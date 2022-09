There isn't going to be one. It says on it subject to availability. As it's going to sell out today there won't be a sale for all members.



Knowing the club they will change the criteria and open it to all members for late availability, the sale today was ridiculous and Iíve never seen it like this for a CL game before, either Liverpool fans running bots, Rangers fans becoming members and some running bots or just touts doing it knowing the price they will be able to charge Rangers fans