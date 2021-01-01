I know we've got a Semi Final to get through first but got into a bit of a spat with a mate earlier over potential final tickets and wondered what others thought to it.
Start of the season I asked my mate if he wanted to join the CL Autocup with me and he said he'd give it a miss as he wasn't up for committing to go to any games. So I proposed buying his membership and signing him up using my bank account so I didn't have to go alone, but he could have first refusal on the ticket using his membership. I've been to all but one of the games so far and will be going again in 2 weeks time, he hasn't been to any and is also skipping the Semi.
But when I mentioned earlier what he thought to offering me the ticket if we got to the final and only his membership was successful in the ballot, he basically refused and said the ticket is on his membership so he would take the ticket for himself. He did eventually pay for his membership midway through the season, but only because he wanted to use it to buy a ticket to a Prem game. He also proposed only paying half of it first.
Interested to know if others would also feel pretty annoyed by this? Personally I feel like I've taken on the burden for the season and he wouldn't even be in any ballot if it wasn't for me.
honestly this is out of order in my opinion. i know it's his card and all but if he's made no effort to go to the match then if he somehow manages to get through on a ballot that ticket should go to you.
i think everyone who has a ticket 'group' should just pre-agree what they'd do with final tickets:
1. everyone goes or doesn't (i.e. apply as a group)
2. person(s) who went to the most matches gets any final ticket (if you're applying individually)
3. person(s) who've missed out in the past get to go (if you're applying individually)... i'd personally only agree to this if you're all going to similar amounts of matches
personally i think (2) is always the fairest.