Iv told them 5 times on chat mate and not once has anyone said anything about cancelling my ticket or ACS , my worry was more getting stopped at the gate with the different colour showing up when scanned.



The light will go a different colour but they won't do anything. If you had been forwarded the ticket by a young adult, you can't pay to upgrade it as they can't process that. So at the gate, they have no way of knowing if you bought a young adult ticket, breaking the rules, or were forwarded one, within the rules.The only risk would be if they cancelled ACS when the ticket category didn't match the date of birth. But they haven't done that for you and I haven't heard of it being done for anyone else yet.