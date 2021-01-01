« previous next »
Quote from: JohnRed on Yesterday at 07:55:12 pm
Credit stays with the purchaser

"For season 2022-23 the match credit for tickets forwarded to Friends and Family members for home cup matches will remain with the owner/purchaser of the ticket. The match credit will not be transferred to the friend/family member attending the match."

Yea sorry meant to say doesn't move
Can you distribute a Euro home ticket or just forward to f&f?
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 05:19:13 pm
Local general is just the corner of U1 and U9. Same 500 seats sold for every home game in this sale. You can't buy any of the seats available in the main sale during local sales.
Yep - so they should put some up at some point this week for members/season ticket holders. Which makes sense if new people are to enter the bottom of the ladder at some point.
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 05:19:13 pm
Local general is just the corner of U1 and U9. Same 500 seats sold for every home game in this sale. You can't buy any of the seats available in the main sale during local sales.

Ah interesting. Didn't think this would go to all members, fingers crossed I can get on the ladder here.
What's the logic in leaving the current sale (1+) open until 10am on Friday? Does this mean the additional will be on Monday?  :butt
Quote from: chris90 on Today at 11:51:55 am
What's the logic in leaving the current sale (1+) open until 10am on Friday? Does this mean the additional will be on Monday?  :butt

Zero logic in it
Quote from: chris90 on Today at 11:51:55 am
What's the logic in leaving the current sale (1+) open until 10am on Friday? Does this mean the additional will be on Monday?  :butt

Probs friday afternoon
Quote from: Shaneee. on Today at 12:13:05 pm
Zero logic in it

the logic is they dont want a 0 credit sale, because as the games progress less and less tickets are available so they'll end up with people on 0 credits from 19/20 and people with 1 in 19/20 in the same sales, so some with longer history will miss out to some with less
frustrating being extended till friday for the 1 credit sale
What an absolute fucking joke.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:02:08 pm
the logic is they dont want a 0 credit sale, because as the games progress less and less tickets are available so they'll end up with people on 0 credits from 19/20 and people with 1 in 19/20 in the same sales, so some with longer history will miss out to some with less
Since when have they given a fuck about that? as have countless others, I've not missed a european home game for about a decade yet was in the euro ACS ballot along with someone that got on the ladder 2-3 years ago so we had an equal chance of missing out on the ACS which would have meant individual sales, which in turn could have meant dropping well down the ladder.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:02:08 pm
the logic is they dont want a 0 credit sale, because as the games progress less and less tickets are available so they'll end up with people on 0 credits from 19/20 and people with 1 in 19/20 in the same sales, so some with longer history will miss out to some with less
That doesn't make any sense?

And even if that was the concern

For Rangers you could just do

2 total from 19/20 + 22/23
1 from 22/23

People have had more than enough chance to get onto the autocup or buy tickets for the first game using credits from 19/20. I can't think of one good reason to extend that sale for another four days.
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 01:33:07 pm
Since when have they given a fuck about that? as have countless others, I've not missed a european home game for about a decade yet was in the euro ACS ballot along with someone that got on the ladder 2-3 years ago so we had an equal chance of missing out on the ACS which would have meant individual sales, which in turn could have meant dropping well down the ladder.

Usually happens with aways - usually a small handful of tickets left but they claw them back rather than dropping

Ev away had 20 tickets left thursday night a good few hours after the 8+ sale, advertised a 7+ one but then overnight the 20 disappeared

Napoli away 'sold out' but still had a handful of seats showing on the hallmap after the game was taken off the front end
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:36:36 pm
Usually happens with aways - usually a small handful of tickets left but they claw them back rather than dropping

Ev away had 20 tickets left thursday night a good few hours after the 8+ sale, advertised a 7+ one but then overnight the 20 disappeared

Napoli away 'sold out' but still had a handful of seats showing on the hallmap after the game was taken off the front end

I don't remember it happening with homes and it certanly didn't happen last season? The remainder always go out to whoever wants them.

If people with the longer histories is the issue, you can stagger the sales for the games which is exactly what they did last season as well.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:02:08 pm
so some with longer history will miss out to some with less

I've got every home match from 84/85 and I miss out. It's not fair.
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:37:42 pm
I don't remember it happening with homes and it certanly didn't happen last season? The remainder always go out to whoever wants them.

If people with the longer histories is the issue, you can stagger the sales for the games which is exactly what they did last season as well.

I didnt say it happens with homes
It's clear the only reason they'd be doing this is because they want the lowest amount of tickets to drop to those on 0 because it'll just make the sales more complex later in the season

Don't need to argue the case against me I didnt decide to extend it  :lmao
Quote from: Hij on Today at 01:35:23 pm
That doesn't make any sense?

And even if that was the concern

For Rangers you could just do

2 total from 19/20 + 22/23
1 from 22/23


I have 1 credit from 19/20, this is exactly what they did last season, fairest way and I was sorted for every home game last season.
Desperate to get one for Liverpool rangers, nearly went for hops but its eye watering at 390 quid. Don't know whether to hold out and hope I can get an Ajax one to get me on the ladder for the season
Quote from: Kls89 on Today at 02:55:56 pm
I have 1 credit from 19/20, this is exactly what they did last season, fairest way and I was sorted for every home game last season.
Yep this is what I'm saying as well, why can't they just do it that way this season? There won't just be a handful left.
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:05:50 pm
It's clear the only reason they'd be doing this is because they want the lowest amount of tickets to drop to those on 0 because it'll just make the sales more complex later in the season

Don't need to argue the case against me I didnt decide to extend it  :lmao

I'm not arguing with you? :lmao

I'm telling you that irrespective of the remainder of tickets, last season they made a distinction on every game by game sale between those with for example 1 credit with historical attendance and someone with just 1 credit from that particular season. Every sale my mate Andy had to wait for the people on the same number of credits as him in that particular season who had bought in previous seasons to have their chance before he would get his chance. There were still more than enough tickets for him to get sorted for every single game and based on the messages in here there were still a solid amount of tickets available.

Leaving it till Friday which would give people just 4 days to make plans to attend is ridiculous (the club not you). I'm also saying I don't think it's that clear what they are doing and if that was the reason it's nonsensical because you'll always have a remainder after the auto cup and the initial sales. So what -no-one joins the ladder ever again?

Either way will be interesting to see what happens after 10am on Friday
Quote from: Hij on Today at 03:11:21 pm
I'm not arguing with you? :lmao

I'm telling you that irrespective of the remainder of tickets, last season they made a distinction on every game by game sale between those with for example 1 credit with historical attendance and someone with just 1 credit from that particular season. Every sale my mate Andy had to wait for the people on the same number of credits as him in that particular season who had bought in previous seasons to have their chance before he would get his chance. There were still more than enough tickets for him to get sorted for every single game and based on the messages in here there were still a solid amount of tickets available.

Leaving it till Friday which would give people just 4 days to make plans to attend is ridiculous (the club not you). I'm also saying I don't think it's that clear what they are doing and if that was the reason it's nonsensical because you'll always have a remainder after the auto cup and the initial sales. So what -no-one joins the ladder ever again?

Either way will be interesting to see what happens after 10am on Friday
Yes. I got every game last season and it was progressively harder each time but still managed it
Appeared on the site now. TBC - STH and Members 2pm Friday
Quote from: jordon148 on Today at 03:14:47 pm
Appeared on the site now. TBC - STH and Members 2pm Friday
There we go then haha ;D

Only reason I can think for the time delay is so people can say they didn't realise it was on sale- especially after it was going from like 3 to 2 on the same day.
