Author Topic: European homes  (Read 309390 times)

Re: European homes
« Reply #3560 on: Yesterday at 04:37:50 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 04:31:43 pm
so you paid and used the tickets for your card  and on his card for every game? or were you only using his autocup? either way he's out of order.

It's both our memberships but I pay for both from my bank. So I'm on it too, but I proposed also taking over his at the start of the season so I could take a mate each time.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3561 on: Yesterday at 04:39:52 pm »
Lets get to the final first but if we do, hopefully you get lucky in ballot and your mate doesnt. You wont be lacking people to have a pint with in Paris Im sure.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3562 on: Yesterday at 04:51:32 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 04:39:52 pm
Lets get to the final first but if we do, hopefully you get lucky in ballot and your mate doesnt. You wont be lacking people to have a pint with in Paris Im sure.

Thanks mate. Hopefully we can just enter as a pair like the domestic cup ballots and then it's all or nothing for both of us and we can avoid any more arguments haha.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3563 on: Yesterday at 04:53:44 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Yesterday at 04:51:32 pm
Thanks mate. Hopefully we can just enter as a pair like the domestic cup ballots and then it's all or nothing for both of us and we can avoid any more arguments haha.
yeah no reason this won't be in place for UCL final I'd think
Re: European homes
« Reply #3564 on: Yesterday at 04:55:29 pm »
Any chance the UCL final ballot could be all 6+1 from 19/20? Would be in line with the rest of the criteria
Re: European homes
« Reply #3565 on: Yesterday at 05:01:15 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 04:55:29 pm
Any chance the UCL final ballot could be all 6+1 from 19/20? Would be in line with the rest of the criteria
That would depress me terribly haha
Re: European homes
« Reply #3566 on: Yesterday at 05:03:14 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 05:01:15 pm
That would depress me terribly haha
I know they did it because the away allocations have been so up and down but it's interesting the first sale has been guaranteed and the others not
Re: European homes
« Reply #3567 on: Yesterday at 05:04:36 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:03:14 pm
I know they did it because the away allocations have been so up and down but it's interesting the first sale has been guaranteed and the others not
You mean the 6 homes and one home from a previous season? Or an earlier away.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3568 on: Yesterday at 05:05:22 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 05:04:36 pm
You mean the 6 homes and one home from a previous season? Or an earlier away.
6 homes and one from 19/20 is guaranteed to for the semi, while 6 homes isn't I mean, for the ballot I'm wondering will you need a home from 19/20
Re: European homes
« Reply #3569 on: Yesterday at 05:07:36 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:05:22 pm
6 homes and one from 19/20 is guaranteed to for the semi, while 6 homes isn't I mean, for the ballot I'm wondering will you need a home from 19/20
Just seen the Villareal craic there now. That would be grim tbf. Id love just having a shot at a ballot with all six homes.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3570 on: Yesterday at 05:11:38 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 05:07:36 pm
Just seen the Villareal craic there now. That would be grim tbf. Id love just having a shot at a ballot with all six homes.
I don't think they will personally because with the aways and cooperates there probably won't be many more eligible than in 18/19
Re: European homes
« Reply #3571 on: Yesterday at 05:13:19 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Yesterday at 04:07:53 pm
I know we've got a Semi Final to get through first but got into a bit of a spat with a mate earlier over potential final tickets and wondered what others thought to it.

Start of the season I asked my mate if he wanted to join the CL Autocup with me and he said he'd give it a miss as he wasn't up for committing to go to any games. So I proposed buying his membership and signing him up using my bank account so I didn't have to go alone, but he could have first refusal on the ticket using his membership. I've been to all but one of the games so far and will be going again in 2 weeks time, he hasn't been to any and is also skipping the Semi.

But when I mentioned earlier what he thought to offering me the ticket if we got to the final and only his membership was successful in the ballot, he basically refused and said the ticket is on his membership so he would take the ticket for himself. He did eventually pay for his membership midway through the season, but only because he wanted to use it to buy a ticket to a Prem game. He also proposed only paying half of it first.

Interested to know if others would also feel pretty annoyed by this? Personally I feel like I've taken on the burden for the season and he wouldn't even be in any ballot if it wasn't for me.

Considering you have paid and gone to all those games without him contributing a penny then it's a bit unfair he wants it back now for sure and not what I would expect a mate to do at all. That aside if you made a deal with an acquaintance or even a not so close friend, shall we say, then you made that deal that he would have first refusal, so he gets to take it if and when he wants from that point of view as that's what you agreed no matter what happens, end of.

You still get to have a chance with your ballot and he has first refusal on his one if he gets it. Just put it down to experience and next time get whoever you took with you most games to get a membership also, or get another in a family member's name, etc.



Re: European homes
« Reply #3572 on: Yesterday at 05:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:13:19 pm
Considering you have paid and gone to all those games without him contributing a penny then it's a bit unfair he wants it back now for sure and not what I would expect a mate to do at all. That aside if you made a deal with an acquaintance or even a not so close friend, shall we say, then you made that deal that he would have first refusal, so he gets to take it if and when he wants from that point of view as that's what you agreed no matter what happens, end of.

You still get to have a chance with your ballot and he has first refusal on his one if he gets it. Just put it down to experience and next time get whoever you took with you most games to get a membership also, or get another in a family member's name, etc.
yeah if it was close friend I'd be pretty annoyed but if it was just someone I knew or something then I know there's a risk there, it's shit on his part he's being arsey about it though
Re: European homes
« Reply #3573 on: Yesterday at 05:18:31 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Yesterday at 04:36:45 pm
Nah he wouldn't tout but would take the ticket for himself. I'll correct the original post.

I handle all the admin - I pay for the tickets each time and then login to his account to distribute his. He does know his way around the system though so will just enter himself, and I'd feel too petty doing something like that.

I'd understand it if he'd been to at least a few of the games, but I've asked him to every game first and he's said no.

Remove him from ACS from the villarreal semi as he cant make it, and you cant get rid of it.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3574 on: Yesterday at 05:18:41 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Yesterday at 04:07:53 pm
I know we've got a Semi Final to get through first but got into a bit of a spat with a mate earlier over potential final tickets and wondered what others thought to it.

Start of the season I asked my mate if he wanted to join the CL Autocup with me and he said he'd give it a miss as he wasn't up for committing to go to any games. So I proposed buying his membership and signing him up using my bank account so I didn't have to go alone, but he could have first refusal on the ticket using his membership. I've been to all but one of the games so far and will be going again in 2 weeks time, he hasn't been to any and is also skipping the Semi.

But when I mentioned earlier what he thought to offering me the ticket if we got to the final and only his membership was successful in the ballot, he basically refused and said the ticket is on his membership so he would take the ticket for himself. He did eventually pay for his membership midway through the season, but only because he wanted to use it to buy a ticket to a Prem game. He also proposed only paying half of it first.

Interested to know if others would also feel pretty annoyed by this? Personally I feel like I've taken on the burden for the season and he wouldn't even be in any ballot if it wasn't for me.
This needs posting in the mingebags thread. As someone else, dont bother registering him for the ballot or if he knows about it then let him do it himself. It sounds like he wouldnt do the same for you
Re: European homes
« Reply #3575 on: Yesterday at 05:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 05:18:31 pm
Remove him from ACS from the villarreal semi as he cant make it, and you cant get rid of it.
this
Re: European homes
« Reply #3576 on: Yesterday at 05:31:53 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:13:19 pm
Considering you have paid and gone to all those games without him contributing a penny then it's a bit unfair he wants it back now for sure and not what I would expect a mate to do at all. That aside if you made a deal with an acquaintance or even a not so close friend, shall we say, then you made that deal that he would have first refusal, so he gets to take it if and when he wants from that point of view as that's what you agreed no matter what happens, end of.

You still get to have a chance with your ballot and he has first refusal on his one if he gets it. Just put it down to experience and next time get whoever you took with you most games to get a membership also, or get another in a family member's name, etc.

He's one of my best mates! We've been together down the years which is why we have the credits  me more than him though and I usually sort all the admin  but this season he decided he wasn't that arsed about renewing at all. I was under the impression I was basically taking his membership over but out of courtesy would invite him to every game first before offering it to mates.

Next season he can takeover all his admin.

Re: European homes
« Reply #3577 on: Yesterday at 05:56:19 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 04:55:29 pm
Any chance the UCL final ballot could be all 6+1 from 19/20? Would be in line with the rest of the criteria
Hopefully 😉
Re: European homes
« Reply #3578 on: Yesterday at 05:57:58 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Yesterday at 05:31:53 pm
He's one of my best mates! We've been together down the years which is why we have the credits  me more than him though and I usually sort all the admin  but this season he decided he wasn't that arsed about renewing at all. I was under the impression I was basically taking his membership over but out of courtesy would invite him to every game first before offering it to mates.

Next season he can takeover all his admin.
fucking shite that
Re: European homes
« Reply #3579 on: Yesterday at 07:43:24 pm »
Sounds a bit messy that. Your mate is out of order though- he doesn't want to commit to going any games but will gladly go to a final? Doesn't sit right that. He should give that ticket to you out of courtesy for bothering to get him on the ladder at all.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3580 on: Yesterday at 08:08:06 pm »
Surely there can't be that many with all homes that didn't have any from previous seasons.  I thought that you needed them all to get on the ACS??
Re: European homes
« Reply #3581 on: Yesterday at 08:11:49 pm »
Quote from: ldsn on Yesterday at 04:07:53 pm
I know we've got a Semi Final to get through first but got into a bit of a spat with a mate earlier over potential final tickets and wondered what others thought to it.

Start of the season I asked my mate if he wanted to join the CL Autocup with me and he said he'd give it a miss as he wasn't up for committing to go to any games. So I proposed buying his membership and signing him up using my bank account so I didn't have to go alone, but he could have first refusal on the ticket using his membership. I've been to all but one of the games so far and will be going again in 2 weeks time, he hasn't been to any and is also skipping the Semi.

But when I mentioned earlier what he thought to offering me the ticket if we got to the final and only his membership was successful in the ballot, he basically refused and said the ticket is on his membership so he would take the ticket for himself. He did eventually pay for his membership midway through the season, but only because he wanted to use it to buy a ticket to a Prem game. He also proposed only paying half of it first.

Interested to know if others would also feel pretty annoyed by this? Personally I feel like I've taken on the burden for the season and he wouldn't even be in any ballot if it wasn't for me.

honestly this is out of order in my opinion. i know it's his card and all but if he's made no effort to go to the match then if he somehow manages to get through on a ballot that ticket should go to you.

i think everyone who has a ticket 'group' should just pre-agree what they'd do with final tickets:
1. everyone goes or doesn't (i.e. apply as a group)
2. person(s) who went to the most matches gets any final ticket (if you're applying individually)
3. person(s) who've missed out in the past get to go (if you're applying individually)... i'd personally only agree to this if you're all going to similar amounts of matches

personally i think (2) is always the fairest.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3582 on: Yesterday at 08:27:52 pm »
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 08:08:06 pm
Surely there can't be that many with all homes that didn't have any from previous seasons.  I thought that you needed them all to get on the ACS??

One of my lads has got all the homes this season from nothing in previous seasons just by buying in member sale for first match and then keeping up from there. Wont count for next season but shows it can be done.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3583 on: Yesterday at 08:36:29 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Yesterday at 08:27:52 pm
One of my lads has got all the homes this season from nothing in previous seasons just by buying in member sale for first match and then keeping up from there. Wont count for next season but shows it can be done.
Im the same. Never been to a European game on my own card before this year
Re: European homes
« Reply #3584 on: Yesterday at 09:31:59 pm »
Quote from: anfieldash on Yesterday at 08:27:52 pm
One of my lads has got all the homes this season from nothing in previous seasons just by buying in member sale for first match and then keeping up from there. Wont count for next season but shows it can be done.
in 19/20 though because Salzburg took full away I'm not sure if it dropped to all members, maybe it did but definitely was loads available
Re: European homes
« Reply #3585 on: Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 09:31:59 pm
in 19/20 though because Salzburg took full away I'm not sure if it dropped to all members, maybe it did but definitely was loads available

Went down to 1+. A lot of people got Red Star the previous season (their fans were banned), allowing them to get Salzburg that season and get on the ladder.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3586 on: Yesterday at 11:33:56 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm
Went down to 1+. A lot of people got Red Star the previous season (their fans were banned), allowing them to get Salzburg that season and get on the ladder.
I know cause that's what allowed me on the ladder but not sure new members could get on like they did this year, granted it doesn't count for next year
Re: European homes
« Reply #3587 on: Today at 01:29:10 pm »
I've been to all the Euro homes games this season, didn't have any credits from recent seasons.  Hoping there is a ballot opportunity should we reach the final. 

Looking to next season, it sounds like its going to be much harder to get these games
Re: European homes
« Reply #3588 on: Today at 02:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Redking83 on Today at 01:29:10 pm
I've been to all the Euro homes games this season, didn't have any credits from recent seasons.  Hoping there is a ballot opportunity should we reach the final. 

Looking to next season, it sounds like its going to be much harder to get these games

We only got 16,613 tickets for the Tottenham game at Madrid and it was 68,000-capacity. The Stade de France has a capacity of 80,698 so were looking at about 19,000 odd. Therell be very few tickets once the club have had their feed and obviously those on aways. I can see them having the ballot for all homes and 1 from the previous season that counted 

Yeah, I cant see it being that easy to jump on the ladder again next season but you never know.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3589 on: Today at 02:57:12 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:49:37 pm
We only got 16,613 tickets for the Tottenham game at Madrid and it was 68,000-capacity. The Stade de France has a capacity of 80,698 so were looking at about 19,000 odd. Therell be very few tickets once the club have had their feed and obviously those on aways. I can see them having the ballot for all homes and 1 from the previous season that counted 

Yeah, I cant see it being that easy to jump on the ladder again next season but you never know.
we get the extra 5k from uefa too so probably closer to 24/25k, I'd say 25%-30% ballot chance
Re: European homes
« Reply #3590 on: Today at 02:58:44 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:57:12 pm
we get the extra 5k from uefa too so probably closer to 24/25k, I'd say 25%-30% ballot chance

Those odds are awful. Id go back as many seasons as possible to guarantee those who have attended all European games back in the Europa league days  :)

The lad I go the games with isnt going. Ill have 2 chances at this one
Re: European homes
« Reply #3591 on: Today at 03:09:11 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 02:58:44 pm
Those odds are awful. Id go back as many seasons as possible to guarantee those who have attended all European games back in the Europa league days  :)

The lad I go the games with isnt going. Ill have 2 chances at this one
St.Petersburg odds would've been much worse too,
Re: European homes
« Reply #3592 on: Today at 03:21:05 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 02:57:12 pm
we get the extra 5k from uefa too so probably closer to 24/25k, I'd say 25%-30% ballot chance

If both teams got around 25k each in an 80k seater stadium, I'd actually be pleasantly surprised, which is a massive indication of how fucked it all is.

Interesting to see how many Madrid would take if they got there. I don't seem to remember them having anything near what we did in the ground but they were probably sick of travelling to European finals by that stage  ;D

Villarreal would probably struggle to sell that many, but let's hope it doesn't come to that.
Re: European homes
« Reply #3593 on: Today at 03:32:26 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:21:05 pm
If both teams got around 25k each in an 80k seater stadium, I'd actually be pleasantly surprised, which is a massive indication of how fucked it all is.

Interesting to see how many Madrid would take if they got there. I don't seem to remember them having anything near what we did in the ground but they were probably sick of travelling to European finals by that stage  ;D

Villarreal would probably struggle to sell that many, but let's hope it doesn't come to that.
St Petersburg was similar to Madrid so 19k each, the upgraded 10k capacity should all go to fans as uefas allocation will have been distributed to everyone you'd think. I'm not sure if that's where the 5k each for "loyal" fans comes from
