European homes

Re: European homes
« Reply #4320 on: October 5, 2023, 04:01:24 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on October  5, 2023, 02:42:38 pm
The 'not printed' does matter. If the ticket is 'not printed' on the account then the phone won't allow access.
Exactly I know cus its happened before..ticket needs to be showing printed on the account.
Re: European homes
« Reply #4321 on: October 5, 2023, 04:01:48 pm »
107 just lit up
Re: European homes
« Reply #4322 on: October 6, 2023, 09:07:28 am »
Quote from: swoopy on October  5, 2023, 02:42:38 pm
The 'not printed' does matter. If the ticket is 'not printed' on the account then the phone won't allow access.

That's a different issue. I've not had the match on my phone a number of times and had no issue.
Re: European homes
« Reply #4323 on: October 6, 2023, 11:20:59 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on October  6, 2023, 09:07:28 am
That's a different issue. I've not had the match on my phone a number of times and had no issue.
You're not reading... we're are talking exactly of the no print issue. What you have on ur phone doesn't matter, it's what you have on ur account.
If account says u have a ticket and it's printed then u can scan ur blank membership like u say. If not printed however it will not scan and u have a trip to the TO to sort out.
Re: European homes
« Reply #4324 on: October 12, 2023, 06:54:48 pm »
Anyone know when the Toulouse home auto cup payments are being taken out
Re: European homes
« Reply #4325 on: October 12, 2023, 07:04:19 pm »
Ye they were taken yesterday and you missed them.
Re: European homes
« Reply #4326 on: October 13, 2023, 09:04:09 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on October 12, 2023, 06:54:48 pm
Anyone know when the Toulouse home auto cup payments are being taken out

Noticed that the game has been taken off the main site which is weird but there's probably been a hold-up due to the upper Anfield Rd issues. Wouldn't be surprised if they made the announcement today that payments will start early next week.
Re: European homes
« Reply #4327 on: October 13, 2023, 09:45:27 am »
I'm on the autocup in the Upper Annie Road and got moved to the Upper Kenny for the Union match. Anyone know if they're still planning to relocate ticket holders for European matches, or are all tickets cancelled?
Re: European homes
« Reply #4328 on: October 13, 2023, 12:21:54 pm »
Anyone know when the members sale for Toulose is?
Re: European homes
« Reply #4329 on: October 13, 2023, 12:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on October 13, 2023, 12:21:54 pm
Anyone know when the members sale for Toulose is?

Depends if theres any left after relocating upper annie road
Re: European homes
« Reply #4330 on: October 13, 2023, 01:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Satterthwaite on October 13, 2023, 09:45:27 am
I'm on the autocup in the Upper Annie Road and got moved to the Upper Kenny for the Union match. Anyone know if they're still planning to relocate ticket holders for European matches, or are all tickets cancelled?

I would guess that they'll be relocated for the remaining group games.  Round 16, assuming we finish top, isn't until 7th March and hopefully it'll be fully open by then!
Re: European homes
« Reply #4331 on: October 13, 2023, 02:25:11 pm »
Did they relocate union? There was alot of tickets for sale for that game
Re: European homes
« Reply #4332 on: October 13, 2023, 03:06:51 pm »
I got two in the kenny for union in the members sale (forgot to register for auto cup) but there was loads of orange blocks when I went to buy the tickets, hoping it will be the same for Toulose.
Re: European homes
« Reply #4333 on: October 14, 2023, 08:47:51 am »
Both the European home games have been taken down from ticket availability page, Toulouse and Lask.
Re: European homes
« Reply #4334 on: October 14, 2023, 10:01:00 am »
Since 2 days Sherlock but anyway you still get the well done.
Re: European homes
« Reply #4335 on: October 14, 2023, 05:32:38 pm »
Quote from: tasmichkata on October 14, 2023, 10:01:00 am
Since 2 days Sherlock but anyway you still get the well done.

Says the guy who thinks Toulouse ACS payments have already been taken 😂
Re: European homes
« Reply #4336 on: October 14, 2023, 08:56:34 pm »
Quote from: RebeccaLFC on October 14, 2023, 05:32:38 pm
Says the guy who thinks Toulouse ACS payments have already been taken 😂

 :duh

Taking the piss love
Re: European homes
« Reply #4337 on: Yesterday at 05:46:26 pm »
Am desperate for 2 Toulouse home tickets for me and my daughter but we are only members, any advice anyone? :)
Logged

Re: European homes
« Reply #4338 on: Today at 01:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Upanishad on Yesterday at 05:46:26 pm
Am desperate for 2 Toulouse home tickets for me and my daughter but we are only members, any advice anyone? :)

If you don't have any credits from last season's European homes then it's unlikely you'll hit the criteria. That said, if you have an L postcode then you're eligible to enter the ballot for the local sale. It hasn't been announced yet but just keep checking the site.

Will probably be a fair amount of face value spares knocking about for this next week too - especially if the weather is forecast to be bad, so I'd recommend just keeping an ear out.
