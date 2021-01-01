« previous next »
Author Topic: European homes  (Read 306388 times)

courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,580
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: European homes
Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 05:06:04 pm
Nice of the club to email about the Benfica game being on Tuesday!
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

tbonejones

  • Dr. Doolittle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,628
  • We'll be coming down the road...
Re: European homes
Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 05:08:16 pm
Yes I was sweating there for a second, having train and room booked for Wed! Always keeping us on our toes eh.
Logged
Journo: ''So, let me get this right, train, coach, train, plane.''
Rafa: ''No, coach first because we will not be walking to the train station.''

Don't Buy The Sun - www.dontbuythesun.co.uk

Quote from: rushyman on September 15, 2011, 12:40:44 am
It was poodle. She was rocking a fucking poodle to sleep.

J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,190
Re: European homes
Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 05:09:39 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 05:06:04 pm
Nice of the club to email about the Benfica game being on Tuesday!

got this too :lmao
Logged

Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
Re: European homes
Reply #3523 on: Yesterday at 05:11:22 pm
I think they're just having a laugh at our expense sometimes ;D
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

shayne66

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
Reply #3524 on: Yesterday at 06:44:57 pm
Talk about a mini heart attack. Got the email about game been tomorrow at 8pm. Was nearly on the phone to the boss and hotel saying i'd got date wrong and can i change, but was 100% certain it is a Wednesday game.
Logged

red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,187
  • J.F.T.97
Re: European homes
Reply #3525 on: Yesterday at 06:46:32 pm
Quote from: shayne66 on Yesterday at 06:44:57 pm
Talk about a mini heart attack. Got the email about game been tomorrow at 8pm. Was nearly on the phone to the boss and hotel saying i'd got date wrong and can i change, but was 100% certain it is a Wednesday game.
We were on our way back from Brighton marathon when I read it. Had to check the fixtures to make sure I'd not messed up
Logged

Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,168
  • The runaway train.....
Re: European homes
Reply #3526 on: Yesterday at 07:07:16 pm
They have realised now and sent a corrected one :D
Logged
We are a team of one half.

shayne66

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
Reply #3527 on: Yesterday at 07:11:03 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 07:07:16 pm
They have realised now and sent a corrected one :D

yeah, just seen that come through. ;D
Logged

jc68

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
Re: European homes
Reply #3528 on: Yesterday at 09:40:08 pm
Has anybody else's season ticket (including Benfica tickets) disappeared off their phone ??

Mine is not visible in my wallet and my daughters has gone too ?
Logged
If you're not sure what to do with the ball, just pop it in the net and we'll discuss your options afterwards. Bill Shankly

daveyg

  • Plain and Simple
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
Reply #3529 on: Yesterday at 09:44:01 pm
Quote from: jc68 on Yesterday at 09:40:08 pm
Has anybody else's season ticket (including Benfica tickets) disappeared off their phone ??

Mine is not visible in my wallet and my daughters has gone too ?
After the Watford game my season ticket had expired and was no longer visible. I messaged the ticket office who  reset the NFC pass and I had to download it again. Seems to be okay now. Ive seen quite a few people mention this issue.
Logged
14/08/04 -  THE START OF THE NEW RAFALUTION!

jc68

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 196
Re: European homes
Reply #3530 on: Yesterday at 09:48:23 pm
Quote from: daveyg on Yesterday at 09:44:01 pm
After the Watford game my season ticket had expired and was no longer visible. I messaged the ticket office who  reset the NFC pass and I had to download it again. Seems to be okay now. Ive seen quite a few people mention this issue.

Thanks  - have sorted - after having a heart attack. Went into "see expired passes" and then "unhide" to make it visible again. As if we have not had enough stress in the last 24 hours !!
Logged
If you're not sure what to do with the ball, just pop it in the net and we'll discuss your options afterwards. Bill Shankly

ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
Reply #3531 on: Today at 06:06:07 am
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 05:05:55 pm
No hope with the TO, email just came through for those attending Benfica, email starts with Tomorrows game against Benfica kicks off at 8PM - please plan your journey to the stadium in advance and arrive early to make the most of the pre-match build up. 

Theyll never get it right  :butt

Not even had the email....
Logged
