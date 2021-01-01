« previous next »
Quote from: VVM on Yesterday at 09:49:31 pm
They did say they'd cancel tickets bought under the wrong age bracket but haven't heard of that actually happening to anyone.

They didnt give a toss when I took my 4 year old son to Bournemouth on my cousin's £53 adult ticket in the main stand.......
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 07:38:30 pm
I think the issue is a lot of the other 10+ year Euro loyalty is mainly based on passing most games on to keep that loyalty. If you have attended all over the ten years then I have no issue passing on one acs per season. If you need more than one then why are you on ACS? Champions league games are fairly set in stone in that you know the general period of the season that they’re happening. My friend had 6 years full Euro loyalty. He had been to four games in that time.

Agreed on the one; I’ve no idea why you’d want to miss them personally.

I’m guessing the tout element. How are people selling them on if only to f&f. I guess there’s a way around, but it seems a long game selling for face value. Good chance we’re not going to progress deep this year.
The assumption was they'd put some kind of system in to stop people buying the wrong age tickets at their source (i.e. Adults buying young adult tickets) and if you tried to do it your ticket would be cancelled there and then at the moment of purchase but doesn't sound like they actually bothered.

You'll have no bother at the actual turnstiles though.
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 02:02:12 pm
The purchaser of the ticket retains the credit.

So to be clearIve forwarded my ticket for Ajax but, unlike if it was a premier league game, I keep the credit ?
Can't keep up with all these changes, so to clarify, if I can't go tonight and the few on my friends and family can't go either I have to just leave an empty seat as there is no other way to pass it onto someone else who wants to go?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:12:13 am
Can't keep up with all these changes, so to clarify, if I can't go tonight and the few on my friends and family can't go either I have to just leave an empty seat as there is no other way to pass it onto someone else who wants to go?

You should be able to distribute to anyone, on your friends and family or not
