« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: European homes  (Read 337777 times)

Online marios_moustache

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3880 on: Yesterday at 10:53:10 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 09:49:31 pm
They did say they'd cancel tickets bought under the wrong age bracket but haven't heard of that actually happening to anyone.

They didnt give a toss when I took my 4 year old son to Bournemouth on my cousin's £53 adult ticket in the main stand.......
Logged

Offline cmccarthy81

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 353
  • c'mon no.19
Re: European homes
« Reply #3881 on: Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 07:38:30 pm
I think the issue is a lot of the other 10+ year Euro loyalty is mainly based on passing most games on to keep that loyalty. If you have attended all over the ten years then I have no issue passing on one acs per season. If you need more than one then why are you on ACS? Champions league games are fairly set in stone in that you know the general period of the season that they’re happening. My friend had 6 years full Euro loyalty. He had been to four games in that time.

Agreed on the one; I’ve no idea why you’d want to miss them personally.

I’m guessing the tout element. How are people selling them on if only to f&f. I guess there’s a way around, but it seems a long game selling for face value. Good chance we’re not going to progress deep this year.
Logged

Offline VVM

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 574
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: European homes
« Reply #3882 on: Today at 09:27:01 am »
The assumption was they'd put some kind of system in to stop people buying the wrong age tickets at their source (i.e. Adults buying young adult tickets) and if you tried to do it your ticket would be cancelled there and then at the moment of purchase but doesn't sound like they actually bothered.

You'll have no bother at the actual turnstiles though.
Logged

Offline charlotte

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • Done the treble
Re: European homes
« Reply #3883 on: Today at 09:42:06 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 02:02:12 pm
The purchaser of the ticket retains the credit.

So to be clearIve forwarded my ticket for Ajax but, unlike if it was a premier league game, I keep the credit ?
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,162
Re: European homes
« Reply #3884 on: Today at 10:12:13 am »
Can't keep up with all these changes, so to clarify, if I can't go tonight and the few on my friends and family can't go either I have to just leave an empty seat as there is no other way to pass it onto someone else who wants to go?
Logged

Offline SingFongFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 495
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: European homes
« Reply #3885 on: Today at 10:22:28 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:12:13 am
Can't keep up with all these changes, so to clarify, if I can't go tonight and the few on my friends and family can't go either I have to just leave an empty seat as there is no other way to pass it onto someone else who wants to go?

You should be able to distribute to anyone, on your friends and family or not
Logged

Offline lfcrule6times

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 970
Re: European homes
« Reply #3886 on: Today at 11:06:54 am »
Quote from: charlotte on Today at 09:42:06 am
So to be clearIve forwarded my ticket for Ajax but, unlike if it was a premier league game, I keep the credit ?

This suggests you keep the credit:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/ticket-forwarding-and-ticket-exchange-faq-s

Is the Ticket Forwarding scheme the same for Premier League and cup competitions?

Yes, the ticket forwarding facility is in place for both home Premier League and home Cup competitions.  For season 22/23 cup credits will not be transferred or lost for home Cup games, they will stay with the supporter who purchased them.
Logged
★     ★     ★     ★     ★     ★

Offline 6 Euros

  • Soon to be worth about a tenner!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3887 on: Today at 11:10:57 am »
As a ST holder can an Ajax ticket for tonight be distributed to an email. A mate cant use his, nor can anyone on his F&F and cant be sold back to the club using Exchange. Is the only option to let the seat remain empty?
Logged
"The whole of my life, what they wanted was honesty. They were not concerned with cultured football, but with triers who gave one hundred percent." Bob Paisley on the Kop

Offline pl_kop_1969

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3888 on: Today at 11:17:29 am »
Quote from: RedMan2107 on Yesterday at 09:53:04 pm
Iv told them 5 times on chat mate and not once has anyone said anything about cancelling my ticket or ACS , my worry was more getting stopped at the gate with the different colour showing up when scanned.

The light will go a different colour but they won't do anything. If you had been forwarded the ticket by a young adult, you can't pay to upgrade it as they can't process that. So at the gate, they have no way of knowing if you bought a young adult ticket, breaking the rules, or were forwarded one, within the rules.

The only risk would be if they cancelled ACS when the ticket category didn't match the date of birth. But they haven't done that for you and I haven't heard of it being done for anyone else yet.
Logged

Offline pl_kop_1969

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3889 on: Today at 11:20:08 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 10:22:28 am
You should be able to distribute to anyone, on your friends and family or not
Only some people have the 'distribute' option. As far as I've seen, it's only people on 13+ league games, presumably because they've activated it for that and not restricted it by competition.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,162
Re: European homes
« Reply #3890 on: Today at 11:37:39 am »
Yeah I don't have distribute, just 'forward' whatever that is instead?

Shame it may have to go empty or there is not some exchange the club can do. Understand a lot of this is to stop touts which is fair enough but in genuine situations it is a bit shit the seat will go empty.
Logged

Offline KM519

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3891 on: Today at 11:57:38 am »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 11:10:57 am
As a ST holder can an Ajax ticket for tonight be distributed to an email. A mate cant use his, nor can anyone on his F&F and cant be sold back to the club using Exchange. Is the only option to let the seat remain empty?

Correct - although anyone could either take his phone to the game (with the NFC pass on it) or he could scan someone else in at the turnstile.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,896
  • JFT97
Re: European homes
« Reply #3892 on: Today at 12:04:05 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 11:10:57 am
As a ST holder can an Ajax ticket for tonight be distributed to an email. A mate cant use his, nor can anyone on his F&F and cant be sold back to the club using Exchange. Is the only option to let the seat remain empty?

People are selling the QR codes on Twitter so Im assuming that a screenshot of the QR code is all you need if your mate has a friend who could use it.
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
Re: European homes
« Reply #3893 on: Today at 12:13:14 pm »
Quote from: 6 Euros on Today at 11:10:57 am
As a ST holder can an Ajax ticket for tonight be distributed to an email. A mate cant use his, nor can anyone on his F&F and cant be sold back to the club using Exchange. Is the only option to let the seat remain empty?

Im a ST holder and have just been able to distribute by email to a mate of a
mate whos not on my F&F. The distribute option was available yesterday afternoon then greyed out last night then available again this morning.

Glad I was able to do it but very confusing as I thought it wasnt possible to do it by email anymore.

Perhaps keep checking your account
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,989
  • Enjoy these times
Re: European homes
« Reply #3894 on: Today at 12:27:36 pm »
Mentioned on the live chat about the rangers fans buying in the home end off hospitality. Response was "anyone can buy hospitality thanks"  :butt
Logged
YNWA

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,000
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: European homes
« Reply #3895 on: Today at 01:17:42 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:27:36 pm
Mentioned on the live chat about the rangers fans buying in the home end off hospitality. Response was "anyone can buy hospitality thanks"  :butt

Yet have the audacity to email hospo season ticket holders yesterday saying that they cant pass to away fans if they do they'll get in trouble

Alright if its the club selling them for a killing tho

Shitload of hospo left for tonight in the onsite venues
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,989
  • Enjoy these times
Re: European homes
« Reply #3896 on: Today at 01:19:29 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:17:42 pm
Yet have the audacity to email hospo season ticket holders yesterday saying that they cant pass to away fans if they do they'll get in trouble

Alright if its the club selling them for a killing tho

Shitload of hospo left for tonight in the onsite venues
I just replied with a screenshot and the words "it literally says home support only"
Logged
YNWA

Online RedMan2107

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3897 on: Today at 01:24:58 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 12:27:36 pm
Mentioned on the live chat about the rangers fans buying in the home end off hospitality. Response was "anyone can buy hospitality thanks"  :butt

May as well talk to a wall than chat mate absolutely useless 🙄
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 