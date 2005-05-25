My daughter is a disabled member and I am registered with the club as her PA.



I've received two emails with two unique links, one for her and one for me, the PA. Surely this is going to cause an issue?



It shouldn't cause an issue, I don't think. It should work the same as people who apply as a group in the ballots for the league games and are successful - everyone gets a unique link but one can person can use theirs (or all the unique links if using multiple devices) get through to the hall map and then buy for all in their group.So you could take your pick of which unique link to use (or both but I'd have one on your computer and one on your phone on mobile data to be careful) and then get through to buy for both you and your daughter as your accounts will be linked to each other.That's as far as I know, someone will no doubt correct me if I'm wrong.