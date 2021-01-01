« previous next »
Author Topic: European homes  (Read 408013 times)

Offline ABJ

Re: European homes
« Reply #4400 on: Today at 12:14:43 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 12:01:11 pm
Someone I go the game with cant go. If the seat was to be left empty tonight, do you still keep the credit?

Looking to pass on to F&F as I believe you wont definitely lose the credit for that? Theyve not missed a European home game in over years so dont want them falling off the ladder
Hang on a minute, are you not against credit hunting in every possible way and also want to see F&F scrapped as its not fair?

If so, return it back to the club, as its the only 'fair' thing to do.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Offline ScubaSteve

Re: European homes
« Reply #4401 on: Today at 12:30:06 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:14:43 pm
Hang on a minute, are you not against credit hunting in every possible way and also want to see F&F scrapped as its not fair?

If so, return it back to the club, as its the only 'fair' thing to do.

Yeah im against passing on tickets to F&F most definitely, especially when theres a pre-requisite in place for a game like tonights one. UPDATE Apart from me, they have no F&F linked hahaha its not an option.

Theyve never taken advantage of this so why return it, might as well play the game like everyone else does until theres a standardised approach.

Returning the ticket is100%not an option if theres an alternative right now.
Online courty61

Re: European homes
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 12:37:35 pm »
Is there a way to recall a ticket which has been sent to an incorrect friends and family?

Or even that person forward it on to someone?
Offline Kenny19

Re: European homes
« Reply #4403 on: Today at 12:41:35 pm »
Thought a ticket could be forwarded max. 3 times
Online courty61

Re: European homes
« Reply #4404 on: Today at 12:50:34 pm »
I sent it to my son's account by mistake. Logged in as him but when I click forward ticket on the pop up screen the forward ticket option is blanked out
Online swoopy

Re: European homes
« Reply #4405 on: Today at 01:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 02:35:15 pm
LASK not sold out but it doesn't look like the TO are dropping the criteria which is both odd and frustrating.

Dropped at 1pm to either game purchased. Late notice as usual. Must be considering dropping it to all sth / membs at this stage.
Offline didopich

Re: European homes
« Reply #4406 on: Today at 02:13:31 pm »
They should have dropped it this morning to all members knowing how many they've got. As it is they're gonna struggle to sell and print in time with their rubbish system. Absolute shambles
Online swoopy

Re: European homes
« Reply #4407 on: Today at 02:16:26 pm »
Reading twitter it seems a load of tickets have been cancelled this afternoon caused by people buying, forwarding on, then buying again, forwarding on again....
Online sonofkenny

Re: European homes
« Reply #4408 on: Today at 02:20:12 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:16:26 pm
Reading twitter it seems a load of tickets have been cancelled this afternoon caused by people buying, forwarding on, then buying again, forwarding on again....

Yep looks like a load of 'touts' have been stung here.  What an absolute shambles.
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: European homes
« Reply #4409 on: Today at 02:21:27 pm »
yeah, seems to be anyone that forwarded and bought again has been cancelled

but im not sure theres anywhere explicitly this is actually not allowed? feel like its one of those grey loopholes they probably shouldve been clearer on this season

why are people even doing this other than touting? ive seen a few people impacted who seem normal match goers - wonder if some just wanted a different spec or forwarded expecting to miss the match but now can make it
« Last Edit: Today at 02:23:33 pm by RainbowFlick »
Online swoopy

Re: European homes
« Reply #4410 on: Today at 02:23:02 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:21:27 pm
yeah, seems to be anyone that forwarded and bought again has been cancelled

but im not sure theres anywhere explicitly this is actually not allowed? feel like its one of those grey loopholes they probably shouldve been clearer on this season

why are people even doing this other than touting? ive seen a few people impacted who seem normal match goers - wonder if some just wanted a different spec

It's one of those things they should've blocked ages ago.
Offline walterwhite

Re: European homes
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 02:23:09 pm »
A friend of mine is on to chat, says he's on the autocup and forwarded but never had a chance to rebuy, they have just told him good luck
Online sonofkenny

Re: European homes
« Reply #4412 on: Today at 02:30:59 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 02:23:09 pm
A friend of mine is on to chat, says he's on the autocup and forwarded but never had a chance to rebuy, they have just told him good luck

He forwarded his ticket and then wanted to buy another?
Online 30fiver

Re: European homes
« Reply #4413 on: Today at 02:33:23 pm »
Quote from: walterwhite on Today at 02:23:09 pm
A friend of mine is on to chat, says he's on the autocup and forwarded but never had a chance to rebuy, they have just told him good luck

Diddums
Online 30fiver

Re: European homes
« Reply #4414 on: Today at 02:34:23 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:20:12 pm
Yep looks like a load of 'touts' have been stung here.  What an absolute shambles.

No pleasing some people is there
Online sonofkenny

Re: European homes
« Reply #4415 on: Today at 02:37:56 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:34:23 pm
No pleasing some people is there

Nope, if they don't go after touts and put them back on sale, it is a shambles.  if they do, it is a shambles too.
Online swoopy

Re: European homes
« Reply #4416 on: Today at 02:40:33 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:37:56 pm
Nope, if they don't go after touts and put them back on sale, it is a shambles.  if they do, it is a shambles too.

It's good stuff they're doing this. I do feel its bad that it's totally last minute though where plenty of people who bought / on the way to the ground & will be left without / might not even realise until they get there that that they haven't got a ticket. It might make them think twice about buying from touts again though.
Online sonofkenny

Re: European homes
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 02:43:18 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 02:40:33 pm
It's good stuff they're doing this. I do feel its bad that it's totally last minute though where plenty of people who bought / on the way to the ground & will be left without / might not even realise until they get there that that they haven't got a ticket. It might make them think twice about buying from touts again though.

Exactly, don't buy from touts! it is amazing how some of these people portray themselves as helping people on twitter. NO let people buy their own tickets rather than relying on a tout.
Online swoopy

Re: European homes
« Reply #4418 on: Today at 02:48:09 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:43:18 pm
Exactly, don't buy from touts! it is amazing how some of these people portray themselves as helping people on twitter. NO let people buy their own tickets rather than relying on a tout.

I'm a top red. PM me for the price. Pairs available.

Load of nonsense. Hope they have a list of people to ban / investigate further here anyway.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: European homes
« Reply #4419 on: Today at 02:53:11 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:34:23 pm
No pleasing some people is there

That's just what Jesus said
Online Jm55

Re: European homes
« Reply #4420 on: Today at 02:53:45 pm »
Hopefully they get onto the fuckers advertising away swaps for home credits.

Got United away, want 4 Fulham homes with credit.

Fuckers.
Online sonofkenny

Re: European homes
« Reply #4421 on: Today at 02:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:53:45 pm
Hopefully they get onto the fuckers advertising away swaps for home credits.

Got United away, want 4 Fulham homes with credit.

Fuckers.

Same ones that have been cancelled by the looks of things.
