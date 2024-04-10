« previous next »
European homes

Re: European homes
April 10, 2024, 12:42:10 pm
Quote from: Djibriliant on April 10, 2024, 12:24:41 pm
A few drops from what I hear, assuming this goes to local sale and not all members?

Theres about 15 tickets left, it wont go to all members.
Re: European homes
April 10, 2024, 05:36:34 pm
Unfortunately I'm feeling rough so won't be able to make it tomorrow. I've tried forwarding to my son who is on my F&F but it says the number of tickets has been exceeded.

Is this down to his NFC pass or something?
Re: European homes
April 10, 2024, 05:56:35 pm
Quote from: apassant77 on April 10, 2024, 05:36:34 pm
Unfortunately I'm feeling rough so won't be able to make it tomorrow. I've tried forwarding to my son who is on my F&F but it says the number of tickets has been exceeded.

Is this down to his NFC pass or something?

Yeah needs to ensure its downloaded and active etc in his wallet
Re: European homes
April 10, 2024, 06:58:30 pm
Sorted. His old pass had been deleted by accident.
Re: European homes
Yesterday at 12:58:50 pm
Anyone know if I lose the credit if I don't scan the ticket tonight? At the races today so could swerve last minute if bets pay off  :D
Re: European homes
Yesterday at 01:02:44 pm
Quote from: MainStandUltra on Yesterday at 12:58:50 pm
Anyone know if I lose the credit if I don't scan the ticket tonight? At the races today so could swerve last minute if bets pay off  :D

For cup games the credit is with the purchase, so you still get the credit if you forward or if you dont attend.

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 05:59:10 pm
atalanta sold out now, full house for the flood lights tonight - ynwa
Re: European homes
Yesterday at 06:32:03 pm
Hi

Have a mate bailing last minute; How late can he forward a tkt to f&f this evening, if want to pair up with another mate?

Other mate already has a ticket; can he receive another from f&f? Or would that not work.

Thanks


Re: European homes
Yesterday at 08:58:56 pm
Quote from: ant on Yesterday at 05:59:10 pm
atalanta sold out now, full house for the flood lights tonight - ynwa

Doesnt sound like a full house. Flat as anything.

No doubt itll be better second half with us chasing the goal but the buildup for a quarter final was silent. Worst its ever been, I wonder why..
Re: European homes
Today at 10:03:26 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 08:58:56 pm
Doesnt sound like a full house. Flat as anything.

No doubt itll be better second half with us chasing the goal but the buildup for a quarter final was silent. Worst its ever been, I wonder why..
Worst its ever been? I assume you sung yourself hoarse to try and change things?

Yeah those Spion Kop lads are clearly responsible for the atmosphere in the entire ground, its incredible what waving a load of flags can do do to 60K odd people, mad that they're all influenced by lads that wave flags  ::)
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Re: European homes
Today at 10:07:44 am
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 10:03:26 am
Worst its ever been? I assume you sung yourself hoarse to try and change things?

Yeah those Spion Kop lads are clearly responsible for the atmosphere in the entire ground, its incredible what waving a load of flags can do do to 60K odd people, mad that they're all influenced by lads that wave flags  ::)

Nothing to do with the flags. But the kop were fucking shite until the second half. Anny Road had a few trying, but crap atmosphere all round
Re: European homes
Today at 10:09:47 am
Quote from: rk1 on Today at 10:07:44 am
Nothing to do with the flags. But the kop were fucking shite until the second half. Anny Road had a few trying, but crap atmosphere all round

probably more to do with the thousands of forwarded on tickets from those that cba with going this round
