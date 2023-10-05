Am desperate for 2 Toulouse home tickets for me and my daughter but we are only members, any advice anyone?
If you don't have any credits from last season's European homes then it's unlikely you'll hit the criteria. That said, if you have an L postcode then you're eligible to enter the ballot for the local sale. It hasn't been announced yet but just keep checking the site.
Will probably be a fair amount of face value spares knocking about for this next week too - especially if the weather is forecast to be bad, so I'd recommend just keeping an ear out.