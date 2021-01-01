It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.
Nice of the club to email about the Benfica game being on Tuesday!
I am all for authoritarian rule
Talk about a mini heart attack. Got the email about game been tomorrow at 8pm. Was nearly on the phone to the boss and hotel saying i'd got date wrong and can i change, but was 100% certain it is a Wednesday game.
They have realised now and sent a corrected one
Has anybody else's season ticket (including Benfica tickets) disappeared off their phone ??Mine is not visible in my wallet and my daughters has gone too ?
After the Watford game my season ticket had expired and was no longer visible. I messaged the ticket office who reset the NFC pass and I had to download it again. Seems to be okay now. Ive seen quite a few people mention this issue.
No hope with the TO, email just came through for those attending Benfica, email starts with Tomorrows game against Benfica kicks off at 8PM - please plan your journey to the stadium in advance and arrive early to make the most of the pre-match build up. Theyll never get it right
Page created in 0.05 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.02]