Author Topic: European homes  (Read 433653 times)

Should we reach the final, getting tickets will be a nightmare. Stadium only holds just over 50,000 so our allocation could be as little as 15-17k.

Ballot odds wont be great. Do you think there's any chance they might give priority to those who went to Paris AND have the Euro credits for this season?

Wouldn't have thought so, it'll be based on this season only for the final.
All going to plan Thursday and we go through, what do people think the sale requirements will be like for the next euro home game, for example will it have a sale to members with Prague home match and stay at that or is it likely for it to go to a registration for all members.

Probably depends on who we draw.

Suspect if its a bigger team itll sell out on one credit as UEFA will take more tickets, some of the smaller teams maybe some will go to all members.
Few available on the site if anyone still needs
Wouldn't have thought so, it'll be based on this season only for the final.

Yeah its unlikely but would be a nice gesture considering what some of the people who went to Paris went through. Probably wont see it that way if you didnt go though :)

Could be absolute carnage in Dublin that day. There are so many Liverpool fans in Ireland who will descend on Dublin that day. Only thing that will keep number down is the lack of accommodation. Even then, there will be people sleeping in cars and tents and all sorts. Think there is the very real possibility of up to 250,000 Liverpool fans being in the city for the final. Will be even worse if rangers or West ham get there. I see they are talking about using Croke park as a fan zone which is a good idea. Assume there will be another one in Phoenix park. God knows where they are going to put the other teams fans. Obviously got to get there first.
Yeah its unlikely but would be a nice gesture considering what some of the people who went to Paris went through. Probably wont see it that way if you didnt go though :)

Could be absolute carnage in Dublin that day. There are so many Liverpool fans in Ireland who will descend on Dublin that day. Only thing that will keep number down is the lack of accommodation. Even then, there will be people sleeping in cars and tents and all sorts. Think there is the very real possibility of up to 250,000 Liverpool fans being in the city for the final. Will be even worse if rangers or West ham get there. I see they are talking about using Croke park as a fan zone which is a good idea. Assume there will be another one in Phoenix park. God knows where they are going to put the other teams fans. Obviously got to get there first.

not the club's fault, though, for what happened to fans in Paris. the 'neutral' seats are probably more of an argument for UEFA to make an effort to do so, but then they'll lose all their sponsorship seats and they've refunded our tickets and have class actions against them still.

French police aside, if we make it I think Dublin will be a complete shitshow unfortunately.
Assume they havent bought a ticket on that account and moved it on?

not that I know of, they dont deal in tickets, just sponge them off me!!!
not the club's fault, though, for what happened to fans in Paris. the 'neutral' seats are probably more of an argument for UEFA to make an effort to do so, but then they'll lose all their sponsorship seats and they've refunded our tickets and have class actions against them still.

French police aside, if we make it I think Dublin will be a complete shitshow unfortunately.

The whopper fest of all whopper fests
