose the credit if I don't scan the ticket tonight? At the races today so could swerve last minute if bets pay off
atalanta sold out now, full house for the flood lights tonight - ynwa
Doesnt sound like a full house. Flat as anything.No doubt itll be better second half with us chasing the goal but the buildup for a quarter final was silent. Worst its ever been, I wonder why..
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
Worst its ever been? I assume you sung yourself hoarse to try and change things?Yeah those Spion Kop lads are clearly responsible for the atmosphere in the entire ground, its incredible what waving a load of flags can do do to 60K odd people, mad that they're all influenced by lads that wave flags
Nothing to do with the flags. But the kop were fucking shite until the second half. Anny Road had a few trying, but crap atmosphere all round
