European homes

TeddyTime33

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 10:21:15 am
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:11:23 am
It's not because the first game required one from 19/20 too

I believe they will do this going forward for all comps so there is a guaranteed sale, maybe not guaranteed ACS but guaranteed members sale because its mad they have them in the leagues but not the cups for members
don't remember them doing it for League or FA Cup, of course the first game required one, Aleti the first sale was AC+1 19/20 which was new
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:24:33 am by TeddyTime33 »
30fiver

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 10:36:00 am
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:21:15 am
don't remember them doing it for League or FA Cup, of course the first game required one, Aleti the first sale was AC+1 19/20 which was new

Didn't need to, these were the first sales for each of the cup games, apart from Cardiff was a different story...

Leicester - required the Arsenal 5-5 game from 2019, was a guaranteed sale
Arsenal - required Leicester, was a guaranteed sale
Shrewsbury - required Everton and Shrewsbury from 2020, was a guaranteed sale
Cardiff - required Shrewsbury 2022, was NOT guaranteed
Norwich - required Cardiff, was guaranteed

I can only imagine that the reason Cardiff was not guaranteed is because the overlap was very minor, for example if every single person bought there'd be a very small number who miss out (lets say 1800), but then from that an even smaller number of people within that group who had credit from 19/20 season (lets say 100), as everyone had the opportunity to register for ACS and it did not sell out

The club will have crunched the numbers, but its good to see so many guaranteed sales now, it stops people jumping on so easily with the hospitality route

Hopefully ACS can be guaranteed from the extension and maintained from that point onwards of 'if you were in ACS this year you can be in it next year'
Joff123

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 01:49:34 pm
Doesn't look like they're closing the site for this sale, maybe lower numbers expected?
keano7

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 01:57:18 pm
Quote from: Joff123 on Yesterday at 01:49:34 pm
Doesn't look like they're closing the site for this sale, maybe lower numbers expected?
Theres no queue for a guaranteed sale.
DOG-LFC8

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 02:08:44 pm
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 01:57:18 pm
Theres no queue for a guaranteed sale.
Always is for these CL home ones in my experience, bar today
anitrella

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 02:12:29 pm
In and out, piece of p*ss
sambhi92

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 02:13:08 pm
I keep forgetting you have to login in as the person whos eligible to get the ticket!
KevLFC

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 02:24:27 pm
In and out quickly but what strikes me is there is alot of single seats and lack of double ones. I got a double but there is 5 grey ones along the row but between 2 red ones at times. It makes sense if people actually brought next to a grey one to avoid this.
keano7

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 02:42:27 pm
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 02:12:29 pm
In and out, piece of p*ss
Much easier than in recent years. The addition of the 1+ game from 19/20 makes a helluva difference.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 02:45:59 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 02:24:27 pm
In and out quickly but what strikes me is there is alot of single seats and lack of double ones. I got a double but there is 5 grey ones along the row but between 2 red ones at times. It makes sense if people actually brought next to a grey one to avoid this.
What is availability like?
KevLFC

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 04:14:46 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 02:45:59 pm
What is availability like?

Sorry for late reply but there are loads in Kenny and Anfield Road, loads upper Main stand too but as I said previously there are more singles than doubles.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 04:16:25 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 04:14:46 pm
Sorry for late reply but there are loads in Kenny and Anfield Road, loads upper Main stand too but as I said previously there are more singles than doubles.
I'm only after one, will be in the 2pm sale tomorrow. Hope theres one left
KevLFC

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 05:17:57 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 04:16:25 pm
I'm only after one, will be in the 2pm sale tomorrow. Hope theres one left

Good luck but I think you should be fine if you are just getting a single
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 05:35:01 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 05:17:57 pm
Good luck but I think you should be fine if you are just getting a single
Hope so although inter took a bit of refreshing
ScubaSteve

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 06:21:20 pm
Anyone got a direct link to the stadium plan the Benfica game 
Danyaals Kop

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 06:51:59 pm
Anyone know if the dates for the semi finals been confirmed considering the draw has already been done?
TeddyTime33

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 06:53:24 pm
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Yesterday at 06:51:59 pm
Anyone know if the dates for the semi finals been confirmed considering the draw has already been done?
not untill after the QFs
Danyaals Kop

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 06:58:54 pm
anitrella

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 07:11:24 pm
ScubaSteve

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 07:16:36 pm
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 07:11:24 pm
Try this..

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20benfica/2022-4-13_20.00/anfield?hallmap

Thanks but it just says, error Please log in to proceed. I am logged in and Im sorted on the ACS, was just gonna check for someone else
anitrella

Re: European homes
Yesterday at 08:16:07 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 07:16:36 pm
Thanks but it just says, error Please log in to proceed. I am logged in and Im sorted on the ACS, was just gonna check for someone else

Thats why then, if youre sorted on ACS it wont show you the match.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
Today at 02:02:54 pm
7245 in queue. Fuck
lfcrule6times

Re: European homes
Today at 02:03:10 pm
40 minute wait. Don't think i've ever got straight into a sale.
Joff123

Re: European homes
Today at 02:03:31 pm
This is mental. 6500 in the queue. Do 6500 even qualify for this sale?
LFCJayy

Re: European homes
Today at 02:07:23 pm
18k and 10k que positions ahaha why do people try every time with no credits :butt
Redking83

Re: European homes
Today at 02:07:42 pm
I was in the holding page at 13:45, and went straight into the queue at 2pm - my queue number is 12728.  No chance I'm getting a ticket
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: European homes
Today at 02:10:46 pm
Quote from: Joff123 on Today at 02:03:31 pm
This is mental. 6500 in the queue. Do 6500 even qualify for this sale?
Surely there couldnt be that many. Most would have been sorted already in the guaranteed sale
