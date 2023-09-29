« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Down

Author Topic: European homes  (Read 394772 times)

Online WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • Proper Rawkite behaviour that la
Re: European homes
« Reply #4280 on: September 29, 2023, 11:46:10 am »
Its quite funny that on these sort of sales where people are hoping for it to drop, that the majority of tickets available begin to disappear only a couple hours before the sale ends.  ::)
Logged

Offline NorthamptonKopite

  • Non-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,604
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
Re: European homes
« Reply #4281 on: September 29, 2023, 01:20:24 pm »
Got through but game not showing, presumably all gone
Logged

Online WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • Proper Rawkite behaviour that la
Re: European homes
« Reply #4282 on: September 29, 2023, 01:46:44 pm »
Quote from: NorthamptonKopite on September 29, 2023, 01:20:24 pm
Got through but game not showing, presumably all gone
Still a good few left
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4283 on: September 29, 2023, 02:21:24 pm »
Any left for an all members/seasies sale?
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4284 on: September 29, 2023, 02:27:07 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on September 29, 2023, 02:21:24 pm
Any left for an all members/seasies sale?

Looks like it, theyre still on sale.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
Re: European homes
« Reply #4285 on: September 29, 2023, 02:29:43 pm »

Will there be additional returns or does the credit issue mean that people would prefer to leave a seat empty rather than return it to the club?
Logged

Online LFCagro77

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4286 on: September 29, 2023, 04:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on September 29, 2023, 02:29:43 pm
Will there be additional returns or does the credit issue mean that people would prefer to leave a seat empty rather than return it to the club?

theres no ticket exchange for the cup games so you cant return ticket to the club

hence theres minimal (if any) drops for the cups
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4287 on: September 29, 2023, 05:08:30 pm »
Anyone got the hall map link?
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,756
Re: European homes
« Reply #4288 on: October 2, 2023, 10:11:16 pm »
Anyone?
Logged

Offline Pinehurst Alan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 140
  • Quickly Kevin.
Re: European homes
« Reply #4289 on: October 2, 2023, 10:41:50 pm »
As of Sunday night there were plenty left in the Upper Main - pretty much every block. Hardly anything left elsewhere. I dont have access to the HallMap as Im on Autocup but thats what my mate (who did qualify for 1+) showed me.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,756
Re: European homes
« Reply #4290 on: October 3, 2023, 07:31:48 am »
Nice one, thanks!
Logged

Offline NorthamptonKopite

  • Non-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,604
  • You'll Never Walk Alone
Re: European homes
« Reply #4291 on: October 3, 2023, 08:24:49 am »
Quote from: WereTheBoysFromTheRoadEnd on September 29, 2023, 01:46:44 pm
Still a good few left

Does anyone know why the game wasn't showing up for me the other day? I had a credit from Madrid last year. I thought it was odd. Just showed me the two women's matches once I got through the queue.
Logged

Offline Stevo

  • Not unique in his worship of Erik Meijer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,190
Re: European homes
« Reply #4292 on: October 3, 2023, 08:30:26 am »
All gone - presumably no drops unless people have them in their baskets and change their mind?
Logged

Offline joely88

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4293 on: October 3, 2023, 08:43:24 am »
I was in in under 2 minutes, thought sure I'd nab one :( or god forbid maybe even a pair
Logged

Offline Aggers-Elbow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 632
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: European homes
« Reply #4294 on: October 3, 2023, 08:58:44 am »
Proper pointless trying to buy home tickets in these home sale to all members. 29000 on the queue, over an hour estimate ever single time I try :butt Another season of not getting on the euro home ladder :-\
Logged
They all laugh at us, They all mock at us, They all say our days our numbered.

@Danny_Timmis89

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4295 on: October 3, 2023, 09:06:56 am »
Quote from: Aggers-Elbow on October  3, 2023, 08:58:44 am
Proper pointless trying to buy home tickets in these home sale to all members. 29000 on the queue, over an hour estimate ever single time I try :butt Another season of not getting on the euro home ladder :-\

Should get another go for the other two home matches as theyll be more seats with the upper anny open, therefore it will have to drop to all members.
Logged

Offline lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4296 on: October 3, 2023, 04:27:46 pm »
Can we go in any turnstile on the kop. My nephew coming on Thursday but the tickets are in opposite ends of the kop. 203 & 207. My ticket is turnstile B and his turnstile E. Only young lad so dont want him going in by himself
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4297 on: October 3, 2023, 04:30:10 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on October  3, 2023, 04:27:46 pm
Can we go in any turnstile on the kop. My nephew coming on Thursday but the tickets are in opposite ends of the kop. 203 & 207. My ticket is turnstile B and his turnstile E. Only young lad so dont want him going in by himself

Yes
Logged

Offline lukeypool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4298 on: October 3, 2023, 04:34:29 pm »
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4299 on: October 3, 2023, 07:54:18 pm »
Anyone seen any drops today?
Logged

Offline RandalstownRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4300 on: Yesterday at 06:49:18 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on October  3, 2023, 04:27:46 pm
Can we go in any turnstile on the kop. My nephew coming on Thursday but the tickets are in opposite ends of the kop. 203 & 207. My ticket is turnstile B and his turnstile E. Only young lad so dont want him going in by himself

Just go in E
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,084
  • J.F.T.97
Re: European homes
« Reply #4301 on: Yesterday at 08:06:48 am »
Quote from: lukeypool on October  3, 2023, 04:27:46 pm
Can we go in any turnstile on the kop. My nephew coming on Thursday but the tickets are in opposite ends of the kop. 203 & 207. My ticket is turnstile B and his turnstile E. Only young lad so dont want him going in by himself

But he's ok to sit at the opposite end?
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4302 on: Yesterday at 12:34:46 pm »
He's fine
Logged

Offline Djimigotamedal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4303 on: Yesterday at 12:50:30 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on October  3, 2023, 07:54:18 pm
Anyone seen any drops today?

Seen KG go orange a couple times so far this morning, guessing its hospo returns/unsold
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4304 on: Yesterday at 05:24:45 pm »
Any reason why tickets bought for Union on the last sale are still showing as not printed. TO having a day off today!??
Logged

Online DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4305 on: Today at 10:24:29 am »
Haven't seen a single USG drop yesterday or this morning
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4306 on: Today at 10:55:59 am »
Apparently there is a lot of tickets bought on Monday morning and they're still not printed so not loading on the cards...TO will be very busy tonight cus if not printed it won't scan.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,913
Re: European homes
« Reply #4307 on: Today at 11:01:38 am »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 10:55:59 am
Apparently there is a lot of tickets bought on Monday morning and they're still not printed so not loading on the cards...TO will be very busy tonight cus if not printed it won't scan.

Surely they must know this. There must be a filter on matches showing 'non-printed' purchases that someone needs to press 'print' on.
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4308 on: Today at 11:08:40 am »
So what I'm saying if you bought this week or today ur ticket may not get printed and you'll have to go in early to the TO.
Logged

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4309 on: Today at 11:36:34 am »
Quote from: didopich on Today at 11:08:40 am
So what I'm saying if you bought this week or today ur ticket may not get printed and you'll have to go in early to the TO.

But like swoopy said, surely this is an issue on their end that they can sort? It doesn't matter what the NFC is showing, it just needs the turnstiles to know which members to expect.
Logged

Online russmills10

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • Kopite
Re: European homes
« Reply #4310 on: Today at 12:10:24 pm »
Any drops today?
Logged

Online DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 818
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4311 on: Today at 12:11:40 pm »
Logged

Online didopich

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4312 on: Today at 12:12:55 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 11:36:34 am
But like swoopy said, surely this is an issue on their end that they can sort? It doesn't matter what the NFC is showing, it just needs the turnstiles to know which members to expect.
It's not it's happened in the past..they won't let u in if it doesn't scan..it's admin stuff..even on the chat now they say to wait oh go ticket office cus they can't do anything it's not their department. These very late sale updates don't update all.
I have a mate who bought on the same day and it's printed but another who isn't like mine. Must be a software issue.
Logged

Online LFCagro77

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #4313 on: Today at 12:13:39 pm »
never is any "drops" for cup games
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,597
Re: European homes
« Reply #4314 on: Today at 12:16:43 pm »
Shite this
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke
Pages: 1 ... 103 104 105 106 107 [108]   Go Up
« previous next »
 