Quote from: mattyyt on March 22, 2024, 09:38:29 am
Will go up again should we reach the Semi

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/european-match-prices

We're lucky its not been this all year, normal PL/CL prices for the Semi

Every other game has been reduced

Mine was 30 in the group, 34 for Prague, 39 for Atalanta and will be 43 for the Semi
Assuming those of us on one credit should be alright for Thursday?
Can someone advise, if we beat Atalanta are we at home for second leg semi final? Looks like its scheduled for May 09th.
Quote from: Dan6times on March 24, 2024, 01:35:36 pm
Can someone advise, if we beat Atalanta are we at home for second leg semi final? Looks like its scheduled for May 09th.

That's how I read it if/when we get there, yeah. With the away leg on 2nd May.

Benfica/Marseille v Liverpool/Atalanta
Quote from: Dan6times on March 24, 2024, 01:35:36 pm
Can someone advise, if we beat Atalanta are we at home for second leg semi final? Looks like its scheduled for May 09th.

Yes, deffo home 2nd leg if we go through
Any pre queue yet, no games showing for me
Quote from: Bapsandwaps on March 26, 2024, 07:35:00 am
Any pre queue yet, no games showing for me
none  strange
It's guaranteed sale.
Anyone able to see what the availability is looking like at the moment for the one credit sale tomorrow?
Quote from: andy7616 on Yesterday at 11:08:04 am
Anyone able to see what the availability is looking like at the moment for the one credit sale tomorrow?

this morning

green AU1 - all upper anny yellow and upper main stain yellow
Quote from: sharkeyb on Yesterday at 11:11:24 am
this morning

green AU1 - all upper anny yellow and upper main stain yellow

thanks for that - hoping to get 3 together for me and my two boys
Do we reckon almost everyone on 1 credit will get sorted in the morning?
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 12:46:02 pm
Do we reckon almost everyone on 1 credit will get sorted in the morning?

I see on Twitter there is 4,414 tickets left for the 1+ sale tomorrow. There was less than that available for the Prague all members so looking good for everyone on 1 credit it seems. I believe there was a maximum of 4,043 for the Prague all members sale.
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 03:47:08 pm
I see on Twitter there is 4,414 tickets left for the 1+ sale tomorrow. There was less than that available for the Prague all members so looking good for everyone on 1 credit it seems. I believe there was a maximum of 4,043 for the Prague all members sale.

Looks promising - though i'm guessing a fair few more will be taken this evening
12782 over an hour as per usual
Queue number 9238 for Atalanta. Estimated wait time over an hour
Quote from: apassant77 on Today at 08:16:40 am
12782 over an hour as per usual

surely a good chunk of those don't even qualify for this sale! or loads of multiple tabs!?
More than likely but haven't had less than an hour for about 3 years lol
Quote from: andy7616 on Today at 08:18:39 am
surely a good chunk of those don't even qualify for this sale! or loads of multiple tabs!?

Yeah defo. Ive gone to the back of the queue to check and Im over 19,000.

Hopefully the club only keep the ACS for those attending all home games from this season. Gonna be a nightmare and a potential drop off for a few next season or the season after just like the seasons that followed the main stand expansion.
Still loads left for anyone still waiting.
Do we reckon Sparta, Atalanta and the semi might get a chance of the ACS next season?
Quote from: JAYLFC0903 on Today at 08:55:55 am
Do we reckon Sparta, Atalanta and the semi might get a chance of the ACS next season?
If it's like previous years, you'll be able to register interest but would be surprised if it dropped to 3/6 to be honest as club only allocate a % based on a full UEFA/Sponsor take up for a Semi for example but should give you a good shot of boxing all the "group stage/league format" games based on previous years
Got one in Upper Annie. Still a few popping up
