Got through but game not showing, presumably all gone
Any left for an all members/seasies sale?
Will there be additional returns or does the credit issue mean that people would prefer to leave a seat empty rather than return it to the club?
Still a good few left
Proper pointless trying to buy home tickets in these home sale to all members. 29000 on the queue, over an hour estimate ever single time I try Another season of not getting on the euro home ladder
Can we go in any turnstile on the kop. My nephew coming on Thursday but the tickets are in opposite ends of the kop. 203 & 207. My ticket is turnstile B and his turnstile E. Only young lad so dont want him going in by himself
Yes
Anyone seen any drops today?
Apparently there is a lot of tickets bought on Monday morning and they're still not printed so not loading on the cards...TO will be very busy tonight cus if not printed it won't scan.
So what I'm saying if you bought this week or today ur ticket may not get printed and you'll have to go in early to the TO.
Any drops today?
But like swoopy said, surely this is an issue on their end that they can sort? It doesn't matter what the NFC is showing, it just needs the turnstiles to know which members to expect.
