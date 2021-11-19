« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: European homes  (Read 283662 times)

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: European homes
« Reply #3240 on: November 19, 2021, 12:17:30 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on November 19, 2021, 12:04:16 pm
Yes. My mate from belfast accumulated 13+ via local sales cos his mate is from liverpool so he registered his address there. He has now had 13 for years and i think in the last few seasons he has only been to the barca 4-0, united, city and chelsea maybe. He was mad looking me to take some games off him this year but I havent needed to as Ive managed to sort myself which is how it should be.

And those are the type of people that the club want to stop, it's wrong
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,074
  • The runaway train.....
Re: European homes
« Reply #3241 on: November 19, 2021, 09:42:09 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on November 19, 2021, 12:17:30 pm
And those are the type of people that the club want to stop, it's wrong
Surely local sales should involve having to provide proof that you live at that address, like a bill, as well as photo ID, but given they don't have to collect them at the windows, people do this sort of thing a lot I am sure
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,500
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: European homes
« Reply #3242 on: November 20, 2021, 01:41:18 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on November 19, 2021, 09:42:09 pm
Surely local sales should involve having to provide proof that you live at that address, like a bill, as well as photo ID, but given they don't have to collect them at the windows, people do this sort of thing a lot I am sure
I thought you did, at least for the local general sale, not sure about local members. I never risked it living in Chester cause I didn't wanna be banned outright but if there's a loophole I might have tried ffs
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: European homes
« Reply #3243 on: November 20, 2021, 10:24:31 am »
You do now when changing your address to a local one or setting up a new local account I believe?

Before hand people just photoshopped bank statements to get to 13+ then changed the address back
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,074
  • The runaway train.....
Re: European homes
« Reply #3244 on: November 20, 2021, 01:12:14 pm »
Surely this is an easy one to tackle if the club wanted to
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,500
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: European homes
« Reply #3245 on: November 20, 2021, 01:47:46 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on November 20, 2021, 10:24:31 am
You do now when changing your address to a local one or setting up a new local account I believe?

Before hand people just photoshopped bank statements to get to 13+ then changed the address back
fuck if all if took was a photoshopped bank statement ffs
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 970
  • Enjoy these times
Re: European homes
« Reply #3246 on: November 20, 2021, 02:32:33 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on November 20, 2021, 01:47:46 pm
fuck if all if took was a photoshopped bank statement ffs
I think they way my mate did it was change his addrsss to his friends in Liverpool. And then they posted physical tickets out. I assume they thought that you wouldnt pick a random Liverpool address to get tickets sent to
Logged
YNWA

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: European homes
« Reply #3247 on: November 21, 2021, 03:36:01 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on November 20, 2021, 01:47:46 pm
fuck if all if took was a photoshopped bank statement ffs

Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on November 20, 2021, 02:32:33 pm
I think they way my mate did it was change his addrsss to his friends in Liverpool. And then they posted physical tickets out. I assume they thought that you wouldnt pick a random Liverpool address to get tickets sent to

Yeah that's all it took, quick 2 min edit for the lads that did it - its wrong but another exploit they took advantage of with the 0 requirement on the big games, could get credits for every match in a season from scratch if lucky then the following year you have cards in all 3 of the ACS and 13+, its nuts

Had to collect local general sale tickets from the TO with the lead supporters ID (passport as it has no address), proof of address (photoshopped bank statement) and the bank card used to pay

Old system... the lead supporter didnt even have to have an L postcode, so often have to take all of you to the TO to prove addresses if someone without an L postcode bought

They only posted out hospo tickets or like charity game ones, local general always required pickup for the checks
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 970
  • Enjoy these times
Re: European homes
« Reply #3248 on: November 21, 2021, 04:53:42 pm »
Thats maybe what it was then. He definitely mentioned someone saying to him about his accent not being scouse. He said he was over for uni
Logged
YNWA

Offline Dogz

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
Re: European homes
« Reply #3249 on: November 22, 2021, 07:15:35 pm »
Has anyone managed to distribute their porto ticket yet? I cant make Wednesday and am in the acs.
Logged

Offline ant

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,120
  • Spread the faith - YNWA !!!
    • OLSC - France
Re: European homes
« Reply #3250 on: November 22, 2021, 07:25:22 pm »
done mine acs no problem, mates got it on his phone - ynwa
Logged
www.liverpoolfrance.com - The home of Liverpool fans in France.

Get down to 1 of our 2 pubs in Paris, Lush Bar or Kop Bar, for all the Red's games on the tele :
http://www.liverpoolfrance.com/ou-voir-les-reds/

TRADE COUNT WHEN WE HAD A TICKET EXCHANGE : 24

Offline SourEnvy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 35
  • Six times!
Re: European homes
« Reply #3251 on: November 23, 2021, 12:12:17 pm »
Any idea how many Porto are bringing?
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: European homes
« Reply #3252 on: November 23, 2021, 01:37:48 pm »
Quote from: SourEnvy on November 23, 2021, 12:12:17 pm
Any idea how many Porto are bringing?

They have block 121 and 122
Logged

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,510
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: European homes
« Reply #3253 on: November 23, 2021, 10:33:21 pm »
Could someone literally just distribute there ticket to anyone for the Porto game?

I had a look out of curiosity and I thought it would be an option to pick someone on F&F list
Logged

Offline Shanklygates

  • This is not a Custom Title.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,074
  • The runaway train.....
Re: European homes
« Reply #3254 on: November 23, 2021, 10:38:29 pm »
They haven't used that yet. Was meant to start with Brighton but who knows when now
Logged
We are a team of one half.

Offline ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,510
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: European homes
« Reply #3255 on: November 23, 2021, 10:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on November 23, 2021, 10:38:29 pm
They haven't used that yet. Was meant to start with Brighton but who knows when now

Oh right. Good to know, I know someone who was offered a ticket for tomorrows game and that was the option they gave
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3256 on: November 24, 2021, 11:22:48 am »
Quote from: Shanklygates on November 23, 2021, 10:38:29 pm
They haven't used that yet. Was meant to start with Brighton but who knows when now

Your able to distribute them all up to Leeds on Boxing Day at the moment so who knows!
Logged

Online anitrella

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3257 on: November 24, 2021, 11:33:27 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on November 24, 2021, 11:22:48 am
Your able to distribute them all up to Leeds on Boxing Day at the moment so who knows!

Up to and including Leeds?
Logged

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: European homes
« Reply #3258 on: November 24, 2021, 11:57:03 am »
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,500
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: European homes
« Reply #3259 on: November 24, 2021, 11:02:10 pm »
Couple new faces and empty seats around me tonight, shame there won't be any consequences for that
Logged

Offline loveisreal

  • manloveisrealtoo. Takin' Bascombe to taskombe.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 552
Re: European homes
« Reply #3260 on: Yesterday at 03:20:37 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-v-internazionale-champions-league-ticket-details

Liverpool FC has released the following ticket details for the Champions League last-16, second-leg fixture against Internazionale at Anfield on Tuesday 8 March

Prices

Adults: £37-£59
Over 65s: £28-£44
Young adults: £18.50-£29.50
Juniors: £9
Local general sale: £9
Price notes

A full breakdown of the pricing structure can be found here.

Auto Cup Scheme

Season ticket holders and Members enrolled into the Auto Cup Scheme must not purchase a ticket for this fixture.

Payments are currently being processed and will end on Thursday February 10. Click here for further information including what to do if your payment fails.

Ticket sale notes

The below sales will take place online only and supporters are advised that a queuing system may be in place.

Season Ticket Holders and Members: In line with the sales process for the previous season 2021-22 Champions League games, eligibility criteria for this game includes Champions League home games played during season 2019-20.

First sale

Priority rights holders: From 8.15am Monday February 14.

First sale status: Guaranteed sale - one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

For important stadium access information and eligibility details, please click here.

Second sale

Season ticket holders and Members who recorded AC Milan (15.09.21), Atletico Madrid (03.11.21), FC Porto (24.11.21) AND a minimum of 1 game from season 2019-20 (Napoli, KRC Genk, FC Salzburg and Atletico Madrid): From 2pm Monday February 14 until 7.30am Friday February 18.

Second sale status: Guaranteed sale - one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

Third sale

Season ticket holders and Members who recorded AC Milan (15.09.21), Atletico Madrid (03.11.21) AND FC Porto (24.11.21): From 8.15am Friday February 18 until 7.30am Monday February 21.

Third sale status: Not guaranteed, first come first served, one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

If tickets still remain, a further sales update will be published here  please keep checking for the latest updates.

Fourth sale

Supporters eligible for the local general sale: From 8.15am Wednesday March 2.

Supporters must be registered with an L Postcode my midnight on Tuesday March 1 to be eligible to purchase tickets during this sale. Click here to register.

Fourth sale status: Not guaranteed, first come first served, one ticket per qualifying supporter up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

Disabled sales

Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Hospitality sales

Please call 0151 264 2222 for details, or buy online.
Logged

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,523
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: European homes
« Reply #3261 on: Yesterday at 03:24:25 pm »
Makes sense using 19/20 - though I am sure some people will no doubt disagree
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,077
  • J.F.T.97
Re: European homes
« Reply #3262 on: Yesterday at 03:30:13 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 03:24:25 pm
Makes sense using 19/20 - though I am sure some people will no doubt disagree

That will be people who have all three from this season but none from 19/20
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 970
  • Enjoy these times
Re: European homes
« Reply #3263 on: Yesterday at 03:32:22 pm »
Ill be in sale 3. Should be grand
Logged
YNWA

Offline SingFongFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: European homes
« Reply #3264 on: Today at 09:54:48 am »
Good to see STH and members with same history back on an equal footing (as it should be)

Not really been paying attention to the CL sales notices this time as Im in the ACS, but has it been like that all season?
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: European homes
« Reply #3265 on: Today at 10:32:38 am »
Quote from: SingFongFC on Today at 09:54:48 am
Good to see STH and members with same history back on an equal footing (as it should be)

Not really been paying attention to the CL sales notices this time as Im in the ACS, but has it been like that all season?
[/b]

Yes
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 