Author Topic: European homes  (Read 284992 times)

Offline lukeypool

Re: European homes
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 04:03:12 pm »
Auto cup payment still hasnt come out.
Logged

Offline sambhi92

Re: European homes
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 05:27:41 pm »
Random question but if we make the final do you think we'd even be allowed to go to Russia? Lol
Logged
Offline gazzam1963

Re: European homes
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 05:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Herzog93 on Today at 02:11:50 pm
Still no payment for autocup taken. Havent had notification that its failed nor is ticket in my basket.
Presume an error and should still go through?


Mine was taken out  last thursday they usually do it over three or four days
Logged

Offline Annie Road 64

Re: European homes
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 08:10:43 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 04:03:12 pm
Auto cup payment still hasnt come out.
Same Here
Logged

Offline kopte4ever

Re: European homes
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 09:39:12 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 05:27:41 pm
Random question but if we make the final do you think we'd even be allowed to go to Russia? Lol

I think there going to be making a decision if to pull out soon I read online.
At same time I read the UEFA are planning to give away 10000 free tickets for it. On paper look great in real world whythey will get touted for sure as they always do in the neutral, but again give it to the relevant teams for actual fans!
Logged

Offline sharkeyb

Re: European homes
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 09:56:15 pm »
i've not had the ACS email but the monies come out
Logged
Offline Craig S

Re: European homes
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 09:57:32 pm »
Quote from: kopte4ever on Today at 09:39:12 pm
I think there going to be making a decision if to pull out soon I read online.
At same time I read the UEFA are planning to give away 10000 free tickets for it. On paper look great in real world whythey will get touted for sure as they always do in the neutral, but again give it to the relevant teams for actual fans!

They are not neutral ones.
It is 5k free to each finalist. They cannot go to sponsors, partners or club staff, they must go to regular supporters. It is to go to the club's most loyal supporters, with club to decide based on season ticket length or most away games. It was in a uefa press release
Logged

Online rk1

Re: European homes
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 10:16:37 pm »
Mines showing in my history with payment taken. No email yet though
Logged

Online Fazak_Red

Re: European homes
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 10:56:16 pm »
Any ideas if Inter are bothering with much of an allocation?
Logged

Online liversaint

Re: European homes
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 11:03:24 pm »
Quote from: lukeypool on Today at 04:03:12 pm
Auto cup payment still hasnt come out.

Same here.
Logged
