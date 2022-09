many left for tomorrow for the Rangers game?



I'd say there's about 900 left atm from Friday's sale. Don't know if the club will drop more tomorrow too.There's loads of unsold / returned hospo so they might start getting sold as standard tickets: https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/hospitality/liverpool%20v%20rangers%20fc%20-%20matchday%20hospitality/2022-10-4_20.00/anfield - might be an indication of how many hospo were bought by Rangers fans...