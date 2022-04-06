So if uefa dont take PL games into account when determining scheduling is there a 50/50 chance we play on the Tuesday and the derby gets moved ?



If we get through , Bayern are playing on the Saturday 5.30 (v Dortmund ) villa real have no game scheduled



In the other semi, real and atleti have no game (this seems very generous / sensible of the Spanish Fa Chelsea are playing Sunday, city are playing Saturday.



Hence it seems unless Chelsea get through , it feels obvious to make us the Wednesday CL game (and keep the derby Sunday)



I need the derby moved to a Saturday so I can go 😆