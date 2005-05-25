Will go up again should we reach the Semi https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/european-match-prices
Can someone advise, if we beat Atalanta are we at home for second leg semi final? Looks like its scheduled for May 09th.
Can someone advise, if we beat Atalanta are we at home for second leg semi final? Looks like its scheduled for May 09th.
Any pre queue yet, no games showing for me
Anyone able to see what the availability is looking like at the moment for the one credit sale tomorrow?
this morninggreen AU1 - all upper anny yellow and upper main stain yellow
Do we reckon almost everyone on 1 credit will get sorted in the morning?
I see on Twitter there is 4,414 tickets left for the 1+ sale tomorrow. There was less than that available for the Prague all members so looking good for everyone on 1 credit it seems. I believe there was a maximum of 4,043 for the Prague all members sale.
12782 over an hour as per usual
surely a good chunk of those don't even qualify for this sale! or loads of multiple tabs!?
Do we reckon Sparta, Atalanta and the semi might get a chance of the ACS next season?
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]