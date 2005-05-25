« previous next »
Author Topic: European homes

red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 12:50:33 pm
Quote from: Stevo on Yesterday at 12:30:55 pm
I dont approve of this but the system is what it is: can you buy cup tickets and still keep the credit if you dont scan in?

If you forward the ticket to someone else I know you keep the credit, but what if they end up not going?

Yes
anfieldpurch

Re: European homes
Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 01:17:43 pm
Quote from: Stevo on Yesterday at 12:30:55 pm
I dont approve of this but the system is what it is: can you buy cup tickets and still keep the credit if you dont scan in?

If you forward the ticket to someone else I know you keep the credit, but what if they end up not going?
Currently for the cup games, once the ticket bought, the ticket is on the account whether you attend/don't attend/forward etc
sharkeyb

Re: European homes
Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 01:21:19 pm
Quote from: 205mob on Yesterday at 11:39:33 am
3833
do you need a link for this?
DOG-LFC8

Re: European homes
Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 01:30:57 pm
Quote from: sharkeyb on Yesterday at 01:21:19 pm
do you need a link for this?

Yes
DOG-LFC8

Re: European homes
Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 01:37:04 pm
Are the unique link emails out yet for Prague sale tomorrow?
duvva 💅

Re: European homes
Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 01:53:52 pm
Ive not got one yet
Jm55

Re: European homes
Reply #4486 on: Yesterday at 03:27:10 pm
Still nothing for me.
Jm55

Re: European homes
Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 06:35:57 pm
Anyone got this email yet?
77kop05

Re: European homes
Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 06:44:14 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 06:35:57 pm
Anyone got this email yet?

Nope. I asked lfchelp on twatter they said it'll be sent out soon.
alx

Re: European homes
Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 06:50:27 pm
Out
red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
Reply #4490 on: Yesterday at 07:05:35 pm
Looking forward to all the spares that will be floating around as suddenly people can't go next Thursday
ScubaSteve

Re: European homes
Reply #4491 on: Yesterday at 07:58:20 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 07:05:35 pm
Looking forward to all the spares that will be floating around as suddenly people can't go next Thursday

Was thinking the same. Gonna be a strange one next week all round.

This is why the club should defo introduce the policy of, you pass on you lose the credit for the final (minimum)
red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
Reply #4492 on: Yesterday at 08:01:19 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:58:20 pm
Was thinking the same. Gonna be a strange one next week all round.

This is why the club should defo introduce the policy of, you pass on you lose the credit for the final (minimum)

Absolutely. Personally I'm counting down the minutes to my train to Lime Street
sheepfest

Re: European homes
Reply #4493 on: Yesterday at 08:06:04 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:01:19 pm
Absolutely. Personally I'm counting down the minutes to my train to Lime Street
Not counting just yet as a small game to play first on Sunday and for us all to recover from.

Don't understand not going as this is Klopp's goodbye run. Had originally planned for a holiday during Easter after the Brighton game and was passing my Sheffield ticket on. Would have been the first time this season to miss a home game but that was quickly changed to going again.
keano7

Re: European homes
Reply #4494 on: Yesterday at 09:17:01 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 08:06:04 pm
Not counting just yet as a small game to play first on Sunday and for us all to recover from.

Don't understand not going as this is Klopp's goodbye run. Had originally planned for a holiday during Easter after the Brighton game and was passing my Sheffield ticket on. Would have been the first time this season to miss a home game but that was quickly changed to going again.
Itll mostly be from people on the autocup who will be guaranteed a ticket for the 1/4s regardless. Fans who go infrequently or tourists wont not turn up.
pachaboy

Re: European homes
Reply #4495 on: Today at 07:54:33 am
I recieved the link last night

Says:

Please find below your unique link that will give you access to join the queue for the ticketing site on Friday 8 March.
 
The ticket sale will take place from 2pm on Friday 8 March.
 
IMPORTANT:

Your link can only be clicked on once
Your link must not be shared
Your link will allow you access during the above sale period ONLY
You will not be able to use this link to access any other sale.

Good luck everyone
andy7616

Re: European homes
Reply #4496 on: Today at 09:36:57 am
Jumping the gun i know, but what do people think the criteria will be if we make it to the semi-final?
walterwhite

Re: European homes
Reply #4497 on: Today at 09:47:32 am
Quote from: andy7616 on Today at 09:36:57 am
Jumping the gun i know, but what do people think the criteria will be if we make it to the semi-final?

People are getting on the ladder today for Sparta, so presume the quarter final will drop to 1 game(Sparta) and then the semi-final will be 2 games Sparta + QF opponents
Jm55

Re: European homes
Reply #4498 on: Today at 09:49:58 am
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 09:47:32 am
People are getting on the ladder today for Sparta, so presume the quarter final will drop to 1 game(Sparta) and then the semi-final will be 2 games Sparta + QF opponents

It will do yeah but worth remembering they won't be guaranteed as UEFA take higher percentages for the latter rounds, also less corporate/hospo returns etc.

Ridiculous but thats the way it is and is the reason some on 3 credits last season couldn't get a Madrid ticket. Probably less of an issue for the UEFA Cup as there won't be the Liverpool v Real Madrird 'glamour tie', but if we get, for example, Milan in the next round you can see UEFA taking a higher chunk.
The_Rebel

Re: European homes
Reply #4499 on: Today at 11:30:43 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:49:58 am
It will do yeah but worth remembering they won't be guaranteed as UEFA take higher percentages for the latter rounds, also less corporate/hospo returns etc.

Ridiculous but thats the way it is and is the reason some on 3 credits last season couldn't get a Madrid ticket. Probably less of an issue for the UEFA Cup as there won't be the Liverpool v Real Madrird 'glamour tie', but if we get, for example, Milan in the next round you can see UEFA taking a higher chunk.

yeah i had all 3 last season and didnt get a Madrid ticket, managed to get on the ACS this year though so no stress thankfully
owens_2k

Re: European homes
Reply #4500 on: Today at 12:13:11 pm
My daughter is a disabled member and I am registered with the club as her PA.

I've received two emails with two unique links, one for her and one for me, the PA. Surely this is going to cause an issue?
FaitAccompli

Re: European homes
Reply #4501 on: Today at 12:23:18 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 12:13:11 pm
My daughter is a disabled member and I am registered with the club as her PA.

I've received two emails with two unique links, one for her and one for me, the PA. Surely this is going to cause an issue?

It shouldn't cause an issue, I don't think. It should work the same as people who apply as a group in the ballots for the league games and are successful - everyone gets a unique link but one can person can use theirs (or all the unique links if using multiple devices) get through to the hall map and then buy for all in their group.

So you could take your pick of which unique link to use (or both but I'd have one on your computer and one on your phone on mobile data to be careful) and then get through to buy for both you and your daughter as your accounts will be linked to each other.

That's as far as I know, someone will no doubt correct me if I'm wrong.
owens_2k

Re: European homes
Reply #4502 on: Today at 12:50:35 pm
Quote from: FaitAccompli on Today at 12:23:18 pm
It shouldn't cause an issue, I don't think. It should work the same as people who apply as a group in the ballots for the league games and are successful - everyone gets a unique link but one can person can use theirs (or all the unique links if using multiple devices) get through to the hall map and then buy for all in their group.

So you could take your pick of which unique link to use (or both but I'd have one on your computer and one on your phone on mobile data to be careful) and then get through to buy for both you and your daughter as your accounts will be linked to each other.

That's as far as I know, someone will no doubt correct me if I'm wrong.
Thanks!
anfieldpurch

Re: European homes
Reply #4503 on: Today at 01:27:00 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 12:13:11 pm
My daughter is a disabled member and I am registered with the club as her PA.

I've received two emails with two unique links, one for her and one for me, the PA. Surely this is going to cause an issue?
No mate, there will be no issue, my son is a disabled member and we always get 2 links. I always open on separate browsers just to be safe
Jm55

Re: European homes
Reply #4504 on: Today at 02:06:51 pm
3400 in the queue, gonna be touch and go.
didopich

Re: European homes
Reply #4505 on: Today at 02:11:36 pm
They'll be hundreds left for this in an hour
Jm55

Re: European homes
Reply #4506 on: Today at 02:16:23 pm
Quote from: didopich on Today at 02:11:36 pm
They'll be hundreds left for this in an hour

On Twitter there will be, not convinced they will online.

Well see.
pachaboy

Re: European homes
Reply #4507 on: Today at 02:17:44 pm
I was in after 11mins - still 100s left - most i've ever seen
owens_2k

Re: European homes
Reply #4508 on: Today at 02:18:25 pm
FFs got through but when I log in its not showing Sparta. Only the ajax legends game.

Original queue position was 1500
Jm55

Re: European homes
Reply #4509 on: Today at 02:21:05 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 02:18:25 pm
FFs got through but when I log in its not showing Sparta. Only the ajax legends game.

Original queue position was 1500

Click login in the top right, you sometimes need to.
owens_2k

Re: European homes
Reply #4510 on: Today at 02:22:17 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:21:05 pm
Click login in the top right, you sometimes need to.
I am already logged in
Jm55

Re: European homes
Reply #4511 on: Today at 02:23:27 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 02:22:17 pm
I am already logged in

You sometimes need to manually do it even after youve got through, if youve already done that then not sure.
swoopy

Re: European homes
Reply #4512 on: Today at 02:24:36 pm
Are you logged in with the account that you registered with and not another account?
You'll need to get on live chat to discuss with them ! Could be another F' up though.
owens_2k

Re: European homes
Reply #4513 on: Today at 02:24:50 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:23:27 pm
You sometimes need to manually do it even after youve got through, if youve already done that then not sure.
Logged out and back in again - same result. Oh well!
owens_2k

Re: European homes
Reply #4514 on: Today at 02:25:11 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:24:36 pm
Are you logged in with the account that you registered with and not another account?
You'll need to get on live chat to discuss with them ! Could be another F' up though.
Defo the correct account. Is there a link to the live chat?
swoopy

Re: European homes
Reply #4515 on: Today at 02:25:47 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 02:25:11 pm
Defo the correct account. Is there a link to the live chat?
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/info/contact-us

Chat bottom right corner
owens_2k

Re: European homes
Reply #4516 on: Today at 02:32:02 pm
owens_2k

Re: European homes
Reply #4517 on: Today at 02:36:12 pm
Im blaming chrome! Button showed up on edge
mersey_paradiso

Re: European homes
Reply #4518 on: Today at 02:36:56 pm
Anyone got the hallmap for Sparta please ?
Belmont butty

Re: European homes
Reply #4519 on: Today at 02:37:25 pm
Please ensure you choose the number of tickets you are eligible to purchase? Defaults to that every time
