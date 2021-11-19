Liverpool FC has released the following ticket details for the Champions League last-16, second-leg fixture against Internazionale at Anfield on Tuesday 8 MarchPricesAdults: £37-£59Over 65s: £28-£44Young adults: £18.50-£29.50Juniors: £9Local general sale: £9Price notesA full breakdown of the pricing structure can be found here.Auto Cup SchemeSeason ticket holders and Members enrolled into the Auto Cup Scheme must not purchase a ticket for this fixture.Payments are currently being processed and will end on Thursday February 10. Click here for further information including what to do if your payment fails.Ticket sale notesThe below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.Season Ticket Holders and Members: In line with the sales process for the previous season 2021-22 Champions League games, eligibility criteria for this game includes Champions League home games played during season 2019-20.First salePriority rights holders: From 8.15am Monday February 14.First sale status: Guaranteed sale - one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.For important stadium access information and eligibility details, please click here.Second saleSeason ticket holders and Members who recorded AC Milan (15.09.21), Atletico Madrid (03.11.21), FC Porto (24.11.21)(Napoli, KRC Genk, FC Salzburg and Atletico Madrid): From 2pm Monday February 14 until 7.30am Friday February 18.Second sale status: Guaranteed sale - one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.Third saleSeason ticket holders and Members who recorded AC Milan (15.09.21), Atletico Madrid (03.11.21) AND FC Porto (24.11.21): From 8.15am Friday February 18 until 7.30am Monday February 21.Third sale status: Not guaranteed, first come first served, one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.If tickets still remain, a further sales update will be published here  please keep checking for the latest updates.Fourth saleSupporters eligible for the local general sale: From 8.15am Wednesday March 2.Supporters must be registered with an L Postcode my midnight on Tuesday March 1 to be eligible to purchase tickets during this sale. Click here to register.Fourth sale status: Not guaranteed, first come first served, one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.Disabled salesVisit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Hospitality salesPlease call 0151 264 2222 for details, or buy online.